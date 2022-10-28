Eyeshadow palettes that are perfect for your Halloween experiments

The hashtag #halloweenmakeup has a whopping 8.5 billion posts on Instagram. After all, it’s the season for ghouls and ghosts, and looking like one is part of the fun. Scrolling through these posts you’ll be met with some fabulous and intricate works of art as well as some childish splattering in the name of makeup. So whether you’re a pro at nailing the ghastly Halloween makeup look or simply looking to experiment with something new this season, it’s important to have the right tools.

Most good Halloween makeup looks can be achieved using products that you already have in your beauty kit. From glamorous looks to easy kiddie DIYs, the eyeshadow palettes are the best way to achieve the look. After all, a versatile eyeshadow palette offers you to create a killer look with its slime green for a full face of Shrek or just ruby red to get that fake blood look. It’s important to find the best eyeshadow palette for your costume.

You might think you’re a makeup novice but trust us, the process is easier than it looks. What’s more daunting is narrowing down on what you want to look like for Halloween 2022. We scored the internet to come up with some trendy Halloween makeup ideas and the perfect eyeshadow palettes to achieve the look.

Halloween makeup ideas and eyeshadow palettes to match:

Pink and Barbiecore:

It’s hard to miss out on the impact that Margot Robbie’s upcoming film, Barbie has had on popular culture. So dressing up as your favourite childhood doll is not only the perfect homage but also a great way to use all the champagne and rosy hues from your favourite eyeshadow palette.

Metallics via Euphoria:

Teen drama series, ‘Euphoria’ has a cult following when it comes to makeup. From winged eyeliners, ‘90s makeup trends and rainbow lids -there’s much to discover via the show’s head makeup artist Donni Davy’s Instagram. It’s the perfect place to find some Halloween makeup inspiration as well as understand how to achieve the look. This year, we are toying between trying Cassie’s ‘60s smokey eye look or Rue’s glitter tears using some great metallic eyeshadow palettes.

Yellow like the Minions:

The return of the Minions via the 2022 movie, The ‘Rise of Gru’ is reason enough to experiment with yellow-hued makeup for Halloween. Yes, you can take inspiration from the viral makeup challenge where TikTokers transform their family members into Minions with heart-breaking and hilarious results. Use your bright colour eyeshadow palettes and thank us as you achieve some silly laughs this Halloween.