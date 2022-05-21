What are the benefits of almond oil (and the best ones for hair and skin)

Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients like phytochemicals, fibre, vitamins, fats and minerals. These nutty kernels have their roots in the Middle East. These seeds were transported all over the world later and used in ancient Ayurvedic and Chinese practices to soothe skin and treat conditions like psoriasis and eczema.
Oil extracted from sweet almonds is better suited for your skin. It contains healthy minerals such as zinc and vitamins A and E and omega 3, which contains retinol and antioxidants. These nutrients can work like magic on dull skin and dry hair, by preventing cell damage and providing intense hydration to your scalp.
As it’s concocted from botanical ingredients, it is mostly safe on your skin. You may use it as a cleanser to remove makeup and also leave it overnight to moisturise and rejuvenate your skin. However, if you’re allergic to nuts, it is a big no-no. It can lead to severe reactions and in some cases, turn out to be fatal. Instead, you can use olive oil or any other natural oil that’s compatible with your skin type.
While purchasing any brand of almond oil, it’s advised that you do a patch test by dabbing a few drops of the solution on the inside of your elbow or wrist. If you don’t notice any reaction within the next few hours, you know the product is safe for use.
The zinc content helps improve your metabolism and relieves you of fatigue and weakness. Going by all its health benefits, almond oil deserves to be an addition to your skin care routine and diet. For your help, we have listed some of the top-rated products available in the market.
Benefits of almond oil
Almond oil carries lots of health and beauty benefits. The oil can be consumed as well as applied externally on your skin and hair. Unrefined almond oil has an exceptional nutritional value and is an excellent moisturising agent as well as a salad dressing!
Apart from its usual moisturising properties, it also boosts good health by regulating your heart rate and controlling your blood sugar level. If you take a prescribed amount, you can also maintain a healthy weight and delay chronic illnesses.
It also contains monounsaturated fats that our body cannot make on its own, which in turn provides energy to our body. These fatty acids also help build cell walls and protect our crucial organs.
Benefits of almond oil for hair
Pure almond oil is a great source of minerals like magnesium that plays a crucial role in promoting healthy hair. Applying almond oil, intensely moisturises your scalp and strengthens hair follicles, delivering thick, shiny, luscious tresses. If you have dandruff, almond oil can help you get rid of it. It comes with anti-bacterial properties that treats flaky skin and removes dead cells from your scalp.
Benefits of almond oil for face
Many people prefer to use almond oil on their face as a moisturiser or toner. Refined almond oil is rich in minerals, fatty acids and vitamin E. These elements deal with skin concerns like signs of premature ageing, acne, radical damage, clogged pores, dark circles, rashes and so on. The vitamin E content helps lighten your skin tone and improve its texture. A proper massage with the oil also removes dead cells, making your skin feel refreshed and healthy. Furthermore, almond oil can help reduce tanning caused by excessive sun exposure.
Usage of almond oil on hair and skin
The best way to apply almond oil, be it on your hair or body, is through a gentle massage. You may rub a small amount of it on your palm and apply it all over your body. Another technique is to dip your fingertips into a bowl of oil and then massage your scalp in circular motions. This improves blood circulation and helps nourish your scalp deeply, to enhance hair growth.
After a thorough massage, consider wrapping your head with a towel soaked in hot water. The heat increases the rate of absorption of nutrients, which in turn improves your hair quality. For best results, apply the oil twice a week.
Side effects of almond oil
Ideally, organic almond oil is super healthy for your skin and hair. But unregulated consumption of the same can lead to weight gain and a rise in cholesterol. Another rare side effect could be allergic reactions. These side effects are possible but not very common. If you use a clinically-tested, organic product, you are in safe hands.
Best almond oils for hair and skin
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Kama Ayurveda Organic Sweet Almond Oil
- Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil
- Mamaearth Almond Hair Oil
- Khadi Natural Sweet Almond Hair & Body Oil
- Dabur Almond Hair Oil
- WishCare Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil
- Wow Skin Science Almond Hair Oil
- Forest Essentials Organic Cold Pressed Virgin Oil Almond
- Urban Botanics Pure Cold Pressed Sweet Almond Oil For Hair and Skin
- Upakarma Sweet Almond Oil For Hair & Body
- Rey Naturals Almond Hair Oil
- Patanjali Almond Hair Oil
- Hamdard Roghan Badam Shirin
Give your body an intense conditioning treatment, with this organic almond oil crafted by Kama Ayurveda. Formulated with oil extracted from sweet almonds, the solution helps lighten dark spots and other skin imperfections, while bringing out your natural glow. It also nourishes your scalp to enhance hair growth and add a healthy shine to damaged hair.
