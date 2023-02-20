These bikini trimmers will help you achieve a super close shave

As we all know, there’s no “right” way for your bikini hair to look. But, for those who prefer to keep their bikini line neat and tidy, there is a tool that will help you achieve your desired ‘do. A bikini trimmer is specially designed to reach those hard-to-reach areas without nicking your skin or causing painful razor burn. So, scroll through our edit of the best bikini trimmers to find the ideal grooming tool for your bikini line.
When it comes to keeping your bikini line neat and tidy, taking extra precaution to avoid unnecessary nicks and bumps is key. Not only is the skin “down there” more sensitive than other areas of the body, but the hair in the area is also thicker and coarser.
Removing hair from your bikini line can be painful and inconvenient, but it doesn’t have to be that way — trimming is a gentler option than waxing and shaving and avoids the nicks, bumps, and redness that shaving causes.
What to look for in a bikini trimmer
Waterproof
Because the hair in the bikini area is typically thicker, adequate preparation is required. For this reason, experts recommends using a bikini trimmer post-shower when the skin is softer and easier to trim without nicks. Experts also advise using a mirror to avoid accidentally cutting your skin.
Blades
It is critical to use a sharp, high-quality blade that will not tug or irritate your skin. Blade length is also important — with an adjustable trimmer or multiple trimmer heads, you can cut the hair to your desired length. Meanwhile, a fixed trimmer has only one length setting.
Power source
It is entirely up to you whether you want to use corded trimmers or battery-powered trimmers. A battery-powered option is ideal for those on the go, while a rechargeable option eliminates the need to find a pair of AAs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, but because the skin around the bikini area is more sensitive than the rest of the body, experts suggest prepping your skin before bikini hair removal and caring for it properly afterwards.
Answer: Trimmers aren't designed to remove all of your hair, but they come close.
Answer: Trimming the hair does not affect its thickness, colour, or rate of growth.