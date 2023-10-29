D’you: Navigating the Beauty Boom with Founder Shamika Haldipurkar

The world is noticing the growing beauty market in the subcontinent, and seizing this opportunity, Shamika Haldipurkar identified the gaps in the homegrown space. Her skincare brand, d’you, emerged from a blend of care, science, and the analytical mind of a lawyer, making her journey as an entrepreneur truly inspiring.

In conversation with Shamika Haldipurkar, Founder and CEO of d’you:

d’you swiftly climbed the ranks in the Indian beauty space. Starting as a brand in 2019, this lockdown-toddler became a favourite post-pandemic. Some credit goes to individuals who developed an interest in skincare during the extended period at home. With time on their hands, people became more mindful not only of what they consume but also what they apply daily. Actives, ingredients, and formulations took centre stage in product choices.

Addressing these concerns, d’you was conceived as a premium solution to everyday skincare issues. From repair to protection, its limited range of products has carved a niche and taken the top spot in skincare closets over the past year. Easily recognizable, these products have become staples in celebrity vanity kits, earning a broad audience that values both the science behind the products and the quality and results they deliver.

In addition to offering quality products, d’you tackles the age-old problem of stacking and layering multiple actives on the skin daily. With the growing importance of skincare, the process has become confusing and chaotic. d’you addresses this issue with its 360-degree-solution product range, including the GOOD GREASE cleanser, the multi-active serum HUSTLE, and the barrier-building moisturizer IN MY DEFENSE. Their fourth standout product is the EYES AND SHINE patches, effective and aesthetically pleasing.

As the brand makes significant waves in a short time, we decided to delve deeper into their journey, product evolution, and future plans. In this interview, we chat with Founder and CEO, Shamika Haldipurkar about her customer and celebrity-approved brand, d’you. Excerpts…

How has the journey into the beauty industry been so far for you?

It’s been gratifying. It’s been a bit of a surprise element in the sense that I shifted from an absolutely unrelated industry. I was a lawyer before, and then I transitioned into beauty. I didn’t really enter this industry with big guns, in the sense that I didn’t have any contacts. I didn’t know a single person in the industry. So, I didn’t know how easy or how hard it would be for my brand to make a mark. But I think because the products and the brand were so well received, the journey has been surprisingly easier than I thought or anticipated it might be. The brand and the products spoke for themselves. That really made my journey or the entire process much easier for me.

Was there a specific moment when you realised this is what you want to do for the rest of your life?

As a lawyer, I completed my law degree with a five-year graduation from India, followed by a master’s in law in the United States. Over the next 8 to 10 years, I alternated between working abroad and returning to India. From ages 18 to 30, I was in and out of the country. Upon my final return to India in 2018, I reflected on the past decade of my life. During my extensive travels, I naturally became a consumer of various international beauty brands. However, upon settling in India for good, I found myself searching for potential beauty brands that aligned with my preferences. As I wasn’t frequently traveling, I sought brands available locally that met my criteria. Despite my search, I couldn’t find a single brand that resonated with me on all fronts. Some had decent formulations but lacked appealing packaging, while others had good products but conveyed misinformed messaging. This experience led me to the realization that many brands in the Indian beauty industry were missing the mark. I observed prevalent messaging promoting Ayurveda and organic products as inherently superior, while saying synthetic alternatives are bad without scientific basis. This approach seemed misleading, and I felt that consumers, myself included, deserved a brand that communicated transparently and intelligently. I identified a gap in the market for a brand that embraced the dynamic and nuanced nature of science, acknowledging that evidence and perspectives could change over time. I was determined to create a brand that didn’t use fear-based marketing tactics and addressed consumers with respect and intelligence. With these considerations in mind, I contemplated starting my own brand. However, I was clear that if I were to contribute to the industry, my products had to be genuinely unique and offer something not already available to Indian consumers. This vision guided my decision to launch a brand with distinctive and valuable offerings. Starting with one product, Hustle, I aimed to simplify the overwhelming world of skincare by cutting down on unnecessary steps. This philosophy extended to every product we launched, as I sought to enter saturated categories with innovative formulas that added new value to consumers. In summary, the idea for my brand was not a sudden epiphany but a gradual realization influenced by various thoughts and observations, culminating in the decision to create a brand that stood out in the crowded beauty industry.

What would be your simple and effective advice to people who just want to take care of their skin?

Look for brands that are simplifying it for you. In a non-marketing way. In the sense that they are giving you solutions through their products without overwhelming you. If there are 20 products in a brand, and they are like, “Tell us your skin type, tell us your concern,” and then use this. This seems like a barrage of information and it genuinely can confuse and overwhelm a very new enthusiast into skincare.

Did you find it hard to break into the market with your premium price point?

Honestly, a lot of people think I did, but maybe it was my naivety. When I launched it, I was not scared of the premium pricing. Even today, I’m not scared of it. A lot of founders I speak to, seem to have a fear of alienating the audience and masses, so they never want to price the products premium. But I didn’t have that fear because I knew I was building a brand for a niche. Today, when the market is that saturated, if you want to build something for mass appeal, you will get lost in the clutter. So, it is important to build something that appeals to a certain niche. And then, if that overflows into everyone being appealed by a brand, that’s a bonus. But you should try to appeal to a niche, and that is why I was not scared of the premium pricing. And I knew the product had merits that warranted that price.

d’you’s packaging has made it recognizable, be it in Alia Bhatt’s videos or Kiara Advani in an ad. So tell me how conscious you were when designing the packing and how important is it for a brand to spend time on it?

Extremely important—packaging is crucial because it serves as your storefront, especially in a digital, virtual world where people are shopping online and where products are available online. It is the first thing to attract attention. The efficacy of your formulation is primary, and organic growth comes through word of mouth. Once someone has used a product, they may recommend it to friends and family. For you to be convinced, the first point of attraction is crucial. It’s similar to dating—physical looks are important in the initial attraction phase, just like the packaging of a product. Once you’ve gotten to know someone or a product, it may or may not be as crucial, but in the initial phase, looks matter. Similarly, the significance of the packaging, the overall look and feel of your product, is crucial to stand out in today’s competitive market. It serves as your first move to differentiate yourself from the plethora of other options available.

As you rightly mentioned, this is intentionally done and contributes to a larger conversation about brand building. We make subtle and small efforts consistently through our social media and communication with our audience. For example, clouds today resonate, like they say, “See a dewy sky,” and our customers will send us a photo. This is community building and resonance. Brand building involves more than just choosing colors for your brand; it encompasses multiple intangible elements. Those blue patches with clouds, anyone could tell that was d’you. Brand recognition involves tiny details, such as a pink bottle in a particular shape or even a top shot with our logo on the cap. These are the small things that contribute to the overall recognition of Dew. This thought process occurs in multiple tiny, intangible places, and it builds up to create a bigger picture that the audience sees.