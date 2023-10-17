Here’s why colour-changing makeup products are all the rage right now!

Remember when we were all obsessed with those colour-changing candies, sprinkles, mood rings and mugs? Well, what if I told you this fad is making a comeback, but in the form of beauty? From appearing colourless at first to giving us a perfect tint post-application these pH-activated makeup products are all the rage right now!

Innovation knows no bounds when it comes to beauty. From bizarre trends to uncanny ingredients all of it has found a place in our vanities one way or another. Speaking of innovation in beauty, the one trend that’s currently luring us in is ‘colour-changing makeup’. As unbelievable as it sounds, colour-changing makeup is nothing short of magic. I mean if a black shade turning into pink post getting in contact with your skin isn’t surprising enough, then we don’t know what is. It sure sounds and looks like a magic trick, but it’s nothing but beauty backed by science. Colour-changing makeup aka pH-activated makeup changes colour as per your skin’s pH so it’s almost as if applying makeup, but with a backdrop of a chemistry lab. So, if you’re someone who loves to have fun with makeup then it’ll be exciting for you to get your hands on magical products.

The above-mentioned formula is mostly found in lip and cheek tints, they might appear clear or black at first, but wait till you try them! Further digging into the same we have two experts sharing their opinions on colour-changing makeup, alongside a few products currently on our radar.

Experts share their views on the advent of colour-changing makeup

Dr Nishita Ranka- dermatologist, medical director & founder of Dr. Nishita’a clinic for skin, hair & aesthetics

“PH-activated makeup refers to cosmetic products formulated to change colour when they come into contact with the skin. The change is primarily driven by the pH level of the skin, which can vary between individuals and is usually acidic, ranging from pH 4.5 to 6.2. The pH level can influence the final shade or intensity of the product, leading to personalised colour.” says Dr Ranka.

The Science Behind It:

“The skin’s natural acidity, maintained by the acid mantle, is essential for warding off harmful bacteria and maintaining skin health. Certain colourants or dyes in makeup react with this acidity to produce a colour change. It’s akin to litmus paper changing colour based on the pH level of the substance it contacts.

Benefits

Individual Adaptation: pH-activated makeup can adapt to different skin tones and undertones, potentially providing a shade that complements the individual’s unique complexion.

Multi-purpose Usage: Some products, such as pH-adjusting lipsticks or blushes, can serve multiple purposes. For instance, a single product might work as both a blush and a lip tint.

Surprise Element: The excitement of seeing the makeup change colour adds a fun, interactive dimension to the makeup application process. Dermatological Considerations:

Skin Sensitivity: While the idea of pH-driven makeup is interesting, the actual formulation matters a lot. The inclusion of certain pH-sensitive dyes or other ingredients might irritate sensitive skin.

Not Always Accurate: It’s worth noting that the skin’s pH can fluctuate based on various factors, including diet, skin care products, health conditions, and more. Therefore, the resulting colour on one day might differ from another day.

Barrier Disruption: If a product is too alkaline, it can disrupt the skin’s natural barrier, leading to dryness, irritation, or other issues.”

“While pH-activated makeup offers a unique experience and has certain advantages, it’s essential to approach it with an informed perspective. As with any cosmetic product, ingredient transparency and individual skin compatibility are paramount. It’s advisable for individuals to patch-test any new product, read reviews, and perhaps even consult with a dermatologist, especially if they have sensitive or reactive skin.” further adds Dr Rishita.

Dr Karan Sethi, celebrity dermatologist, and founder of Isya Clinics

“PH-activated makeup is basically a dye or chemical that changes colour according to the pH. Have you seen pH metres pH sticks or ketosis sticks? They change colour based on pH or on noting a specific compound. This is the same compound. Typically it’s in lipsticks or blushes bc most dyes like this typically turn pinkish when applied to the pH of the skin or lips. Other colours are limited. Also, shades vary as per personal pH, and in pink variation of pink isn’t so large. I am personally not a fan- to me, it’s a gimmick. In dermatology we avoid dyes and artificial colours- here we are applying them to our faces. Doesn’t seem like just because something looks cool that it’s good for you.” adds Dr Dr Kiran.

Hero Image: Courtesy Typsy Beauty Featured Image: Clinique