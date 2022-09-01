A beginner’s guide to waxing for hair removal

Waxing is already an unpleasant experience, but with so many different alternatives available, selecting the best type of wax for hair removal may be difficult. Here’s a simple beginner’s guide to get you started.

What is waxing?

Waxing is the method of removing hair from the root by applying a covering of a sticky substance, such as wax, to body hair, then removing the covering and pulling the hair out of the follicle. New hair will not come back in the previously waxed region for four to six weeks, however some people will notice regrowth in only a week since some of their hair is on a different human hair growth cycle.

What are the types of waxing and how to choose the ideal one?

Waxing is a quick, easy, and inexpensive technique to get rid of unwanted, excess body hair. However, with so many various types of wax available, determining which body wax to use for which region of the body may be difficult. Moreover, if you are new to waxing, hearing the salon jargon during your first session might be daunting. We’ve broken down the many types of body wax depending on your specific needs, so you can skip awkward salon conversations and leave with baby-smooth skin.

Hard Wax

Hard body wax is commonly used on smaller, more sensitive regions such as the upper lip, underarms, and bikini area. This form of body wax is applied straight to the skin while still heated. It is allowed to cool and harden before being peeled off in the opposite direction of hair growth. Hard waxes have the advantage of only binding to the hair and never the skin. The procedure is less painful than soft body wax and may be repeated without causing skin damage.

Soft Wax

Soft wax, also known as strip waxing, is applied to the skin by applying a thin layer of warm body wax on top of it. This is often applied to bigger regions of the body, such as the arms and legs. It is applied to the skin directly using a wooden stick or a roller. The hair is then removed by placing a waxing strip over it and pulling it off. Soft waxes reach the tiny, thin hair strands that you can’t see, resulting in smooth skin. However, this body wax should only be used once in a session on a specific location (never multiple times), since it will begin to rip the skin cells, causing bleeding and damage.

Chocolate Wax

Chocolate wax is another popular choice that can be found in most salons. It takes use of the skin advantages of chocolate as an ingredient, which is antioxidant-rich and less uncomfortable to apply than other types of body wax. Chocolate body wax also includes glycerine and oils such as soybean and almond, and it is anti-inflammatory, making it an excellent choice for sensitive skin. Again, this wax is typically more expensive than other forms of wax, but it also provides skincare advantages.

Sugar Wax

Sugar wax has been known for centuries and is commonly prepared from sugar, lemon, and hot water. Sugar, like soft and hard body wax, pulls the root of the hair out of the skin, but it’s created with natural components, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin. Sugar wax, like hard body wax, does not adhere to the skin but solely to the hair, allowing it to be applied and removed several times without causing skin irritation. It is also a more natural alternative to other forms of wax and may be applied on any region of the body. Remember that the hair should be at least a quarter-inch long for the gel to stick to it for removal.

Fruit Wax

Fruit body wax works similarly to hard body wax and is suitable for delicate skin. It contains fruit extracts such as berries and plum, which means it is antioxidant-rich and has vitamins that nourish the skin. Furthermore, they are much softer on the skin than standard soft body wax and, as a result, can be more expensive. However, using this will not leave any marks, and they also function as skincare, which is a bonus.

Pre-made wax strips

Pre-waxed strips are ready to use and come with the appropriate amount of cold soft wax already attached. This approach is the easiest and least messy to use, and it is suggested for beginners. They are not only simple to use, but there is no risk of applying too much product. A strip can typically be used more than once per area, depending on how much hair you’re removing.

Wax strips should always be somewhat ‘warm’ up by rubbing them between your palms, which causes them to attach better to the hair. Cold strips take the least amount of preparation and have the fewest moving elements in the entire procedure, making them by far the most handy alternative for travelling. There is no chance of burning your skin with this cool wax.

Conclusion

Experiment with different types of waxing to see which option best matches your specific hair and skin type. Ask a waxing professional at your next session for a second opinion. They’ve seen a wide range of hair types and can offer fairly objective recommendations.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock