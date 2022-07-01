9 Fabulous products to smoothen your frizzy, greasy hair this monsoon

Monsoon might shower us with a host of hair problems but we have the perfect solution to it all. Our curated list of the best monsoon hair care products is sure to leave you running your hand through hair (instead of tearing at them).

One thundering shower and I can see my hair misbehaving. Gone are the silky, natural mane, and in its place is a tangled cluster that refuses to cooperate. If you’re in a similar boat and are experiencing symptoms like oily scalp, severe dandruff, itchiness, or simply excess frizz. Then, this guide to managing hair in the monsoon is for you.

The excess humidity in the air is known to increase hair fall, so your regular hair loss of 50 to 100 strands increases exponentially to 250 strands a day. And as scary as this hair loss sounds, the humidity also brings with it problems like greasy hair and dandruff. In such a situation, your regular hair care routine isn’t good enough to tackle monsoon hair-related problems.

The extra humidity during the rainy season makes your hair brittle, frizzy and lacking lustre or volume. In such a scenario, choosing the right shampoo and conditioner for your hair type can completely reverse or change the situation. Conditioning your hair is extremely important during this time as it adds bounce and shine. Another important step during this time is using a good hair serum to damp, freshly shampooed hair.

Another important method to help your hair brave the season is by giving it warm oil massages. While oiling is critical to hair management throughout the year, it’s especially essential during the monsoon as the oil penetrates into your hair cuticles and helps tame the fizz. Post your oil and wash rituals, it’s a good idea to use a wide-toothed comb to ensure minimal snagging, tugging, or pulling. Our recommendation is the carbon comb from Ikonic that is suitable for both thick and thin hair types.

If you’re looking to change up your hair care products in the monsoon, here are some great finds.