Going nuts over coconut oil rich skincare products this World Coconut Day!

It’s World Coconut Day and what better way to pay tribute to the ingredient that is revered unequivocally everywhere than listing its many benefits of coconut oil (specially in the skincare department). Alongside, skincare and haircare products with coconut oil as its star.

From oil pulling to an essential kitchen ingredient, coconut oil has been having a bit of a moment in the spotlight. It’s a product whose benefits both you and your grandmother can list and agree upon. So when you hear about a Hallmark-like dedication to the brown hard-shelled fruit, you think it’s only right to explore its various other aspects. Over the past few years, coconut-infused oil has progressed from a hair-oiling essential to a key ingredient in serums, scrubs, and even moisturisers. After all, the presence of lauric and linoleic acid helps kill bacteria, reduce inflammation, and make skin smoother. “Raw coconut oil is a magical elixir, both in the kitchen and bathroom. Raw coconut oil helps in reducing inflammation, keeping skin moisturised, and helps heal wounds. The medium-chain fatty acids found in coconut oil also possess anti-microbial properties that can help treat acne and protect the skin from harmful bacteria. It calms temporary redness and provides antioxidants that protect from signs of aging. Coconut oil absorbs easily and provides instant hydration and protection,” points out Dr. Geetika Mittal. Dr. Geetika recommends mixing it with sea salt or sugar to create a homemade DIY exfoliant given its naturally fragrant properties. If the smell gets too strong for you, you can consider indulging in any of these scrubs containing coconut-infused oil as the main ingredient.

World Coconut Day

The power of the vitamin-rich elixir is written about in ancient science and also approved by your favourite beauty influencers. “Raw coconut is a wonderful additive to our body, skin, and hair care,” shares Dr. Kiran Sethi. “Coconut oil for the face is a great addition on top of a moisturiser for dry-skinned and non-acne prone people. For the body, coconut oil has the right triglyceride and essential fatty acids for healthy moisturisation. Pro tip: first apply a humectant-based body lotion on damp skin. Let it dry and then apply the oil on top. This moisture sandwich keeps your skin super supple.” Even as the use of coconut oil as a moisturiser comes dermatologist-approved, there is a lot of hesitation to embrace the trend. After all, it is comedogenic and can cause people with acne-prone or oily skin to break out. At the same time when applied, it sits on top of the skin, seals moisture, and acts as a protective barrier.

Furthermore, the benefits of coconut for hair are known universally. “For hair, it is the most effective at being absorbed by the hair strand and at moisturising and healing that cuticle of the hair. Ideally left on for 2-12 hours and results improve with heat, coconut oil is a boon for dry, damaged and frizzy hair,” suggests Dr. Kiran Sethi.

Feel the essence of coconut oil with these products listed below

So whether you’re looking to oil your mane, simply wash off the grim with a coconut-powered shampoo or give you body a soothing coconut charm, here are some great options. If you want to take baby steps, start the process with these LSA-approved moisturisers, creams, and shampoos that contain coconut oil as a mainstay.