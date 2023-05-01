Celebrity dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad answers all your skincare queries with her new book

Known for filling the gaps in the domain of skincare, Dr Jaishree Sharad is here with her new beauty bible titled ‘The Skincare Answer Book’.

What if one person had all the answers to your skincare queries, sounds tempting right? Well, seems like Dr Jaishree Sharad has all that it takes to be that one person. As one of the most sought-after dermatologists in the industry, Dr Sharad has carved a noteworthy niche for herself, one beauty advice at a time. As a celebrated ​​celebrity cosmetic dermatologist she makes sure to journal each and every piece of knowledge of hers into her bestselling books. From understanding modern skincare to simplifying the meaning of beauty through her social media presence, Dr Jaishree Sharad’s wisdom is what drove her to write two successful books filled to the brim with extensive skincare and beauty knowledge.

Speaking of which she dropped yet another book to look after your remaining skincare queries, namely ‘The Skincare Answer Book’. As we know she is a popular name among celebrities, likewise her book opens with nine pages of messages from the who’s who of B-town. Names like Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt have given a nod to the book, hence giving it a clean slate to be the next bestseller. Furthermore, we had an exclusive chat with her to have an in-depth understanding of her new book and learn lesser-known facts about skincare.

So, let’s find out what ‘The Skincare Answer Book’ has in store for all the beauty connoisseurs out there.

The launch of my new book, ‘The Skincare Answer Book,’ would involve a variety of promotional activities aimed at generating interest and reaching a wide audience. I am pleased to announce that a series of book releases will take place in several cities. The Mumbai launch will take place on April 28th. Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan will launch the book in Chennai on May 4th, while actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Miheeka Dagubatti will do the honours in Hyderabad on May 5th. Entrepreneur and fashion icon Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will launch the book in New Delhi on May 11th, and actor Jobanpreet will be doing the honours in Chandigarh on May 13th. Furthermore, a special launch for FICCI, Mumbai, is scheduled for April 25th. We did have a sneak peek and unveiling of the book cover on 27th March at Soho House, Mumbai. This was their first literary event in a series in collaboration with Penguin. I was honoured to be their first guest speaker.

What is your inspiration behind this new book, and how is this a cut above your previous books?

Amid the lockdown, a plethora of individuals lacking scientific knowledge in dermatology inundated Instagram with skincare advice. While some seemed to have researched and provided accurate information, many were dispensing incorrect advice. The growing interest in skincare was accompanied by a surge in side effects due to improper usage or an excess of products. In response, I began conducting daily Instagram live sessions on skincare. Subsequently, my editor, Gurveen Chhadda, approached me to compile the questions and answers. The resulting compilation contains legitimate queries from my social media followers, caters to all genders and age groups, and is presented in an engaging Q&A format, rendering it easy and interesting to read.

What are a few skincare myths that Dr Jaishree Sharad would like to bust?

Myth: Drinking water hydrates the skin.

Fact: While staying hydrated is important for overall health, drinking water does not directly hydrate the skin. Instead, the skin is hydrated through topical products like moisturisers.

Myth: Expensive skincare products are always better.

Fact: The price of a skincare product does not necessarily reflect its effectiveness. Many affordable products contain the same active ingredients as expensive ones.

Myth: Scrubbing the skin with harsh exfoliants is good for removing dead skin.

Fact: Over-exfoliating the skin with harsh scrubs can damage the skin’s barrier and lead to irritation and sensitivity. A gentler approach to exfoliation is recommended.

Myth: Natural ingredients are always safe for the skin.

Fact: Natural ingredients can still cause allergic reactions and irritation. It is important to patch-test products before use, even if they contain natural ingredients.

Myth: A body detox keeps your skin glowing

Fact: the body has its own natural detoxification system in place, with organs like the liver and kidneys working to remove toxins from the body. There is no evidence to suggest that additional detox methods, such as juice cleanses or extreme dietary restrictions, are necessary or effective for skin health although they may be great for the gut. Instead, maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise, a balanced diet, avoiding sugar, smoking, late nights, and learning to cope with stress in addition to following a good skincare routine would keep your skin glowing.

There has been a sudden rise in having an extensive skincare regime. What are your thoughts on this?

First, there has been an increase in awareness and education around skincare, as well as the availability of information on the internet and social media platforms. This has led to more people taking an interest in their skin and seeking out ways to improve its health and appearance. Secondly, the beauty industry has responded to this increased demand by releasing a wider range of skincare products and promoting the idea of multi-step skincare routines. This has contributed to a cultural shift towards prioritising self-care and taking the time to indulge in a pampering skincare routine.

I am not a big believer in layering the skin or using too many skin care products. As long as you use a moisturiser and sunscreen every day, and make sure you eat healthily, avoid smoking, sleep on time, and exercise, your skin will remain healthy. It is important to keep in mind that everyone’s skin is different and what works for one person may not work for another. It is also important to be mindful of the ingredients in your skincare products and to avoid overloading your skin with too many products that can potentially irritate or damage it.

So I usually advise a cleanser, followed by a serum, moisturiser, and sunscreen for the day. For the night, again a cleanser, under-eye serum or cream, night serum, and night cream or moisturiser.

How has your perception of skincare changed over the years?

Over the years, the field of dermatology has witnessed significant advancements in the understanding of skin anatomy and the development of innovative skincare products and treatments. One major change in perception among dermatologists including me has been a greater emphasis on preventative measures and early intervention. Rather than waiting until a skin issue arises, we now encourage patients to establish a daily skincare routine that incorporates basic practices like sun protection and gentle cleansing. There has also been a shift toward more natural and holistic approaches to skincare. I emphasise the importance of a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management techniques. I continue to prioritise the health and well-being of my patients by staying up to date with the latest research and trends in skincare and adapting their practices accordingly to provide the best possible care.

What are three skincare essentials everyone must have?

The three essential skincare products that are a must-have for everyone are moisturiser, sunscreen, and lip balm. A moisturiser helps to hydrate and nourish the skin, while sunscreen protects it from harmful UV rays and lip balm keeps the lips soft and moisturised, making them a vital part of any skincare routine.

Tell us a few skincare tips that you’d want the younger generation to know about.

Follow a simple skincare routine comprising cleansing, moisturising, and protecting your skin with sunscreen during the day. At bedtime, remove makeup, cleanse, and moisturise. Never miss out on your sunscreen. It’s important to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, even when it’s cloudy outside. Do not layer your skin with too many ingredients. Do not exfoliate your skin unless your dermatologist has asked you to. The skin has a normal mechanism of exfoliation which does slow down with age. But as a teenager, you do not need to exfoliate compulsorily. Don’t pick at your skin: Picking at pimples or blackheads can cause inflammation, scarring, and even more breakouts. It’s better to leave blemishes alone and use targeted acne treatments instead. Stay hydrated: drinking plenty of water can help keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. Get enough sleep. Getting enough sleep is important for overall health and can also benefit your skin. While you sleep, your body repairs and rejuvenates, and lack of sleep can lead to dull, tired-looking skin.

Lastly, tell us a little something about the unveiling event in Mumbai.

The book will be unveiled by actors Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on 28th April in Bandra, Mumbai. Additionally, there will be a surprise performance by a renowned singer and a well-known emcee as the host of the event, but their identities cannot be disclosed yet. I am particularly thrilled about the book’s unveiling, given that it is the result of the sweat and blood I put into it. My unwavering dedication and hard work have culminated in this moment, making it all the more special to me.

Hero image: Dr Jaishree Sharad Courtesy Featured Image: Courtesy Drjaishreesharad/IG.