Dermatologists on the benefits of the viral reverse hair washing trend

We’re always on the lookout for ways to get shampoo-ad hair. So when we came across the reverse hair washing trend, we had to ask the experts to weigh in and let us know if it’s worth the hype.

We’re always on the lookout for ways to get shampoo-ad hair. So when we came across the reverse hair washing trend, we had to ask the experts to weigh in and let us know if it’s worth the hype. Plus, find the best products to give it a whirl.

The call of summer entails frequent hair washes combined with excess sweat that can leave the hair feeling very limp. If you’re looking for an easy solution to limp, greasy hair and other hair woes, then the viral beauty trend – reverse hair washing is sure to catch your fancy. We asked dermatologists and hair experts to give their take on the trendy reverse hair washing regimen that’s going viral on social media and this is what they had to say.

What is Reverse Hair Washing?

“The reverse hair washing process involves applying a conditioner to the hair shaft first, followed by rinsing it off with shampoo. This makes for a gentler cleansing of the hair as the hair is coated with the conditioner that protects it from the harsh detergents in the shampoo. Anyone that has thin, oily hair, dry or frizzy, chemically and heat damaged hair can opt for reverse washing for healthier, bouncier, and voluminous hair,” shares Dr Shubha Dharmana, founder of LeJeune Medspa.

“The slightly twisted reverse hair wash is a technique as easy as regular hair washing,” says Dr Sushma Yadav, dermatologist, cosmetologist, hair transplant surgeon, and founder of Skinology Centre in Bangalore. “The theory is based on the idea that conditioner left on first will infuse the nutrients for soft, hydrated hair strands while the porosity of the keratin protein is open from the pH of our water.” From beauty bloggers to dermatologist, the buzz around this unique (and easy to follow) trend is gaining a lot of traction on social media which is why it’s important to get expert opinion before we jump on board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niyanta | Skincare & Haircare (@beautypost.in)

What makes reverse hair washing so effective?

“Shampoos, no matter what detergent or cleansing agent they use, are designed to dry out hair strands. That’s why we only shampoo our scalps and let the suds naturally cleanse the hair. When you condition before you shampoo, you protect the hair strands from the drying damage of the shampoo. See hair ends don’t get access to the natural oil the scalp produces, so they are particularly sensitive to drying out,” shares Dr Kiran Sethi, Delhi-based celebrity aesthetic dermatologist and author of ‘Skin Sense’.

If you’re looking to explore the science behind this new hair-washing technique and not simply give in to quick reel-approved trends, Dr Janet Alexander Castelino, the founder at DermaZeal clinic makes a point. “A shampoo is made up of ‘lipophilic’ or lipid-attracted molecules that attach to the lipids in sebum and ‘hydrophilic’ molecules that bind to water, allowing the shampoo to wash away excess sebum, grease, dirt, and dead skin cells. Shampoo’s primary function is to cleanse the scalp; yet, while doing so, it removes a significant amount of sebum, a natural lubricant, and conditioner, leaving the hair dry and dull. As a result, a shampoo is followed by a conditioner, which is made up of emollients/oils that coat the hair’s cuticle and restore the gloss, lubrication, and shine.”

Things to note about the reverse hair washing technique:

“Additionally, the application of coconut-based hair oil 30 minutes before washing makes for a better alternative to standard conditioners. It provides a more uniform coating than a typical conditioner and the residual effect is better in terms of smoother, softer hair,” points out Dr Shubha Dharmana. It’s also important to take into account that the technique is typically recommended for people with thin or fine hair and may not show any dramatic changes for people with medium-thick textured hair. So if you’re looking to give this beauty trend a go, remember to take into consideration your hair type and whether you can simply opt for a traditional oiling ritual. All in all, it’s a trend that does little damage to your hair and can easily be incorporated so definitely worth a try.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock.