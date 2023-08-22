Are the glutathione injections for fairness featured in ‘Made in Heaven’ safe?

In the opening episode of ‘Made in Heaven’ season 2, we meet Sarina (Zayn Marie Khan), an architect preparing for her dream wedding to London-based Aman whose parents seem to have a colonial hangover, including an unhealthy obsession with fair skin. The show follows not-so-subtle remarks about the bride-to-be’s wheatish complexion, colours that she should wear to look fairer and finally, the use of glutathione injections to clear her skin for the big day. Spoilers aside, the show focuses on how a cosmetologist-recommended glutathione injection goes wrong just days before her wedding and discusses India’s unhealthy obsession with a fair bride. The show might have had a triumphant end with the groom declaring he is agnostic about her skin colour but in reality, the show is a scalding commentary on India’s marriage market.

In all fairness, all invasive treatments come with a disclaimer. However, what happens when you opt for a trending treatment influenced by trends and social pressures as opposed to proper medical research and consultation? We observed a growing interest amongst netizens in glutathione injections and their miraculous ability to ‘brighten your skin’. With so much buzz around the show and the treatment it was only fair to follow up with some of the most trusted names in the industry to understand the advantages, disadvantages and most, importantly the risks of glutathione injections for fair skin.

101 on glutathione injections as the treatment to get fair and bright skin:

Dr Manasi Shirolikar on what is Glutathione and what are its advantages and disadvantages:

Glutathione is an antioxidant naturally occurring in the body. Made by the liver, Glutathione is involved in many of the body’s functions. Glutathione is also used for treating medical conditions like Parkinson’s disease, cystic fibrosis and chemotherapy-related toxicity. It’s also used for skin-lightening treatments, due to its melanin-reducing properties – more specifically it switches the production of melanin from Eumelanin (darker) to pheomelanin. Pheomelanin is lighter in colour, so, an increase in the proportion of pheomelanin is associated with lighter skin colour.

Much like many invasive treatments, glutathione comes with a host of uncertainties and risks. “The first and foremost, and most important one is that there is insufficient, long-term data that proves its efficacy, or how safe it truly is. There is insufficient data about the right dosage of glutathione too. Besides this, in rare cases, it could lead to allergic reactions, extreme nausea, or bloating. Also, not every individual will respond to glutathione treatments, and it could be ineffective for them. It could also interact with other drugs, antibiotics and interfere with medical conditions and treatments. So, use glutathione supplements with caution.

Dr Renita Rajan on the effectiveness of glutathione:

Glutathione is an antioxidant and it does have variable skin-lightening benefits, I say variable – because it doesn’t work for all cases. The principle is based on the correction of oxidative damage – so there is no mechanism to change one’s constitutive pigmentation beyond a point but may be to address photo tanning. It is a reasonably effective adjuvant treatment in pigmentation disorders, especially when all other options have been tried and exhausted. There is no guideline at this point, the use is considered off-label. This makes people on the one hand, abuse this modality needlessly, and on the other hand afraid of it, and not use it where it may actually help improve the quality of life of the patient. If guidelines were made available, then it would be a very useful tool for conditions that involve oxidation damage.

Based on the portrayal of Glutathione in the TV series, it is important to clarify a few points and dispel misconceptions. Firstly, the episode took significant cinematic liberties, which might have skewed the accuracy of the information presented. While it’s positive that the episode shed light on the topic, it’s unfortunate that it did so in a negative manner. Here are some important points:

Glutathione is an antioxidant, beneficial in small doses as a part of daily intake. Larger doses are typically unnecessary unless there’s considerable oxidative stress due to factors like excessive partying or high-stress levels. Contrary to popular belief, using products or supplements like glutathione DOES NOT lighten your skin tone .

. The portrayal of skin lightening as a beauty solution is misleading. Skin tone change is usually not feasible, except in extreme cases like Michael Jackson’s unique situation. The notion that many stars have lightened their skin over time is largely false. Celebrities’ appearances change due to makeup, clothing, better lighting, and other factors. Skin colour alteration is not a common practice.

While glutathione might not have substantial skin-lightening effects, its effectiveness can vary based on absorption. Intravenous (IV) therapy for rapid nutrient delivery should not be taken lightly. It was initially reserved for hospital emergencies. Clinics that specialise in IV therapies need to be consulted. Improper administration can lead to serious reactions, from allergies to life-threatening conditions, since IV substances enter directly into the bloodstream.

Dr Sravya C Tipirneni on the efficacy of glutathione pills, creams and sprays:

Glutathione is a natural antioxidant found in our bodies, crucial for detoxification and immune support. The use of glutathione injections for skin lightening isn’t a myth but its effectiveness varies. Caution is needed due to potential side effects. Consultation with a medical professional is crucial. Glutathione sprays, pills, and creams are available, but their efficacy is debated. Oral supplements may have limited absorption, while topical applications might not penetrate deeply. Consulting a dermatologist before use is advisable.