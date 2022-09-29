Coffee skincare is the OG category brewing in the beauty bracket

If you’re guilty of being an avid coffee consumer well then join the club, as this ingredient seems to have carved itself a niche in the beauty bracket giving you some of the best coffee skincare products for your daily regimes.

Listen up, coffee connoisseurs! Seems like your espressos are not known just for giving your brains a ‘pick-me-up’ memo, but also to rejuvenate your skin in ways you probably didn’t even know. Yes, you heard that right your go-to beverage is gradually crawling out of your mugs just to add its share to the domain of beauty. This International Coffee Day, it’s time to widen our horizons and experience the calming and soothing effects of coffee on our skin while sipping our favourite brews. Speaking of which, we have Dr. Manasi Shirolikar, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of an online consulting brand spilling the coffee beans on how the ingredient is all over the skincare radar.

Dr. Manasi Shirolikar on coffee as a skincare tool

Manasi claims that “coffee is a great source of antioxidants and is something that contains anti-inflammatory properties. It’s also a great source of nutrients such as manganese, potassium, magnesium, and Vitamins B2, B3, and B5. While applying coffee directly to the skin may seem tempting, it may not always bring about the best effects. Coffee grounds tend to be coarse in nature, and when applied to the face, could cause irritation it could also clog your pores, and lead to breakouts, so instead opt for products containing caffeine! Eye creams with caffeine as an ingredient can help reduce the appearance of dark circles, as well as puffiness, thanks to caffeine being an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory. Applying coffee skincare products can have a sunscreen-like effect on the skin i.e. it can enhance UVB radiation-induced cell death. UVB rays are responsible for sunburns, as well as cause skin cancers. Caffeine has the potential to help kill those UVB rays, and not allow them to damage one’s skin. All in all, it helps form an additional protective barrier around the skin, thus aiding a sunscreen in preventing the penetration of UVB rays into the skin”

In regards to the above, we have a listicle of coffee skincare products to add to your carts and celebrate International Coffee Day with a hint of nourishment and calmness courtesy of these high caffeine products.

Get your hands on these coffee skincare products for a brew-tiful and healthy-looking skin.

Hero and Feature image courtesy: Shutterstock & The Skin Pantry