Cop these incredible foot peels for the softest feet this sandal season

Face masks may have reigned supreme as the ideal self-care product in the past, but foot peels are ready to take over. These slip-on, leave-on treatments are exactly what they sound like, powerful treatments designed to exfoliate the thick, calloused layers of skin on your feet. Not only will they make them soft and smooth, but you’ll also be able to witness the layers of dead skin slough off in the days after the peel. So, get ready for sandal season with these incredible options below.

These foot peels will give you the softest feet ever

Do foot peels genuinely work?

If you’ve never heard of foot peels, haven’t seen the results on TikTok or Instagram, or haven’t tried one yourself, let us explain. A foot peel is a baggie containing exfoliants (typically glycolic, alpha hydroxy, or lactic acids) that you put on your foot. After you’ve allowed it to absorb, you remove it, clean it, and…nothing happens. Initially.

Five to seven days after using a foot peel, the outer layer of your skin—usually the dead, desiccated layer that causes rough and dry patches—begins to peel away in satisfying sheets, revealing smoother, softer feet.

Are they safe?

They are completely safe, according to experts, unless your feet have any current wounds or sores. However, because of the potency of the acidic mixtures you’re working with, it’s also critical to strictly adhere to the directions. Do not apply them to other parts of your body or keep them on for longer than recommended.

Are they worth it?

The procedure is pretty gross, and it may take up to two weeks for all of the skin to peel away, so if you’re seeking something that will instantly transform your feet, this isn’t for you. However, after around 10 days, it helps in the removal of hard skin and leaves you with extremely soft soles.