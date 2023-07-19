Are facial exercises your gateway to youthful skin?

Want to achieve that perfect, glowing, and wrinkle-free skin? Bid adieu to all your ageing woes with these facial exercises. Not only will they restore your skin’s radiance, but they will also slow down the ageing process.

Who doesn’t want their 20s skin to last a lifetime, right? You may have already packed your skincare routine with nourishing elements to achieve the goal of flawless skin, but sometimes that may not be enough. While the market is flooded with anti-ageing creams and treatments, we have come up with an affordable and achievable way to maintain youthful skin: daily facial exercises. And here’s a fun fact: it won’t even cost you a dime and still yield excellent results.

Yogini and Lifestyle Influencer, Sunaina Rekhi on anti-ageing facial exercises

Facial exercises are akin to a workout for your face. Just as workouts tone and strengthen your body muscles, facial exercises do the same for the muscles in your face. It’s a natural approach to combat those bothersome signs of aging. These exercises enhance blood circulation in the face, promoting the flow of oxygen and nutrients, resulting in a healthier and more radiant complexion. Consider it a non-surgical mini face-lift!

Here are five easy facial exercises that you can incorporate into your routine:

The Cheek Lifter

Smile as wide as you can while keeping your lips closed. Place your fingers gently on the top part of your cheeks and push them upward. Hold for a few seconds, then relax. Repeat this exercise 10 times to help lift and firm your cheek muscles.

The Eyebrow Raise

Place your fingertips just above your eyebrows. Apply gentle pressure and try to lift your eyebrows while simultaneously pushing them down with your fingers. Hold for a few seconds, then release. Repeat this exercise 10 times to strengthen the muscles around your eyebrows and reduce the appearance of forehead lines.

The Fish Face

Suck in your cheeks to make a “fish face” and hold the position for 5-10 seconds. Relax and repeat 5-10 times. This exercise helps tone and define your cheek muscles, promoting a more sculpted appearance.

The Jaw Release

Sit or stand with a relaxed posture. Open your mouth as wide as possible and stick out your tongue as far as you can. Hold this position for 5 seconds, then close your mouth slowly. Repeat this exercise 5-8 times to strengthen and tone the muscles along your jawline.

Remember to perform these exercises in a controlled manner and stop if you experience any discomfort. Consistency is key, so try to incorporate these exercises into your routine a few times a week for the best results

Some do’s and don’ts to consider while performing face exercises

Do’s:

Start with a clean face: Wash your face and remove any makeup before beginning your facial exercises.

Warm up your muscles: Gently massage your face or apply a warm towel to help relax and prepare the muscles.

Follow proper technique: Learn the correct technique for each exercise to target specific muscle groups and avoid straining other areas.

Be consistent: Practice facial exercises regularly to see potential benefits.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep your skin and muscles hydrated, promoting overall skin health.

Don’ts:

Avoid excessive force: Be gentle with your facial movements and avoid applying excessive pressure or pulling on your skin.

Don’t rush: Perform each exercise slowly and with control. Rushing through the movements may reduce their effectiveness.

Skip the exercises if in pain: If you experience pain or discomfort during an exercise, stop immediately. Facial exercises should not cause pain.

Avoid overdoing it: While consistency is important, don’t overdo it by performing too many repetitions or spending an excessive amount of time on facial exercises. Moderation is key.

Don’t solely rely on facial exercises: Remember that facial exercises may have limited scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness. Consider combining them with other skincare practices and consult professionals for a holistic anti-ageing approach.

