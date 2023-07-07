Could chocolates be more than a sweet obsession? Experts weigh in on chocolate facials

Did you know that a chocolate bar is more than just a means to fulfil your cravings? Well, if not then this World Chocolate Day let us introduce you to the wonders that chocolate facials can do to your skin.

People belonging to the sweet tooth club often find it hard to resist those choco treats, but today we come bearing good news! Yes, you guessed that right, you’re about to get a free pass to hoard some of your favourite chocolates, courtesy of the occasion of World Chocolate Day. Eating an entire bar of chocolate sure is satisfying, but what is even more satisfying is chocolate facials! Chocolate facials are almost like the gold standard of skincare, so right before you satisfy your taste buds by bingeing on chocolate treats you should probably think of getting a chocolate facial booked.

Chocolate facials are more than just a fad in the skincare space as it ensures long-term benefits like glowing skin, boosting collagen to hydrating your skin. Well, if you still need persuasion then these experts’ opinions mentioned below might get you to book a facial for yourself immediately.

Experts share a detailed guide on the benefits of chocolate in skincare and chocolate facials

Dr Soma Sarkar, aesthetic medicine expert, dermatologist and cosmetologist

Chocolate, particularly dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa, is often praised for its potential benefits when applied to the skin. While scientific research on this topic is limited, there are a few potential benefits associated with using chocolate on the skin:

Antioxidant properties: Dark chocolate contains high levels of antioxidants, such as flavonoids and polyphenols. These compounds can help protect the skin from free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can cause cellular damage and contribute to ageing.

Moisturising effect: Chocolate is known for its moisturising properties. When applied to the skin, it can help improve hydration and prevent dryness. This is especially beneficial for individuals with dry or dehydrated skin.

Nourishing and soothing: The natural oils present in chocolate, such as cocoa butter, can provide nourishment and soothe the skin. This can be particularly useful for individuals with sensitive or irritated skin.

Stress reduction: The aroma of chocolate is often associated with relaxation and pleasure. The scent of chocolate during a facial treatment can help promote a sense of well-being and reduce stress.

The catch:

It’s worth noting that while these potential benefits exist, they may vary depending on individual factors such as skin type and sensitivity. Moreover, it is important to use high-quality chocolate-based products or seek professional guidance when applying chocolate to the skin. Always perform a patch test before applying any new skincare product to check for any adverse reactions, and consult with a dermatologist if you have any specific concerns or conditions.

Chocolate-based skincare products can potentially benefit various skin types, but it’s important to consider individual sensitivities and allergies. Here’s a breakdown of skin types and who might benefit from using chocolate on their skin:

Dry skin: The natural oils present in chocolate, such as cocoa butter, can help improve hydration and prevent dryness.

Sensitive skin: Chocolate, when used in skincare products without any added irritants or allergens, can be gentle and soothing for sensitive skin. However, it’s important to perform a patch test before applying the products.

Normal/combination skin: The moisturising and antioxidant properties can help maintain skin health and provide a nourishing effect.

On the other hand, there are certain individuals who should exercise caution or avoid using chocolate on their skin:

Allergies: Some individuals may have allergies to cocoa or other components present in chocolate. It’s important to be aware of any potential allergies or sensitivities before using chocolate-based skincare products.

Acne-prone or oily skin: While chocolate itself may not directly cause acne, some individuals with acne-prone or oily skin may find that chocolate-based products exacerbate their condition. Chocolate contains certain components, such as sugar or milk, that can potentially trigger breakouts.

Active skin conditions: Individuals with certain active skin conditions, such as eczema or rosacea, should be cautious when using chocolate-based skincare products. These conditions can make the skin more sensitive, and the ingredients in chocolate may exacerbate symptoms.

It’s always a good idea to read product labels carefully, perform patch tests, and seek professional advice if you have any concerns or specific skin conditions.

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, aesthetic physician and founder of ISSAC Luxe clinic

While the world is slowly and steadily coming around to the health benefits of chocolate, it started being recognised as a super powerful ingredient for skincare a couple of years ago. And so now, we see chocolate facials being offered at salons and even skin products that have chocolate as a main component.

Just like eating dark chocolate is healthier as compared to the other varieties, similarly, dark chocolate is the healthiest for your skin as compared to other types of chocolates available.

Dark chocolate makes for a very effective antioxidant since it is rich in cocoa. The high cocoa content ensures that it is rich in flavonoids. Now, the function of flavonoids is to prevent skin damage, boost collagen production and boost cell health. The effect that we get to see directly on the skin is that it glows, looks fresh and even fine lines seem smoother. Moreover, the high zinc content in dark chocolate can be extremely beneficial to keep your skin clear and smooth since it prevents acne.

Dermatologists suggest this facial for dry and normal skin. It is not to be suggested for acne-prone oily or sensitive skin.

Benefits:

Chocolate, with its high level of antioxidants, is great for your skin.

The facial has anti-ageing properties.

It imparts a healthy glow to your face.

It takes care of blemishes and boosts the production of collagen.

It softens and hydrates your skin so that wrinkles are kept at bay.

Chocolate facial is known to suit almost every skin type and hence, you can benefit from this divine chocolatey experience, no matter what skin type you are blessed with.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock.