What are the benefits of almond oil (and the best ones for hair and skin)

Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients like phytochemicals, fibre, vitamins, fats and minerals. These nutty kernels have their roots in the Middle East. These seeds were transported all over the world later and used in ancient Ayurvedic and Chinese practices to soothe skin and treat conditions like psoriasis and eczema.

Oil extracted from sweet almonds is better suited for your skin. It contains healthy minerals such as zinc and vitamins A and E and omega 3, which contains retinol and antioxidants. These nutrients can work like magic on dull skin and dry hair, by preventing cell damage and providing intense hydration to your scalp.

As it’s concocted from botanical ingredients, it is mostly safe on your skin. You may use it as a cleanser to remove makeup and also leave it overnight to moisturise and rejuvenate your skin. However, if you’re allergic to nuts, it is a big no-no. It can lead to severe reactions and in some cases, turn out to be fatal. Instead, you can use olive oil or any other natural oil that’s compatible with your skin type.

While purchasing any brand of almond oil, it’s advised that you do a patch test by dabbing a few drops of the solution on the inside of your elbow or wrist. If you don’t notice any reaction within the next few hours, you know the product is safe for use.

The zinc content helps improve your metabolism and relieves you of fatigue and weakness. Going by all its health benefits, almond oil deserves to be an addition to your skin care routine and diet. For your help, we have listed some of the top-rated products available in the market.

Benefits of almond oil

Almond oil carries lots of health and beauty benefits. The oil can be consumed as well as applied externally on your skin and hair. Unrefined almond oil has an exceptional nutritional value and is an excellent moisturising agent as well as a salad dressing!

Apart from its usual moisturising properties, it also boosts good health by regulating your heart rate and controlling your blood sugar level. If you take a prescribed amount, you can also maintain a healthy weight and delay chronic illnesses.

It also contains monounsaturated fats that our body cannot make on its own, which in turn provides energy to our body. These fatty acids also help build cell walls and protect our crucial organs.

Benefits of almond oil for hair

Pure almond oil is a great source of minerals like magnesium that plays a crucial role in promoting healthy hair. Applying almond oil, intensely moisturises your scalp and strengthens hair follicles, delivering thick, shiny, luscious tresses. If you have dandruff, almond oil can help you get rid of it. It comes with anti-bacterial properties that treats flaky skin and removes dead cells from your scalp.

Benefits of almond oil for face

Many people prefer to use almond oil on their face as a moisturiser or toner. Refined almond oil is rich in minerals, fatty acids and vitamin E. These elements deal with skin concerns like signs of premature ageing, acne, radical damage, clogged pores, dark circles, rashes and so on. The vitamin E content helps lighten your skin tone and improve its texture. A proper massage with the oil also removes dead cells, making your skin feel refreshed and healthy. Furthermore, almond oil can help reduce tanning caused by excessive sun exposure.

Usage of almond oil on hair and skin

The best way to apply almond oil, be it on your hair or body, is through a gentle massage. You may rub a small amount of it on your palm and apply it all over your body. Another technique is to dip your fingertips into a bowl of oil and then massage your scalp in circular motions. This improves blood circulation and helps nourish your scalp deeply, to enhance hair growth.

After a thorough massage, consider wrapping your head with a towel soaked in hot water. The heat increases the rate of absorption of nutrients, which in turn improves your hair quality. For best results, apply the oil twice a week.

Side effects of almond oil

Ideally, organic almond oil is super healthy for your skin and hair. But unregulated consumption of the same can lead to weight gain and a rise in cholesterol. Another rare side effect could be allergic reactions. These side effects are possible but not very common. If you use a clinically-tested, organic product, you are in safe hands.

Best almond oils for hair and skin

