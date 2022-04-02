facebook
10 coconut-infused beauty products to add to your summer care routine
02 Apr 2022 08:00 AM

Sanyukta Baijal
‘Tis the season for coconut-infused beauty products! Here’s why!

Summer weather summons sweating, acne, rashes and unwanted skin issues. As a result, we must prepare ourselves to hydrate and prevent moisture loss. A classic home remedy since time immemorial is the coconut.

Add to cart these 10 coconut-infused beauty products

Coconut-infused beauty products are known for their hydrating properties, which help with irritation, rashes, chafed skin, inflammation, among other problems. It also contains lauric acid, which is considered good for your skin. If the sweltering heat is drying up your plump lips and thinning your mane, then add these coconut products to your beauty routine.

Jump To / Table of Contents

Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Moisturizing Body Cream-Cleanser

1 /10

Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Moisturizing Body Cream-Cleanser

This body wash is moisture-plush and sulfate-free, which leaves your skin hydrated, soft, and deliciously coco-sugar scented. It is infused with notes of young green coconuts that help lock in the moisture in your skin.

 

Rs 2,200
Shop Here
Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo

2 /10

Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo

This weightless hydrating shampoo is silicone-free and formulated with a blend of coconut oil, Iceland moss and larch tree sap extract to help nourish and hydrate your hair. Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo gently cleanses your hair and keeps them frizz-free.

Rs 2,250
Shop Here
OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Conditioner

3 /10

OGX Nourishing Coconut Milk Conditioner

Coconut Milk Conditioner has been exclusively designed with coconut milk to nourish your hair. Meanwhile, its other ingredients like ultra whipped egg white proteins add strength and elasticity. On the other hand, the luxuriously creamy, foaming, hydrating formula leaves your hair clean, glowing and soft.

Rs 2,717
Shop Here
Kerala Coconut & Wheatgerm Body Butter - GWP

4 /10

Kerala Coconut & Wheatgerm Body Butter - GWP

Kerala Coconut & Wheatgerm Body Butter is an ultra-moisturising body butter loaded with organic, virgin coconut oil that works in a perfect blend with other classic Ayurvedic ingredients. This product helps restore suppleness and elasticity to dry, dull & flaky skin.

Rs 1,095
Shop Here
Eight Saints Coco Cocoa Creme Body Butter

5 /10

Eight Saints Coco Cocoa Creme Body Butter

Restore the moisture and the softness of your skin with Eight Saints Coco Cocoa Creme Body Butter. This product is formulated with a blend of shea, cocoa, and coconut butters, which hydrates your skin by leaving a natural cocoa scent.

 

 

 

Rs 2,205
Shop Here
Victoria's Secret Coco Scrub Smoothing Body Scrub with Coconut Oil

6 /10

Victoria's Secret Coco Scrub Smoothing Body Scrub with Coconut Oil

Polish your skin and give it a smooth finish by exfoliating it with Victoria’s Secret Coco Scrub Smoothing Body Scrub infused with Coconut Oil. This scrub is a blend of sugar crystals and coconut oil which boosts radiance and reduces dull spots.

 

 

Rs 2,299
Shop Here
e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator - Coconut

7 /10

e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator - Coconut

e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Exfoliator gently exfoliates your lips to remove dry, chapped skin. Made with vitamin E, shea butter, avocado, grape and jojoba oils, this product will not just give you a conditioned and revitalized feel but will also leave a sugary sweet taste.

 

 

Rs 490
Shop Here
Ogx Coconut Milk and Oil Hair Serum for Dry Hair

8 /10

Ogx Coconut Milk and Oil Hair Serum for Dry Hair

This serum wraps a fragrant layer of protection around your hair leaving them feeling and looking silky smooth. Ogx Coconut Milk and Oil Hair Serum for Dry Hair not just moisturises your tresses but also possesses frizz-fighting properties for an envious shine.

 

Rs 2,255
Shop Here
WishCare 100% Pure Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Oil & Jamaican Black Castor Oil

9 /10

WishCare 100% Pure Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Coconut Oil & Jamaican Black Castor Oil

WishCare Premium Cold Pressed Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil & Jamaican Black Castor Oil combo is well-equipped to take care of all your needs for your hair and skin. Unlike other processed oils, this WishCare Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil is 100 percent natural and is extracted from fresh matured coconut milk.

 

 

Rs 999
Shop Here
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

10 /10

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo is a unique charcoal and coconut oil-infused scalp shampoo that detoxifies, exfoliates, soothes, and balances the scalp for optimal scalp health.

 

Rs 4,000
Shop Here

Hero image: Courtesy Freepik; Featured image: Courtesy justherbs.in

Sanyukta Baijal
Apart from scrunched up paper with recycled aspirations, Sanyukta is also a writer. When not reading or scribbling, she loves playing copious amounts of video games and watch tons of films.
