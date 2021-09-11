LSA Splurge Smart: 9 best beard oils and balms in the business

They say a man without a beard is a lion without a mane. But simply having a mane doesn’t quite do the job, it takes much more than that — owning the right set of tools being one. As the beard has evolved into a facial watermark of the brawn and the bold, it also demands a lot of special care, which is something only select bearded gents recognise.

Whether you’re looking to up the ante on your scruff or looking to join the bearded tribe, we’ve sifted through India’s massive grooming market and found the ten best beard oils in the business today.

Splurge smart.

All images: Courtesy brands & Getty Images