Here’s a popular hair oil from Bajaj that can transform your rough, dry hair to thick, luscious tresses. Non-sticky and lightweight, Bajaj Almond Drops is enriched with vitamin E which is known to decrease hair thinning. The product is also compatible with all hair types.
Want to get rid of hair damage? Get hold of the Almond Hair Oil from Mamaearth infused with cold pressed almond oil and vitamin E. The formula easily penetrates your strands to strengthen them from the root to the tip. It also consists of jojoba oil and avocado oil that repair damaged hair and improve the texture, leaving your tresses smooth and soft.
Revive your skin and hair with Khadi Natural’s Sweet Almond oil. As the name suggests, the product contains the goodness of sweet almonds, rich in vitamins and proteins, that condition your skin and hair from the core. The oil helps brighten your complexion and strengthen your hair follicles.
Protect your hair from damage by massaging them with the Dabur Almond Oil. The oil is non-greasy and rich in soya protein and vitamin E that deeply moisturises your strands, leaving them bouncy and smooth. The product is best recommended for dry and damaged hair.
WishCare brings forth a versatile, undiluted oil that’s purely organic and hexane-free. The product comes with a deep root hair applicator, which is easy to use and helps the oil to easily blend into your scalp. The oil can also be used for body massage to enhance the texture of your skin and turn it plump to the touch.
Apply Wow Skin Science’s almond hair oil and say hello to healthy, lustrous locks. Wow concocts a nourishing hair oil with the goodness of sweet almonds, lemon, Moroccan Argan seeds and olives. The oil does wonders to hair prone to breakage and frizziness, by intensely hydrating your strands. The product is free of toxic chemicals and is purely organic.
Forest Essentials is known for its organic products and its cold-pressed virgin almond oil is no exception. It quickly gets absorbed into your scalp and skin to provide extra nourishment and care. The oil extracted from sweet almonds is traditionally distilled into wooden kullads. A regular massage helps brighten your skin tone and intensely conditions your tresses.
Urban Botanics comes up with a 100% natural hair care treatment in the form of this pure cold-pressed almond oil. The product is packed with fatty acids and vitamins that deeply nourish hair and skin. The oil is hexane-free and cruelty-free, ensuring that your hair and skin are in safe hands.
Upakarma leverages the age-old recipes of Ayurveda to formulate a 100% natural almond oil, Badam Rogan. The oil is extracted via the cold-pressed method to retain all the original nutrients. This body massage oil is especially recommended for infants or kids and can also be used as nasal drops. You can also use it for regular hair care.
Let your hair down (literally), as you give an intense and relaxing massage to your strands with this almond oil from Rey Naturals. The oil is infused with elements like vitamin E and nutritious minerals that boosts hair growth and delivers lush, flowing tresses. It also exudes a mild aroma of sweet almonds that is sure to instantly calm your senses.
Looking for an effective solution to hair fall and breakage? Well, no worries! Patanjali’s almond hair oil is all set to get your problem sorted. The oil is infused with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E and magnesium that easily blends into your scalp, nourishing your hair from the roots to the tips. The formula develops a protective layer around your tresses making them thick, smooth and shiny.
How about a relaxing hair massage after a long, tiring day? The Roghan Badam oil from Hamdard comes with amazing medicinal properties. It calms your nerves as well as moisturises your hair from its core. It further induces a good night’s sleep and improves vigour. You can also consume the oil mixed with 250 ml milk to relieve constipation.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: There are several types of almond oil available in the market that serve different purposes. When you pick an almond oil, go through the ingredients. Ensure that it’s organic and toxin-free. You may consult an expert or a dermatologist to help you choose the suitable oil that can cure your ailments. For instance, Kama Ayurveda’s sweet almond oil helps decrease hair fall while Khadi’s sweet almond oil improves blood circulation.
Answer: Almond oil is beneficial for dry skin types. If you have rough and dry hair or skin, it’s best to use almond oil for intense hydration. It also brightens skin tone and reduces the appearance of skin imperfections like stretch marks, dark spots, acne, etc.
Answer: Patanjali and Hamdard are the cheapest yet effective almond oils.
Answer: Yes, provided your almond oil is meant for use on your face. Make sure to check the label so you don’t end up applying an almond hair oil on your face.
Answer: No, it does the opposite. Almond oil deeply nourishes your skin to bring out its natural glow. The vitamin E in almond seeds helps brighten your complexion by reducing dark spots.
Answer: Yes, almond oil is a trusted remedy to treat acne. The fatty acids in the oil dissolves excess sebum and improves cell turnover to heal breakouts and reduce acne.