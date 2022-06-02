A slick guide to hair styling tools that promise Pinterest-perfect tresses

Whether you enjoy experimenting with your locks or are keen on achieving salon-like blowouts at home – you need the right tools of the trade. From blow-dryers to detangling brushes, we’ve scoured the world of hair tools to find a few that are must-haves in your styling kit.

Zeroing in on the right haircut and haircolour is only step one on the long journey to achieving Pinterest-perfect strands. In fact, without the right set of styling products and equipment, your beachy waves could go from being bouncy to a frizzy mess. That said, between the host of different options in stores and the scores of social-media snaps with impeccable strands – picking the right set of tools for your hair needs can be quite the nightmare.

A good place to begin is to look for high-quality products. These will cater to the styles you often wear, without causing excessive damage. Get your heat-protection sprays out, we’re saving you the research with our guide to must-have hair styling tools that will ensure your tresses are nothing but absolute #hairgoals every time you step out.

Hair dryer

This one’s an absolute non-negotiable. Research has found that air-drying – which increases the amount of time your hair retains moisture – can cause the cortex of your hair to swell and break. This results in brittle ends, flyaways, and overall limp hair. Instead, air-dry your hair for about 30 minutes before using a good-quality hair dryer that has multiple settings (especially, “cool”). This will allow you to style your hair without subjecting it to heat damage.

Also important considerations are your hair type and styling needs. Ceramic dryers work best for thin hair while ionic ones complement frizzy strands. Several products are also designed to dry your hair quickly and are ideal for everyday use. There are also portable options for people constantly on the move.

Hair straightener

This one’s a common feature in most vanity kits, and for good reason. Hair straighteners can help go from sporting sleek, pin-straight hair one day to bouncy, loose curls on another. They’re also great for when you’d like to smooth out your strands and make them more manageable for braids or pin-up hairstyles.

To get the most bang for your buck, look for products that accommodate different heat settings and are suited to a range of hair textures and lifestyle choices. If you’re on the move a lot, pick a straightener with dual-voltage flexibility and if you’ve got frizzy, dry hair, opt for one that’s got argan oil-coated plates. There’s also features like quick heating to ensure that your strands, even the stubborn ones, keep their shape for a long time. If you like one-stop-shop solutions to most things, opt for a multi-tasker hair straightener that you can whip out for most any hair need.

Hair Curlers

This one’s a godsend for those who’d like picture-perfect curls but can’t quite figure out how to do that with just their hair-straighteners. That said, one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to this tool. Depending on the curls you’d like – loose, beachy, crimped, tight – you’d have to pick a barrel size. Slimmer ones give you curls packed closer together while wider barrels give way to breezy s-shaped waves.

Ceramic and tourmaline curlers offer a smoother, shinier finish without causing excessive damage while gold or metal plated options promise longer-lasting curls. To cover all your bases, opt for a multi-head one with different barrel sizes. To make things less tricky and accident-prone, opt for a wand that doesn’t come with a clamp, is ergonomic, and switches off automatically when not in use. There are options out there that save you the effort of wrapping your hair by rotating themselves! That aside, be sure to brush through the curls and you’re good to go!

Detangler Brush

The ultimate hack to prevent hair fall from breakage, detangler brushes are great for every hair type and can be used on wet and dry hair. They’re designed to eliminate knotted hair and come with thin, flexible bristles to do so painlessly. They also give definition to curls, ensure your hair dries evenly, distribute leave-in conditioners or natural oils through the hair, and stimulate blood flow to the scalp.

Look for high-quality brushes that are cone-shaped and made of plastic so they glide through hair more easily. Rounded tips are better than beaded ones since the latter can pull on hair strands. Paddle-style brushes with wide-spaced bristles work best and are also the most common types available. There are specific detangling brushes that you can use in the shower to ensure all your strands are coated with conditioner as well. That aside, this is an important tool to use before you begin styling your hair.

Round Brush

This one’s important for when you’d like salon-like blowouts at home. While round brushes are often mistaken for being important just for curly-haired girls, it’s an important tool for adding volume to your tresses. In fact, with the right brush and technique you could have smooth, frizz-free blow-dried hair in no time. Brush up from your hair roots while drying to add volume and bounce.

And if your curler isn’t around, you could always section your hair and wrap each part around the brush, before blasting it with hot hair for loose waves. Finish with cool air to set. Options come in natural and plastic bristles as well as large and thin barrels. If you’ve got bangs, this tool, especially the ones with short barrels, is indispensable. If your hair damages easily, opt for boar bristles which can distribute oil evenly. There’s also brushes that are designed to reduce heat damage to hair while blow drying.

Hot Rollers

An au-natural, old-school way of curling your hair and giving it volume, hot rollers are making a comeback and how! Celebrities like Hwasa from Mamamoo as well as Lady Gaga and Emma Stone have been pictured in rollers. This tool can help you speed up your styling process as well, while causing minimal damage to your hair. Not to mention, they’re easy to use and can be worn while you do makeup or go about your morning chores.

While all hair types benefit from hot rollers, those with fine hair might do so the most. Since no heat is directly applied to hair, they’re good for damaged, brittle hair as well. Most come in plastic with textured grip. Velvet wrapped work well for all hair textures while foam-based rollers are ideal for damaged and dry hair.