Is cactus more than just a pricky plant? Here’s all you need to know about cactus skincare

The skincare space is no stranger to surprising us with unusual ingredients, likewise this time we have the dry and pricky plant aka cactus proving to be a useful source to fight dryness and dullness. So, have a look at what healing properties the plant has to offer alongside a few cactus skincare products on our radar.

Buzzy and uncanny skincare ingredients and combinations are having a moment right now, and why shouldn’t they? Their hidden benefits are working wonders for several skin concerns. Speaking of which, just when you thought the advent of kitchen ingredients in skincare was surprising then wait till you hear all about cactus skincare. Yes, you heard that right, that dry and thorny plant is gradually making its way into skincare bottles. The one which was earlier considered as a mere dry plant is now all set to get you rid of that dry and dull skin of yours, that’s quite the irony! Cactus might seem all prickly from the outside, but the jelly-like structure found on the inside of the plant is what is filled to the brim with antioxidants and vitamins that are helpful to fight skin concerns. So, further to have an insight into the benefits of cactus skincare, here we have two experts weighing in on the same.

Experts on cactus skincare and its benefits

Dr Prerna Sikka, Dermatologist & Cosmetologist at Dr. Karishma’s Aesthetics

When we think of a cactus plant, we think of a thorny plant sitting in the desert and wouldn’t ever associate it with something that would help with our skincare routines. But believe it or not, the humble cactus is something which can really do magic for your skin. As the cactus is very capable of storing water and moisture in the harsh desert climate, it is extremely succulent.

The gel extracted from the cactus leaves other than being hydrating, is rich in antioxidants, vitamin E and vitamin K. Mix some cactus gel with honey, aloe vera gel and a tiny bit of lemon juice and you have an amazing face mask for dry and dull skin. Use cactus gel on your hair as well to improve lustre and hydration. Cactus seed oil is available over the counter and if used regularly has great anti-ageing benefits. A few drops of cactus oil used over active pimples can help them magically disappear.

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Aesthetic physician and founder of ISAAC Luxe

Cactus is a hero ingredient that replenishes water levels. We’ve seen how unpredictable the weather has been lately and our skin had to go through a lot of pain because of it. In such cases, cactus-infused goodness comes to the rescue. It soothes and heals your skin from within.

Rich in essential fatty acids, cactus helps strengthens the skin’s lipid barrier and locks in the moisture and betalain protects from the sun and free-radical exposure that breaks down collagen.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock