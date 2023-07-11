Give your feet the detox they deserve with these therapeutic foot salts

Do you plan to have a self-care weekend ahead? Well, we’ve got you covered. After a hectic week, we all wish to go to a spa and rejuvenate ourselves. From facials to pedicures, one can have a great time with those cucumber slices on and feet dipped in ice-cold water. Foot care has also become as important as any other skincare. Lately, foot salts have become the talk of the town. Are they worth it? Let’s find out!

Rooted in the traditional idea of therapy by dipping feet in warm water, these foot soaks offer therapeutic properties. They detoxify feet and are now largely used by people to get rid of any form of pain, exhaustion and inflammation. Soaking feet in these salts helps to relax, unwind and also cleanse the damaged parts by applying minimal effort.

All you need to know about foot salts

Made using high-grade Epsom and Himalayan pink salt, foot salts are packed with oils, herbs, fruits and flowers to help soften sore muscles of feet, remove dead skin and retain moisture. Infused with aromas, these not only cleanse feet but also allow you to relax and have a aromatherapy in action to release stress. Foot soaking also helps to eliminate odour, especially during the hot weather when temperatures are on the rise and the body is in a constant state of perspiration. These salts are packed with magnesium which seeps through the skin and is often said to increase magnesium levels in the body. However, this claim lacks scientific backing. Apart from the aforementioned benefits, foot soaking also helps to increase blood circulation.

Dr. Manasi Shirolikar, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Online Consulting Brand drmanasiskin.com on the use of foot salts:

“Foot salts are commonly added to warm to hot water, as an added therapeutic and relaxation method, when using a foot soak to alleviate tired, aching feet, or during pedicures.”

Benefits of using foot salts include:

These salts are known to reduce inflammation.

They also help in exfoliating dead skin cells, flakes and calluses from feet.

In addition to this, they also help reduce odour from feet.

Some precautions to consider while using foot salts:

If you have extremely dry skin or are diabetic, avoid using an Epsom salt foot soak, as this can further dry the skin, cause more cracks and can increase your chances of infection.

If you have an open wound, to avoid bacterial infection, don’t use salts for a foot soak.

So, if you are looking to unwind and destress this weekend, this foot-soaking session will surely take away your worries and let you have a great time!

Some options of foot salts for you to try out

Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram.