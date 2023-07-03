Dealing with oily T-zones? Follow this guide to get rid of that excess oil

Struggling to do away with that oil from your T-zones? Well, in that case here we have a detailed guide into the do’s and don’t of managing an oily T-zone.

Are you part of the oily/combination skin club? Well, if you are, chances are good that there is one spot on your face that glistens with oil the most! Sounds familiar? Yes, we’re talking about the dreaded T-zone. Your T-zone is exactly what it sounds like, it includes your forehead, nose and your chin, hence the areas many of us struggle with. T-zones are areas that are prone to excess oil followed by blackheads and acne. So, in order to get rid of those acne spots and blemishes all you need is a detailed guide into your T-zones. Right before you hoard on to oil control products here we have Dr Nishita Ranka spilling the beans on the tips and tricks on how to deal with your T-zones.

Internationally acclaimed dermatologist, Dr Nishita Ranka gives us a detailed guide into T-zones

“The T-zone, which includes the forehead, nose, and chin, tends to be oilier compared to other areas of the face due to the higher concentration of sebaceous glands in this region. Sebaceous glands are responsible for producing sebum, a natural oil that helps keep the skin lubricated and moisturized” says Dr Nishita.

Several factors can contribute to an overactive production of sebum in the T-zone:

Genetic Predisposition: Oily skin and an overactive sebaceous gland function can be hereditary. If your parents or close relatives have oily skin, there’s a chance you may inherit the same skin type.

Hormonal Influence: Hormonal fluctuations can play a significant role in oil production. During puberty, the sebaceous glands tend to become more active under the influence of androgens, a group of hormones that includes testosterone. Hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle or pregnancy can also contribute to oiliness.

Environmental Factors: Hot and humid climates can stimulate the sebaceous glands to produce more oil. Additionally, exposure to excessive heat, pollution, and certain chemicals can trigger an increase in sebum production.

Overwashing or Harsh Cleansing: Paradoxically, overwashing or using harsh cleansers on the face can disrupt the natural moisture balance of the skin. In response, the sebaceous glands may produce more oil to compensate for the loss, leading to an oilier T-zone.

Skin Type: Different individuals have varying skin types, ranging from dry to oily. Those with naturally oily skin are more prone to experiencing an oily T-zone.

Understanding the reasons behind an oily T-zone can help in selecting appropriate skincare routines and products to manage it effectively. If you’re dealing with an oily T-zone (the forehead, nose, and chin area), there are several tips and tricks you can try to manage it.

Gentle Cleansing: Wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser specifically formulated for oily skin. Avoid harsh soaps or cleansers that can strip away too much oil, as this can actually cause your skin to produce more oil to compensate.

Don’t Overwash: While cleansing is important, overwashing your face can strip away essential oils and lead to increased oil production. Stick to twice daily cleansing and avoid excessive scrubbing.

Use Oil-Free Products: Look for oil-free or non-comedogenic (non-pore clogging) skincare products, including moisturizers, sunscreen, and makeup. These products are formulated to be lightweight and won’t exacerbate oiliness.

Exfoliate Regularly: Exfoliating can help remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Opt for chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid or glycolic acid, which can penetrate the pores and help control oil production. However, don’t overdo it, as excessive exfoliation can irritate the skin and lead to more oil production.

Use a Mattifying Primer: Before applying makeup, use a mattifying primer specifically designed for oily skin. It can help control shine and provide a smoother base for the foundation.

Blotting Papers: Keep blotting papers or oil-absorbing sheets handy throughout the day. Gently blot your T-zone to remove excess oil without disturbing your makeup.

Avoid Touching Your Face: Touching your face with your hands can transfer oil and bacteria, leading to clogged pores and breakouts. Try to avoid touching your face as much as possible.

Hydration and Moisturisation: It may seem counterintuitive, but moisturizing is still important even if you have oily skin. Look for oil-free, lightweight moisturizers that can provide hydration without adding extra oil.

Avoid Heavy or Occlusive Products: Heavy creams, thick foundations, and oil-based products can clog pores and worsen oiliness. Opt for lightweight, water-based, or powder-based formulations instead.

Consider Professional Treatments: If your oily T-zone is persistent and causing significant issues, consult with a dermatologist. They may recommend treatments like chemical peels, microdermabrasion, or laser therapy to help control oil production and improve the overall appearance of your skin.

Further, she adds “Remember, everyone’s skin is different, so it’s important to find a routine and products that work best for you. If your oily T-zone is accompanied by severe acne, persistent breakouts, or other concerning symptoms, it’s advisable to consult with a dermatologist for a thorough evaluation and personalized advice”.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock.