Eyebrow stylist to the stars, Suman London on perfecting the brows

Courting Bollywood actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kriti Sanon as her clients, Suman Jalaf is known for her brow services. From shaping, tinting, microblading to semi-permanent makeup, we catch up with the Londoner about her bespoke services and creating the perfect brow shape.

Suman Jalaf ascribes her career as an eyebrow stylist to her childhood tryst with art and desire to work in beauty. From doing her friend’s eyebrows at her Girls School to painting her mother’s nails, beauty procedures were a natural and instinctive act for her. “At 15, my mother was diagnosed with cancer. When I saw her loose hair and eyebrows due to the chemotherapy, I thought there has to be a better way to fix this, instead of the blockish and artificial-looking tattoos.”

From these childhood experiences to attending beauty school on the side while pursuing a career in graphic design, Suman’s path to shaping eyebrows for the stars was an organic one. She worked at Diana’s royal hair designer Nicky Clarke’s in London, set up a pop-up in Harvey Nichols and finally established her own atelier in Kensington. From Kate Moss to Deepika Padukone’s eyebrows before her wedding, Suman Jalaf is a name that’s mentioned often in London. We catch up with the eyebrow stylist about her journey and perfecting the brows.

“Social media plays a part – from Kardashians to the Bollywood actresses, everyone has changed their brows according to trends. But for me, it wasn’t a trend. I never did that. I was always doing what suited the face’s golden ratio,” shares Suman. “It’s an investment lifetime like you just have it done and you’re good to go. It’s all about giving clients education on their brows as well, just if they don’t know. You have to have the eye to design and also go by the golden ratio. You have to then measure the fronts and then the arch and the tail, these are the three things, the ABCs of what to look for in eyebrows. Ideally, I work with somebody’s natural eyebrows, I only enhance them. I beautify their natural eyebrows.

When Suman established her brow salon, it was a niche place unlike the fast express tidy up threading counters around London. It was a haven for women (especially her Middle-Eastern clients) who are looking for a high-end establishment and luxurious private experience. A pioneer in microblading, Suman’s salon now offers services like threading, shaping, tinting, brow lamination, lash extensions, semi-permanent lip and eyeliner tattooing. While a 45-minute shaping session costs about 60 pounds, a bespoke microblading session (plus retouching) with her can set you back 700 pounds in the UK. However, the results are worth the effort, just ask your favourite star.

Do’s and don’t of brow shaping as per eyebrow specialist Suman Jalaf:

1. Don’t overdo the tweezing. This little bugger causes a lot of disasters.

2. Let them go and keep it unkempt. A lot of my clients didn’t visit salons during the pandemic and ended up with the best eyebrows as they just grew them out.

3. If you want to clean it and clean the middle and you clean any hairs outside of the shape. Draw a marker and then you can just see what’s not included in the brow shape.

4. Always tweeze after a shower because your pores are open and your hairs are softer.

You just pick on the root and slide it out. Nobody should pull, that’s a nasty habit.

5. You only need to stretch in case of threading, that’s a common mistake we need to avoid.

6. Before you trim the eyebrows, brush the hairs up. Trim the long bits with a very good brow scissors.

All Images: Courtesy Brows by Suman Instagram.