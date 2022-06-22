Workout-friendly haircare: Avoid oily hair during your next sweat session

Do you ever skip a workout because you washed your hair in the morning and have an event to attend at night? If you workout out every day, washing your hair every day might be a hassle. While post-workout endorphins are wonderful, your hair, not so much. So, for your next HIIT session, here are some pre- and post-workout haircare tips and tricks to avoid oily hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The quandary of whether or not to workout is a classic catch-22. If you go, you’ll receive endorphins, as well as the type of glistening skin that no amount of hyaluronic acid can match. However, your hair becomes a sweaty, nasty mess. If you don’t go, you’ll have an easier time styling your hair but will miss out on exercise, which is essential to your overall health. See? Catch-22.

To help you navigate the pre- and post-gym hair world, here are some expert-approved dos and don’ts to avoid oily hair.

Tips and tricks to avoid oily hair after your workout session

Dos

Keep your hair away from your face

It may seem like a good idea to incorporate hair flips into your Zumba class, but you’re really damaging your hair with each action. Open hair, as well as tight and high ponytails, can cause breakage. Sweaty or greasy hair on your face can cause acne and irritation. To keep your hair in place, choose a loose braid or bun—pin it back; you don’t want it to open up in the middle of your jumping jacks. Braids can add texture to your hair if you plan to let it flow freely after your workout, so it’s a win-win situation. An expert also recommends using a silk or satin hair tie to keep hair in place and prevent breakage throughout your workout.

Post-workout hairstyle

To begin, don’t leave your hair tied the same way you did during the workout. Your scalp needs to breathe and air out the moisture accumulated during the workout thereafter. Instead of using heat on your scalp after a workout, consider air-drying your hair. To reduce damage, experts recommend untangling your hair with your fingers first, followed by a wide-toothed comb. Rather of attempting to flatten textured hair, choose a hairstyle that compliments it.

Apply dry shampoo before working out

While you may be used to spritzing your scalp with dry shampoo after your HIIT exercise to eliminate sweat, experts recommend doing so before your sessions. It turns out that it truly helps to keep your scalp dry and sweat-free, even if you have a tough workout planned. Regardless of this process, make sure to wash your hair every other day.

Put a hair mask on

Prepping before going to the gym is a great way to care for your hair while working out. According to a celebrity hairstylist, before tying your hair back, comb in your favourite treatment mask from root to tip. Then, tie your hair back into a ponytail, bun, or even a braid before heading to the workout.

The heat you generate while working out allows the mask to penetrate deeper, and it also keeps your hair fabulous and slicked back throughout activity. Comb out your ‘treatment style’ after your exercise and either rinse and air-dry or sleek back into a fresh pony until you can rinse out. It looks sleek and sophisticated.

Don’ts

Wash your hair every day

While it is not advisable to wash your hair every day after an exercise to avoid frizz and dryness, it is necessary to maintain hygiene since unwashed hair may be a source of bacteria and fungi. Experts also recommend using a different towel or tissues to wipe sweat from your scalp. Try to wash your hair every other day with a mild shampoo and conditioner. If you like to wash your hair every day, buy a sulphate-free shampoo. Rinse your conditioner with cold water to close your cuticles, minimise scalp pores, and help retain strong roots.

Avoid Blow Drying

Allow your hair to air dry after a workout rather than using a heat-based drying method. Damp and sweaty hair is fragile and prone to breakage. However, if you must use a hair dryer, use the cold setting to dry your hair. A few drops of serum can be used to detangle the hair and minimise frizziness.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock