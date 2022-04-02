10 coconut-infused beauty products to add to your summer care routine

‘Tis the season for coconut-infused beauty products! Here’s why!

Summer weather summons sweating, acne, rashes and unwanted skin issues. As a result, we must prepare ourselves to hydrate and prevent moisture loss. A classic home remedy since time immemorial is the coconut.

Add to cart these 10 coconut-infused beauty products

Coconut-infused beauty products are known for their hydrating properties, which help with irritation, rashes, chafed skin, inflammation, among other problems. It also contains lauric acid, which is considered good for your skin. If the sweltering heat is drying up your plump lips and thinning your mane, then add these coconut products to your beauty routine.