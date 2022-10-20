A list of festive beauty hampers curated for the Diwali season

If you’re the kind who just can’t settle when it comes to beauty, so we have a perfect lineup of beauty hampers offering you an abundance of glow and shine in just a box.

The festive season always holds a special place in our hearts, as the entire month seems like a weekend somehow, right? Having said that, now that we’re all done with cleaning every nook and corner of our abode, it’s time to treat your loved ones with some of the best hampers this season. Hoarding on sweets and transforming into a sweet tooth by the end of Diwali sure seems like a plan, but what if we diss our sweet obsessions and let beauty do the talk? So listen up boys and girls, it’s time to treat the women and the beauty enthusiasts in your lives and amp up their skincare shelves and vanity kits with some of the best festive beauty hampers curated to embrace the festive vibe.

Treat your loved ones with these festive beauty hampers

From getting all dolled up for your next festive soiree, giving your eye bags a perfect lift, to adding that instant glow after a late-night bash, these festive beauty hampers are just the perfect way to treat the beauty queens in your life or maybe reward yourself with a little something too.

M.A.C

The face of the brand Bhumi Pednekar handpicks her favourite M.A.C products and curates a must-have kit for all the lovely ladies this festive season.

Shop here

Forest Essentials

Known for capturing the wilderness of enchanted forests, Forest Essentials is back with one of the best festive beauty hampers for your loved ones. So, grab these efficacious skincare essentials this festive season.

Shop here

L’OCCITANE

Next up we have a power duo from L’occitane, to serve your skin with that powerful glow with the Reset Serum and the Divine Youth oil for all the brightness this Diwali season.

Shop here

Mary Cohr

It’s time to treat your ladies with the best exfoliator followed by a hydration mask, courtesy of Mary Cohr’s festive kit curated especially for all the lovely divas out there.

Shop here

Nourish Mantra

Pamper your friends and family with the perfect glow kit from Nourish Mantra. Consisting of facial oil, a face mask, and a facial mist, this sure seems to be the perfect gift this Diwali season.

Shop here

Tsara

This season your vanity kits deserve all the shades that offer you a gift of glow, we Tsara fulfilling all those demands with this five-tint kit.

Shop here

Indē Wild

Your search for perfect self-care and luxury beauty hampers ends here with Inde Wild’s self-care gift box, taking care of your skin from AM to PM.

Shop here

Earth Rhythm

The Earth Rhythm Radiance Reviver Kit is here to diss your old-school gifting ideas and give you a reason to slay with unmatched radiance this festive season.

Shop here

Faces Canada

Yet another stunner is here to solve your queries about a beauty hamper, Faces Canada is here with an inclusive kit to treat your loved ones this Diwali season. These 8 Faces Canada bestsellers are here to add all the glitz and glamour to the season of lights.

Shop here

d’you

It’s time to get all the beauty enthusiasts clouded by glow, with d’you’s Hustle+Eyes and Shine beauty bundle this Diwali season.

Shop here

Laneige

Get the answers to all your skincare woes with Laneige’s super hydrating and soothing lip care set, especially curated for the festive season.

Shop here

Ozone Ayurvedics

That dreaded acne and breakouts that damper your appearance and your spirits alike would now be a thing of the past, as Ozone Ayurvedics is here to your rescue this festive season.

Shop here

Neal’s Yard Remedies

Neal’s Yard Remedies is present for your Loved Ones this Diwali, so have a look at this especially curated hamper from the brand’s collection.

Shop here

SkinQ

Since this festival of lights calls for glowing skin it’s, time to glow and protect your skin with SkinQ’s festive radiance duo curated for the festive season.

Shop here

Bath and Body Works

Well, if you’re fond of strawberries then you’re in for a treat with Bath and Body Works’ cutest Strawberry Pound Cake Gift Bag set.

Shop here

Feature image: @maccosmeticsindia/Ig courtesy Hero image: courtesy Indē Wild