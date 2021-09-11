LSA Splurge Smart: 9 best beard oils and balms in the business

The Man Company Beard Oil – Almond & Thyme
The Man Company wants their clients to take their beard love seriously. Adding a bit of shine, it focuses on an all-natural approach, with almond and thyme as the main ingredients to nourish and add hydration to the hair. As a bonus, it makes your beard feel lighter and much more manageable.
Price: Rs 350
Available at TMC’s online store.
The Phy Life – Cult-Ivator Growth
Phy Life’s beard oil is packed with eight natural oils and super absorbent. It packs almond, argon and olive oil, bringing you the best ingredients in the game to help you grow a health beard. The oil is also non-greasy, so you can forget about it ruining your clothes.
Price: Rs 590
Available at ThePhyLife’s online store.
Bombay Shaving Company Beard Growth Oil (Onion)
If you’re looking to invest in a new brand, we have a homegrown solution for you as well. Just like the other beard products on this list, this Bombay Shaving Company Oil packs all the necessary ingredients and two bonuses – Onion oil with rosemary.
Price: Rs 395
Available at Bombay Shaving Company’s online store.
Ustraa Beard Growth Oil
Ustraa has been a trusted name for Indian men who looked to fix their patchy beards. If you’re a beginner in the affairs of beard-hood, opt for this oil. It boasts DHT boosters and Redensyl that are known to not only enhance beard growth but also promise a fuller and thicker beard.
Price: Rs 699
Available at Ustraa’s online store.
Beardo Beard & Hair Growth Oil
If you’re looking for an all-natural solution, this is the one you need. Packed with hibiscus oil, coconut oil, and amla oil, this Beardo brew aims towards keeping your bristles free of grease and clean. Yes, even with all those oily ingredients.
Price: Rs 750
Available at Beardo’s online store.
RAWNATURE Coffee Bean Beard Oil
With hints of freshly brewed, fragrant Arabica coffee, this Raw Nature brew is for men that enjoy the cool, crisp scent of coffee while growing a healthy beard. This coffee bean beard oil has also been designed with prescriptions by the norms set by EcoCert, making it perfectly safe for our skin.
Price: Rs 350
Available at RAWNATURE’s official website
Depot Male Tools Beard & Mustache Butter
With a focus on growing a beard, one also need to ensure it’s nourished well. Backed with shea butter for softening and nourishing, it also promises richness in vitamins and phytosterols. It may be on the more expensive side of the spectrum, but it’s certainly a professional product.
Price: Rs 1,300
Available at Depot Male Tools’ online store.
Whiskers Power Beard Oil
While Whisker’s offer 360-degree grooming solutions, our eye is set on their beard oil. As the hippest new beard oil on the block and approved by beardo Rannvijay Singha himself, it promises healthier and denser beard growth. More so, this Whisker beard oil runs purely natural and chemical-free with its ingredients.
Price: Rs 425
Available at Whisker’s online store.
Truefitt & Hill Gentleman’s Beard Balm
As a brand dedicated to royal clean shaves and plush parlour treatments, we’d trust them with making the right grooming products for gentlemen too. With a meticulously formulated blend of jojoba, avocado, aloe vera oil, shea butter, and beeswax, it makes for a balm that nourishes, conditions and softens even the toughest beard bristles.
Price: 2,600
Available at Truefitt & Hill’s online store.
