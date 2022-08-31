Can face taping replace Botox? The experts weigh in.

We ask the experts if you should replace your Botox sessions in favour of face taping, the new beauty trend that’s taking over the internet.

Here’s the thing with viral beauty trend is that they can be both a hit and miss. It works for some and is nothing short of a disaster for many. Yet, every time a celebrity swears by some obscure method to maintain their ‘natural glow’, we start scrimping to find ways to incorporate it into our routine. The latest viral beauty trend on our radar is face taping. Brought to light by Bella Hadid who dismissed her plastic surgery rumours by assuring her followers that the secret to her snatched look is nothing but face taping. Now, think back to Bella’s highly chiseled and sculpted look and you’ll want in on her secret (especially since it doesn’t involve going under the surgeon’s knives). In an interview with Vogue, Bella spoke about her mental health struggles and attributed face taping, the oldest trick in the book, as her saviour. What followed was a stew of beauty tutorials, product launches, and a general appreciation of this DIY ‘eye lift’ method.

Face taping, a new trend on the block

So what is face taping?

With over 500 million views on Instagram, the hashtag #facetaping is one that’s clearly taking up space on the web world. It’s a technique that claims to tackle fine lines by strategically placing household tape on your face. There are two types of face taping. The first one involves leaving the face tape overnight to reduce wrinkles. Done usually using household scotch tape (or similar products), it is said to reduce the appearance of fine lines within a few weeks. Many even use this method before a Botox session to ensure longevity. The second one mimics the effects of a face-lift for a short period of time, it’s the one you’ll want to use just before a big event. It also involves the use of invisible tape on the sides to remove the appearance of fine lines, a smoke and mirror show that many stars have used for public appearances.

What are the benefits of face taping?

“Tapping is a facial relaxation technique that improves lymph flow and increases blood circulation in the skin. If practiced regularly, it can impart a flushed, healthy glow to the skin and may even help prevent wrinkles. Skin tapping encourages lymph drainage to reduce puffiness and free radical damage and removes toxins. Taping also stimulates blood circulation, which improves oxygenation and helps skin healing and collagen repair. Tapping your facial skin (for as less as five minutes a day) while applying skin care products, can provide the dual advantage of improved product absorption as well as nutrient absorption from circulating blood. Facial tapping lowers stress hormones. Because stress hormones degrade collagen responsible for skin texture and elasticity, a calming relaxation technique such as face tapping can help prevent wrinkles and ageing,” enlists Dr. Niketa Sonavane, celebrity dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai.

Can face taping replace detox?

After seeing the magical effects of face taping on Instagram and Tik Tok videos, one can easily be swayed to embrace the trend instead of opting for more permeant surgical procedures. So it’s only right if we ask the professional to debunk the myth that face taping can replace botox. We prodded the dermatologists if they would recommend face taping over botox. “Botox is a medically proven, minimally invasive procedure that can temporarily block certain nerve signals, relaxing the facial muscles that cause wrinkles and fine lines. On the other hand, face tapping is a social media trend that claims to reduce wrinkles and fine lines by strategically placing the sticky tape on areas of the face. Face tape causes fine lines to form more prominent as a reverse action. Face taping is neither medically nor scientifically proven to reduce the signs of aging. I advise our patients to choose Botox without a second thought than any other ad-recommended post, as face tape can’t stop our muscles from working,” advises Dr. Karishma Kagodu, Founder, Kaesthetics. “Botox is FDA approved for smoothing wrinkles on your upper face, namely the forehead, frown, and crows feet area. It offers reliable results and an excellent safety profile. Yet, it is understandable that some women and men are apprehensive or may choose to follow the natural path. Face tapping cannot match up to the wrinkle-busting effects of Botox, but it may provide an alternative for someone who is not ready for the shots,” confirms Dr. Sonavane.

To conclude, face taping does smoothen fine lines and give you that instant facelift but isn’t

Hero image courtesy: Freepik. Featured image courtesy: House of Beauty.