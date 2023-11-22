Diipa Büller Khosla’s love for Ayurveda steers the wheel for indē wild

Diipa Büller Khosla may have garnered immense popularity as an influencer, but it is her beauty brand ‘indē wild’ that got her global recognition courtesy of her authentic and old-school skincare formulas.

In the brimming world of digital media, it takes courage to strike a balance between the ‘reel’ and ‘real’ life, and Diipa Büller Khosla knows how to do that right by just staying true to herself. Going global didn’t stop Khosla from staying connected to her roots, from her content to her entrepreneurial journey she tends to keep the ‘Indianness’ intact. Apart from earning the tag of an influencer with her sheer glam and embracing motherhood like a pro, Diipa added yet another star to her profile by kickstarting indē wild, her beauty venture in 2021. Her childhood inclination towards the Ayurvedic charm is what sets the vision for indē wild. She sure knows how to conquer couture today, but she was no different than any other teenager while she battled with acne.

Diipa Khosla’s indē wild is the perfect blend of her mother’s Ayurvedic learnings and her grandmother’s old-school remedies. It is Khosla’s attempt to not just simplify skincare, but also to bring Indian skin concerns to light. Let’s just say the products are inspired by her past in order to dominate our skincare shelves today and tomorrow. If indē wild is one of your skincare partners too here we have Diipa Khosla unveiling her journey and the secret behind that flawless skin and those lustrous long locks.

Diipa Büller Khosla on the vision behind indē wild

Tell us a little something about the inception of Inde Wild, what made you choose this journey?

The idea behind indē wild has always been in the making ever since my childhood. Ayurveda is rooted in my family across generations. My mother is an Ayurvedic Doctor and a Dermatologist. I grew up in a world where the mornings would start with mantras and meditation and my mom would blend the Ayurvedic ingredients for our skincare. All the products we have launched so far have been inspired by my Momi and the magic touch of Ayurveda.

Additionally, I always wanted to have a brand that represents who I am, the modern desi woman. I am a global Indian and carry my culture and traditions with me wherever I go. I believe in Ayurveda and modern science equally. While building indē wild, we brought together the magic of Ayurveda and backed it with science. That’s how indē wild, my first baby, came to life.

What are the core values that Inde Wild runs around?

Our core value lies in being authentic and celebrating real people, real skin, and real results.

What are a few common skin care mistakes people should avoid?

Trying too many things at once should be avoided when you’re trying to tackle a skincare concern. Even when I was facing acne issues for a long stretch during my teenage years, I tried too many things and ended up damaging my skin further.

What is the tale behind the name of the brand?

We zeroed down on ‘indē wild’ after a lot of brainstorming. There were other names too which could have made the cut, but my instinct told me that ‘indē wild’ was the one. The name represents South Asian heritage and our wild spirit. We are a blend of the past, present, and future. We cherish our traditions and culture, but we are not bound by every norm. We believe in innovation and finding our unique journeys, guided by expert insights.

How does indē wild’s practice wellness?

As a brand, indē wild promotes wellness through its natural, non-toxic ingredients, promoting self-care with our every Sunday Champi ritual and advocating for overall well-being.

How do you think being a content creator helps your brand’s success?

I began executing the brand when I was at a point in my journey where I had ticked off almost everything I could do as a content creator. I have built a strong network and community across India, the UK, the US and Canada. It was time to do something that was bigger than me and my community certainly helped me bring my vision to life.

What according to you are a few things one needs to understand before setting a step-wise skincare routine?

Understanding your skin type and concerns to setting your goals with the intention for your skin is the first step before trying out any products, let alone a step-wise skincare routine. Realising what works and doesn’t work for your skin is crucial while also ensuring that the products you plan on layering are compatible with one another. Always start playing around with one new product at a time and don’t forget to patch test. Once you know what works for your skin, continue to be consistent!

How are indē wild products a cut above the rest?

The most interesting thing about our products is not just that they’re clinically tested and dermatologist-approved, but they’re a result of a community-driven effort. We did several focused group discussions to understand the pain points and concerns of the consumers and made our products a go-to solution for all their skincare and haircare needs. We are extremely glad that we were able to bring together Ayurvedic superfoods and make them more efficient with the help of chemistry.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Diipa Büller Khosla