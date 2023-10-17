Spa at home: Here are some luxurious essentials to pamper yourself

When you think of a luxury spa, doesn’t it remind you of relaxing with tailor-made treatments at a high-end resort on a holiday or at a plush salon? What if we say that you can recreate the rejuvenating experience at your home easily? Here are some luxe products to create a ‘spa at home’ ambience so you can have an unwinding session to soothe your senses whenever you need it.

Be it massages, manicures, pedicures, facials, body exfoliation or a scalp massage, you can add these essentials to design your very own spa routine.

Three ways you can make your bathroom feel like a spa

Incorporate aromatherapy

One of the first features that spas in luxury resorts offer are fragrances that draw us in. To create a similar ambience in your own bathroom, incorporate aromatherapy into your space. Essential oils with diffusers and scented candles are the easiest way to bring about a calm atmosphere.

Add bath and hair products

Luxurious bar soaps, body washes, scrubs, creams, shea butter, moisturisers, face masks, under-eye masks, bath bombs and hand creams are some of the products for spas at home. These will let you pamper your body with skin benefits and captivating fragrances. Similarly, add a haircare range that includes deluxe shampoos, conditioners and hair masks.

Include linens

Plush, organic towels and silk sleeping masks are some of the things you can add to keep yourself cosy during these sessions.

Invest in devices and equipment

A towel warmer, body massager, foot massager, ice roller, face roller and steam machine are some of the essentials that are essential in setting up a spa at home.

Here are the luxurious home spa products for a rejuvenating and relaxing experience

Aromatherapy

Known to enhance well-being, aromatherapy uses natural plant extracts for holistic healing. This method takes aid from essential oils, which are concentrated plant-based oils that have calming fragrances. As per Johns Hopkins Medicine, these help relax tight muscles. Lavender, lemon, peppermint and tea tree are some of the most popular fragrances that you can incorporate into your spa routine.

Scented candles also come with similar natural fragrances. These promote relaxation and create a soothing atmosphere in your bathroom.

Body and bath products

It feels like a spa day only when the body and mind are relaxed. Accentuated with refreshing aromas, body washes, gels, lotions, scrubs and soaps will let you have a tranquil bath and pamper your body. Additionally, this practice removes dead skin cells, moisturises and soothes to achieve healthier skin.

Determine your skin type — oily, dry or combination — and choose the products accordingly. Further, opt for body care products with appealing fragrances, such as vanilla and rose, to transform your space into a luxurious European spa-like environment.

Face products

When it’s a spa day at home, say goodbye to a puffy and dull face. One of the first areas tiredness reflects in is our eyes, so opt for hydrating under-eye patches to get a refreshing glow. Further, add an ice roller to enhance blood circulation, reduce inflammation and make the skin firm and toned.

You can release the tension in your facial area with a quartz roller, known for its healing properties. It helps with providing a cooling sensation and has an anti-inflammatory effect. Use it to provide a gentle massage to your face and neck area. Add a face cream and clay mask to your home spa to sit back and get supple, radiant skin while you relax.

Hair products

Put together a hair spa treatment at home with a good mix of nourishing and hydrating products. Start by adding the basics, such as coconut oil, for a head massage. Add a nourishing mild shampoo and conditioner according to your hair type, whether straight, curly or wavy. This will further help you get stronger and smoother hair.

A hair mask will provide ample hydration and repair your locks from damage like excess dryness. Additionally, it caters to problems like hair fall by getting the appropriate product range to combat dandruff and promote growth.

Bath linen

One of the best ways to pamper your body is with soft, comfortable fabrics. Be it a bath towel or sleeping mask, pick products made with skin-loving materials like pure cotton and silk. Choosing such linen will enhance your spa experience and provide a cosy feeling.

Devices and equipment

In addition to trained therapists, a premium spa features devices like foot spas and hair steamers that help intensify the effect of the treatments. While you wouldn’t have a qualified professional to help you with treatments, these beauty devices can enhance your pampering experience at home.

For instance, you can indulge in foot reflexology, a massage therapy that reduces pain by applying pressure to specific points by opting for electronic massagers designed for such use. Add a steam machine to cleanse the pores and get fresh, clean skin and a towel warmer for extra snugness during the ‘spa at home’ session.

(Hero Image: Courtesy Monstera Production/ Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Thirdman/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How do I build a spa-like bathroom?

To create a spa-like atmosphere at home, put together a setup of essentials to care for and pamper your body. Incorporate aromatherapy and add bath, body, face and hair care products. Elevate the experience further with luxury linen and invest in essential devices that provide body massage.

– How to have a relaxing spa at home?

To prepare for a spa session at home, plan a time when you won’t be interrupted. Gather all the essentials and choose a space where you will feel most relaxed. Infuse the room with aromatherapy, and let essential oils and candles calm you. Draw a bath and prepare to pamper your body with hydrating products. Start with a soothing cleansing of the face and body. Exfoliate, moisturise and sit back. Play some music, meditate and indulge in mindfulness. Lastly, using the at-home devices, massage your body to relieve soreness and tiredness. Give your body some more time to relax.

– How can I make my bathroom feel luxurious?

A luxurious spa experience at home is a lot about being comfortable and incorporating the best elements personalised according to your needs. Whether it’s massage equipment, bath products or aromatherapy, invest in essentials that are made from premium materials that effectively meet your needs.

– What colours make a bathroom feel like a spa?

You can give your bathroom a spa-like look by designing it with subtle pastel shades of blue and green, or understated neutrals such as taupe and grey. Pair these with an abundance of pristine white. Enhance the ambience by incorporating spa products in matching colours, while also optimising natural light within the bathroom.

– What home spa steps should one follow?

Some spa-at-home procedures include massage, aromatherapy, and facial, body and hair care. You can modify the steps to create a custom spa day.