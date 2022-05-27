Get a whiff of these 10 best refreshing body mists this summer

Whether you’re looking for a backup for your favourite eau de parfum or just need a way to liven up your skin on a scorching summer’s day, you can’t go wrong with a trusty bottle of aerosolised fragrance. We’ve scoured the aroma world to find the best, most snag-worthy body mists.

With stars like Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo championing the return of Y2K style, yesteryear trends like braided hairstyles and sheer dresses are no longer collecting dust in the pages of fashion history books. Also enjoying its time in the spotlight? Breezy, refreshing body mists that hydrate skin, give it that summer sheen and leave you smelling like a field of roses (or a log of cedarwood, depending on the fragrance you’ve chosen). Most will last for up to an hour, making them ideal to spray on for refreshment through the day. And if you don’t know where to begin on your spritzing journey, we’ve put together a list of the best body mists for you to splurge on.

10 best body mists to add to your fragrance repertoire this summer