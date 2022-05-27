facebook
Get a whiff of these 10 best refreshing body mists this summer
27 May 2022 08:00 AM

Eshita Srinivas
Whether you’re looking for a backup for your favourite eau de parfum or just need a way to liven up your skin on a scorching summer’s day, you can’t go wrong with a trusty bottle of aerosolised fragrance. We’ve scoured the aroma world to find the best, most snag-worthy body mists.

With stars like Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo championing the return of Y2K style, yesteryear trends like braided hairstyles and sheer dresses are no longer collecting dust in the pages of fashion history books. Also enjoying its time in the spotlight? Breezy, refreshing body mists that hydrate skin, give it that summer sheen and leave you smelling like a field of roses (or a log of cedarwood, depending on the fragrance you’ve chosen). Most will last for up to an hour, making them ideal to spray on for refreshment through the day. And if you don’t know where to begin on your spritzing journey, we’ve put together a list of the best body mists for you to splurge on.

10 best body mists to add to your fragrance repertoire this summer

Forest Essentials Intense Perfumed Body Mist Sunehre Din

1 /10

Forest Essentials Intense Perfumed Body Mist Sunehre Din

This luxe body mist will have you smelling like a bouquet of roses. Indigenous roses have been hand-picked from the fragrant gardens of Kannauj for the formulation, which also features Kashmiri saffron, maulshree, and marigold. At once sweet and floral, this mist will perk up not just your skin but also your senses. Spritz it on your elbows as well as the back of the knees for long-lasting fragrance.

Price
Rs 4,800
Shop here
Ahava Dry Oil Body Mist - Sea-Kissed

2 /10

Ahava Dry Oil Body Mist - Sea-Kissed

This body mist will leave your skin feeling and smelling like a day at the beach. It features a cool, refreshing scent of salty sea air and packs in a host of nourishing ingredients like jojoba seed and sesame seed oils. Besides being ideal for restoring moisture for dry-skin types, the nourishing body mist adds a healthy glow to the skin. It also contains Dunaliella algae, an antioxidant which protects the skin against free-radical damage caused by the sun and pollution. Besides, it’s free from parabens, harsh ingredients, and is cruelty-free.

Price
Rs 3,162
Shop here
Victoria's Secret Fragrance Mist, Coconut Passion

3 /10

Victoria's Secret Fragrance Mist, Coconut Passion

A quick spritz of this luxurious blend by popular brand Victoria’s Secret will bright out notes of vanilla, coconut, and lily of the valley. Enriched with soothing aloe vera and calming chamomile, this formulation will leave your skin feeling soft and fragranced, without irritating it. For best results, use this right after you step out of the shower.

Price
Rs 3, 900
Shop here
Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Fine Fragrance Mist

4 /10

Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Fine Fragrance Mist

A dreamy blend of pink prosecco, sparkling quince, amaretto creme, amber and peonies, this lavish body spray is perfect for a night out in town. It’s got a carefully crafted pump bottle which makes it easy to get good coverage and its formulation contains aloe, which nourishes skin along the way.

Spritz on right after a shower to allow the fragrance to really seep in.

Price
Rs 1,500
Shop here
Kama Ayurveda Pure Mogra Water Face & Body Mist

5 /10

Kama Ayurveda Pure Mogra Water Face & Body Mist

A unique blend of essential oils makes this product perfect for dry skin types. The fragrance itself comes from hand-picked Indian jasmine flowers, complete through a steam distillation process that ensures a high level of purity in the formulation. Besides, the product has anti-inflammatory properties that will soothe sensitive skin. A bonus? The spray has natural insect-repelling properties which will protect you from mosquitoes and other insects while you’re out and about.

Price
Rs 1,245
Shop here
Guess Bella Vita Body Mist

6 /10

Guess Bella Vita Body Mist

Adding a bit of glam to this list is this body mist from Guess that is elegant and luxurious. Designed for luxury-loving individuals, this formulation has a fruity, floral fragrance to it. You’ll also find notes of Italian bergamot, cassis, black cherry, jasmine, orchid, amber wood, and musk in every spritz. Besides refreshing and invigorating your skin and senses, the fragrance lasts long and makes for a great everyday option.

Price
Rs 1,490
Shop here
The Body Shop White Musk Fragrance Mist

7 /10

The Body Shop White Musk Fragrance Mist

This body spray brings together floral and musk notes that are sensual yet down-to-earth. Suited to sensitive skin, the formulation incorporates a balance of jasmine, cruelty-free musk, and aldehydes which uplift the senses and impart a glow to your skin. It’s also enriched with hydrating ingredients and isn’t sticky on the skin. This is a clean scent to take with you wherever you go.

Price
Rs 1,295
Shop here
MineTan Cucumber Hydrating Face & Body Mist

8 /10

MineTan Cucumber Hydrating Face & Body Mist

Nothing spells summer like cooling cucumber. This face and body mist captures the refreshing, soothing scent of the vegetable, while also hydrating your skin. As an added bonus, it gives your skin an event skin tone, giving it that dreamy beachy glow. It absorbs quickly, is transparent, and cruelty free. You can’t go wrong with this one.

Price
Rs 1209
Shop here
Plum Body Lovin Trippin' Mimosas Body Mist

9 /10

Plum Body Lovin Trippin' Mimosas Body Mist

A few spritzes of body mist on your neck and pulse points will leave you with a citrusy, floral aroma that’s reminiscent of summers at an orchard or a brunch party. Packed with antioxidants, the formulation is free from parabens and SLS that could potentially irritate sensitive skin. It’s also non comedogenic, so you can rest assured of no breakouts with this one.

Price
Rs 420
Shop here
Bubble T Cosmetics Banana Milkshake Body Mist

10 /10

Bubble T Cosmetics Banana Milkshake Body Mist

If you enjoy a bit of fruit with your fragrance, this one’s for you. The Bubble T body mist has a delicious banana milkshake flavour that’s sweet and addictive. All you need are two spritzes of this product to give your skin a refresher through the day.

Price
Rs 279
Shop here
Summer essentials Body mists
Eshita Srinivas
Eshita spends her days writing, rewriting, and thinking of things to write about. In the little time she has left, she daydreams about going on a solo trip across Asia.
