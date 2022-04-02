10 coconut-infused beauty products to add to your summer care routine

‘Tis the season for coconut-infused beauty products! Here’s why!
Summer weather summons sweating, acne, rashes and unwanted skin issues. As a result, we must prepare ourselves to hydrate and prevent moisture loss. A classic home remedy since time immemorial is the coconut.
Add to cart these 10 coconut-infused beauty products
Coconut-infused beauty products are known for their hydrating properties, which help with irritation, rashes, chafed skin, inflammation, among other problems. It also contains lauric acid, which is considered good for your skin. If the sweltering heat is drying up your plump lips and thinning your mane, then add these coconut products to your beauty routine.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Moisturizing Body Cream-Cleanser
- Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo
- OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Conditioner
- Kerala Coconut & Wheatgerm Body Butter - GWP
- Eight Saints Coco Cocoa Creme Body Butter
- Victoria's Secret Coco Scrub Smoothing Body Scrub with Coconut Oil
- e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator - Coconut
- Ogx Coconut Milk and Oil Hair Serum for Dry Hair
- WishCare 100% Pure Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Oil & Jamaican Black Castor Oil
- Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
This body wash is moisture-plush and sulfate-free, which leaves your skin hydrated, soft, and deliciously coco-sugar scented. It is infused with notes of young green coconuts that help lock in the moisture in your skin.
This weightless hydrating shampoo is silicone-free and formulated with a blend of coconut oil, Iceland moss and larch tree sap extract to help nourish and hydrate your hair. Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo gently cleanses your hair and keeps them frizz-free.
Coconut Milk Conditioner has been exclusively designed with coconut milk to nourish your hair. Meanwhile, its other ingredients like ultra whipped egg white proteins add strength and elasticity. On the other hand, the luxuriously creamy, foaming, hydrating formula leaves your hair clean, glowing and soft.
Kerala Coconut & Wheatgerm Body Butter is an ultra-moisturising body butter loaded with organic, virgin coconut oil that works in a perfect blend with other classic Ayurvedic ingredients. This product helps restore suppleness and elasticity to dry, dull & flaky skin.
Restore the moisture and the softness of your skin with Eight Saints Coco Cocoa Creme Body Butter. This product is formulated with a blend of shea, cocoa, and coconut butters, which hydrates your skin by leaving a natural cocoa scent.
Polish your skin and give it a smooth finish by exfoliating it with Victoria’s Secret Coco Scrub Smoothing Body Scrub infused with Coconut Oil. This scrub is a blend of sugar crystals and coconut oil which boosts radiance and reduces dull spots.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator gently exfoliates your lips to remove dry, chapped skin. Made with vitamin E, shea butter, avocado, grape and jojoba oils, this product will not just give you a conditioned and revitalized feel but will also leave a sugary sweet taste.
This serum wraps a fragrant layer of protection around your hair leaving them feeling and looking silky smooth. Ogx Coconut Milk and Oil Hair Serum for Dry Hair not just moisturises your tresses but also possesses frizz-fighting properties for an envious shine.
WishCare Premium Cold Pressed Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil & Jamaican Black Castor Oil combo is well-equipped to take care of all your needs for your hair and skin. Unlike other processed oils, this WishCare Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil is 100 percent natural and is extracted from fresh matured coconut milk.
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo is a unique charcoal and coconut oil-infused scalp shampoo that detoxifies, exfoliates, soothes, and balances the scalp for optimal scalp health.
Hero image: Courtesy Freepik; Featured image: Courtesy justherbs.in