15 best hair dryers available in India that you should invest in now

Nothing beats the joy of having a good hair day—a day when your hair decides to listen to all your pleas to look incredible regardless of whether you styled them or not. And while life is a series of those cheerful days and bizarre hair moments, one can always ensure that there are more happy hair days than the disappointing ones.

Of course, a great way to make that happen is by styling your hair when stepping out, even if it’s a simple blow-dry.

The beauty industry is flooded with different kinds of hair stylers but the one that’s utterly essential to own is the good old hair dryer. From adding a voluminous bounce to your hair, giving a salon-style sharp look or those lustrous natural waves, there’s nothing a hair dryer won’t do for you.

So, whether you’re already planning to add one to your assortment of hair styling machines or looking for an all-in-one styler that would save you both space and money, hair dryers sure deserve a corner in your dresser.

How to choose a hair dryer?

Of course, there’s a huge pool of hair dryers out there to choose one from and it might look like a tough nut to crack. But we’re here to help you out like always. First and foremost, here are some important things to keep in mind that’ll help you in deciding which hair dryer to opt for.

1. The first thing to consider is your hair type because there are different hair dryers for them. For instance, ceramic or porcelain hair dryers are meant for thin hair and ionic ones for thick and frizzy hair.

2. While for everyday drying purposes, a dryer with a wattage of 1300 to 1800 is enough, you might want to look for lesser power if you have frail hair or a higher power for heavy hair and other styling purposes.

3. Look for attachments that come along with or you can buy separately as they help in styling your hair.

4. And equally important is to ensure that the dryer comes with different heat and speed settings so that you can manage the efficiency as per your needs.

5. Nowadays, apart from other essential features, various technologies that help in maintaining your hair’s health are also being incorporated into a blow dryer’s make. So, don’t forget to look for such specifications as well, among others.

And now that you have all the tips handy to make your choice, let us take you through this list that we’ve curated, which includes some of the best hair dryers. It has devices that range across budgets and come with varied key specifications. So, go pick one and make every day a good hair day because it’s like they say, ‘Life isn’t perfect but, your hair can be!’

Here are the best hair dryers that you must check out