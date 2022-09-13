Diss the liquid formulas and stick to these sunscreen sticks!

It’s time to ditch the traditional liquid formulas for sun protection and make way for sunscreen sticks to give you a compact yet convenient formula to swear by.

Well, the beauty industry has quite efficiently added plenty of tips and tricks to the bandwagon, courtesy of either the viral TikTok trends or the beauty enthusiasts creating a stir on the gram. Speaking of which, many of you out there sure are guilty of swearing with sunscreen at every moment of the day or night for that matter, right? So, just to take the sunscreen play even further, the application of the same just got easier and quicker with the advent of these life-saving sunscreen sticks. The ultraviolet rays are about to be beaten in a much cooler yet efficient way, so get ready to make way for some travel-friendly sunscreen sticks to grab a place in your handbags.

No matter how far long summer may have reached, swearing by sunscreen should always be on top of one’s priority list. As suggested, sunscreens ought to be applied twenty minutes before sun exposure and reapplied about every two hours, wherein the reapplication is always the part that seems doubtful. And swishing those doubts away, you don’t have to go for the liquid formulas anymore, all you need is to stick with the right stick! Yes, you heard that right, you no more have to feel lazy or messy about carrying those liquid SPFs in your bags as it’s high time to replace them with the much more convenient yet effective sunscreen sticks. So, get ready for these compact sunscreen sticks to grab a permanent spot in not just your skincare shelves, but your travel beauty kits too.

Mentioned below is an alluring listicle of sunscreen sticks ready to offer their charm and make a mark for themselves.

Hero and Feature image courtesy: Instagram and Shutterstock

Add your products here !