7 beard grooming rules every man should abide by during winters
25 Jan 2022

Sanyukta Baijal
Winter summons dryness, which, at times, results in rough hair. Most men don’t pay much heed to nourishing their facial hair until there’s a special occasion. And even that beard grooming routine comprises shaving, trimming or styling, which isn’t enough. So, we are here to tell you to change your beard grooming game for the best results! 

Beard grooming tips for men during winter

Avoid hot water

It’s almost impossible to opt for cold water when taking a bath in winter. But, hot water is the biggest enemy for your beard. Yes, it strips off the extra moisturiser from your skin and hair that leads to dry and rough skin. And as per experts, hot water even causes dandruff in your hair. Therefore, choose to turn the temperature of the water down when washing your facial hair.

Shave after shower

Most men usually prefer shaving before taking a shower, which makes sense in terms of saving time. However, medically it is recommended that you shave after bath as your skin pores would be softer. So, try and opt for the post-shower-shaving option during winters. And also, smartly pick your razer that is as gentle as possible on your face. Otherwise, it may cause extra skin irritation.

Use beard shampoo

Your beard is exposed to a lot of pollutants suspended in the air. Therefore, as we mentioned above, you’re not done taking care of your facial hair by just wetting them with water. Washing your beard with shampoo is equally important as shampooing your hair. Also, don’t forget to order a separate beard shampoo that saves your facial hair from damage.

Keep away from dandruff

Dandruff can too happen in your facial hair, and it’s quite a normal phenomenon during winter. However, an infection comes with a few more issues like dryness and skin irritation. Hence, one of the most important winter beard grooming mantras says that you need to select a beard shampoo that is anti-dandruff to keep all such problems caused by flakes at bay.

Moisturise your beard

Once you’re done washing your beard, chances are high that your hair might get rough. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, it is advised to apply a moisturiser immediately after showering. So, in order to lock the much-needed moisture, opt for a nice moisturiser cream or a beard balm. And when it comes to picking up a product make sure it has these ingredients: Olive oil, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, glycerin, and dimethicone.

Use beard oil

The Beard grooming process isn’t easy and may require you to apply a lot of chemicals. So, just in case you refrain from using a moisturising cream, you can easily opt for organic beard oils. Just make sure to massage your beard for some time with a few drops of beard oil. This won’t just help in reducing the dryness but most of such oils are loaded with nutrients required to make your facial hair grow thick and strong.

Don’t forget to brush your beard

After you’re done oiling your beard, combing it is one of the necessary steps that you need to keep in mind. The process doesn’t just keep your facial hair clean but also distributes the oil properly. Brushing your beard also increases blood flow in the area, which lets your hair grow healthy and strong. Just make sure to use the beard combs as the tooth of that comb need to be wide enough to avoid breakage and narrow enough to deal with tangles.

Sanyukta Baijal
Apart from scrunched up paper with recycled aspirations, Sanyukta is also a writer. When not reading or scribbling, she loves playing copious amounts of video games and watch tons of films.
