Are double cleanse duos the key to a radiant skin? Here’s all that you need to know!

Reapplying and layering those serums might not get you the radiant skin you’ve been vouching for, but joining the double cleanse club might do the deed faster. So, here we have all we need to know about the charms of double cleansing along with a few double cleanse duos.

The term skincare often comes bearing two categories, the one that caters to the minimalists at heart and the other one with multiple steps and layers for the maximalists. No matter the category you identify with, the pursuit is that of healthy skin, right? After several trends and hacks storm the skincare bracket every day we sure know the ones that are here to stay by now. Speaking of which, another one that is here for the long haul is- double cleansing! The backbone of many K-beauty routines, double cleanse duos are like earning those extra brownie points for your skin. Keeping skincare simple and less complicated sure is the real deal, but the only step that needs repetition in our routine is cleansing. Before you join the double cleanse club, you should know that the act of double cleansing is more than just washing your face twice, instead it is more about what you’re washing it with. So, right before you all hoard micellar waters, oil-based cleansers, face washes or cleansing balms, we have Dr Amit Bhasin guiding you through the entire process and helping you choose the right double cleanse duos.

Dr Amit Bhasin on the act of double cleansing

“In the pursuit of clear and radiant skin, skincare routines have become increasingly popular. One technique that has gained significant attention in recent years is double cleansing. Born from Asian beauty traditions, double cleansing involves a two-step process that effectively removes impurities, unclogs pores, and paves the way for healthier skin. So here we will delve into the world of double cleansing, exploring its benefits, techniques, and recommended products to help you achieve a complexion that truly shines” says Dr Amit Bhasin.

Understanding Double Cleansing:

Double cleansing is a skincare method that involves using two different types of cleansers to thoroughly cleanse the skin. The first step typically involves an oil-based cleanser, followed by a water-based cleanser. Each cleanser serves a specific purpose in the process, allowing for more comprehensive removal of dirt, makeup, excess oil, and other impurities.

Benefits of Double Cleansing:

Deep Cleansing: Oil-based cleansers are excellent at dissolving sebum, sunscreen, and waterproof makeup, while water-based cleansers effectively remove water-based impurities like sweat and environmental pollutants. By combining these two steps, double cleansing ensures a more thorough removal of impurities than a single cleanse alone.

Unclogging Pores: By removing the layers of dirt, oil, and dead skin cells that accumulate on the skin’s surface, double cleansing helps prevent clogged pores and breakouts. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with oily or acne-prone skin.

Enhancing Skincare Efficacy: Cleansing the skin effectively sets the stage for the absorption of other skincare products. By removing barriers such as makeup residue and excess oil, subsequent products like serums and moisturisers can penetrate deeper into the skin, maximising their benefits.

Nourishing the Skin: Double cleansing, when done correctly, does not strip the skin of its natural oils. Instead, it helps maintain the skin’s balance and prepares it for optimal hydration, promoting a healthier and more supple complexion.

How to Double Cleanse:

Step 1: Oil-Based Cleanser: Begin by applying a small amount of oil-based cleanser to dry skin. Gently massage in circular motions, focusing on areas with makeup or impurities. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Step 2: Water-Based Cleanser: Follow up with a water-based cleanser suited to your skin type. Apply to damp skin and work it into a lather, massaging gently. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Choosing the Right double cleanse duos:

“When it comes to selecting cleansers for double cleansing, it’s essential to consider your skin type and concerns. Opt for gentle yet effective formulas that cater to your specific needs. Seek cleansers free from harsh chemicals or fragrances that could irritate the skin. Research and experiment to find the perfect combination that works for you. “Double cleansing has emerged as a transformative skincare practice, offering a host of benefits for achieving clean, healthy, and radiant skin. By incorporating this method into your daily routine and selecting suitable cleansers, you can unlock the potential of double cleansing and experience the joys of a glowing complexion. Remember, consistency and customisation are key to discovering the best approach for your skin. So, embrace the double cleanse and revel in the remarkable results it can bring to your skincare journey.”

A few double cleanse duos to look out for

If the above guide is tempting you to go cleanser shopping well then these double cleanse duos might help you sort out your dilemma.

