Chanel enters the clean beauty space with new skincare and makeup line, N°1 de CHANEL

Chanel enters the clean beauty space with new skincare and makeup line called N°1 de CHANEL crafted using sustainability sourced materials.

Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite flower, the Camellia, becomes the emblem of the house’s commitment to simplicity and purity as it launches N°1 de CHANEL. The new skincare and makeup line marks the French luxury house’s foray into the clean beauty sphere with naturally derived ingredients and sustainable packaging.

The brand’s signature flower can be found everywhere from brooches, blooming fragrances to their iconic paper bags. The skincare line, however, integrates the camellia flower to another level into the composition of its skincare line. After 10 years of research at Chanel‘s Open Sky laboratory in South-West France, the team of scientists led by international camellia expert Jean Thoby discovered the red camellia extract. Possessing qualities that prevent skin dehydration, protect against environmental aggressors and preserve the youthful radiance of the skin. The nine-piece skincare and makeup collection are made from camellia flowers grown without any chemicals especially for it. Establishing their stance as a clean beauty line.

The Red Camellia skincare products are Revitalising Serum-in-Mist, Revitalising Lotion, Powder-to-Foam Cleanser, Revitalising Eye Cream, Revitalising Cream, Revitalizing Serum and L’Eau Rouge Fragrance Mist. Meanwhile, the makeup-skincare hybrids include a long-wear Revitalising Foundation (in 20 shades) and a dual-purpose Revitalising Lip and Cheek Balm (in six shades).

When it comes to living up to its clean beauty promise, N°1 de CHANEL does so in multiple ways. The first is in their use of natural ingredients. The formulas are made with up to 76% of the anti-ageing camellia extract with the overall use of almost 97% ingredients of natural origins. Next up, the bottles are all refillable – a first for the luxury house. Lastly is the eco-friendly packaging of the line with the use of glass tubes, bio-plastics and organic ink. A clean and green beauty line packaged in red that’s sure to give you that luxe natural glow as it hits the Indian shelves soon.

All Images: Courtesy Chanel.