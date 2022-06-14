Argan Oil for hair: The benefits, use and the best products to buy

We’re sure you’ve heard about argan oil. The mainstream oil has been around for a while, and like castor oil, coconut oil, and olive oil, this is also a game changer for your haircare routine. Yes, the same argan oil that you use on your face also works wonderfully on your hair, which is why it’s been called “liquid gold.” But how do you apply it to your hair? And which argan oil products are the most effective? Here’s everything you need to know.

Everything to know about Argan Oil for hair

Argan oil is extracted from the kernels of the argan tree and can be used in the kitchen (as it is in Morocco, where the tree is native) or for cosmetic purposes. The oil may be purchased in its purest form, and because of its numerous beauty benefits, it can be used topically to the skin, nails, and hair to hydrate and nourish.

Benefits of argan oil for hair

Argan oil is rich in unsaturated fatty acids (oleic and linoleic acid) and antioxidants (vitamin E and polyphenols), which help in hydrating the hair, preventing water loss, and eliminating free radicals to protect both the hair follicles and the scalp from damage. Whether we realise it or not, we do significant harm to our hair with everyday pollution, chemical treatments, and hot tools. Vitamin E, which is abundant in argan oil, protects follicles from damage while also preventing splitting and breakage.

So, what does this mean for your hair? Think: shine, hydration, softness, protection, and elasticity. Sign us up, please.

Is argan oil a moisturiser or a sealant?

Argan oil is both a moisturiser and a sealant, which means it may penetrate the hair while also sealing the strand on the surface, according to experts. According to a 2015 study by the International Journal of Trichology, hair absorbs saturated and monosaturated oils (such as argan oil) better than polyunsaturated oils (like sunflower oil). As a result, argan oil penetrates the hair and reduces the amount of water it absorbs, affecting how much the cuticle swells. And, when the cuticle swells, the hair shrinks and becomes frizzy.

Hair type considerations before adding it to your hair routine

According to experts, argan oil can be used on most hair types; however, depending on your needs, you may need to apply it differently or use a different type of argan oil.

Full strength argan oil is perfect for thick, curly, or extensively coloured hair. If you have fine or greasy hair, full strength argan oil might weigh your hair down if you don’t use it sparingly. Instead of the pure oil, seek for products containing argan oil. According to experts, a blended or light weight version is best for most hair types. When using argan oil, use a light touch and focus on the ends of your hair rather than your scalp.

Get your hands on the best products with argan oil

Argan oil is touted as a haircare miracle, but how can you tell whether you’ve found a good one? With pure oils, l ooking at colour (should be a golden hue), fragrance (slightly nutty), and potency (branded as 100 percent argan oil) can help you distinguish real versus fake, quality versus refined. When it comes to using the oil in shampoos, conditioners, and other hairstyling products, you’ll know whether argan is the star if it’s mentioned as one of the first ingredients on the label.

Are you ready to incorporate argan oil to your haircare routine? Here are our top picks for argan oil hair products to add to your shopping list.

