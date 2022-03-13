15 best hair dryers available in India that you should invest in now

Nothing beats the joy of having a good hair day—a day when your hair decides to listen to all your pleas to look incredible regardless of whether you styled them or not. And while life is a series of those cheerful days and bizarre hair moments, one can always ensure that there are more happy hair days than the disappointing ones.
Of course, a great way to make that happen is by styling your hair when stepping out, even if it’s a simple blow-dry.
The beauty industry is flooded with different kinds of hair stylers but the one that’s utterly essential to own is the good old hair dryer. From adding a voluminous bounce to your hair, giving a salon-style sharp look or those lustrous natural waves, there’s nothing a hair dryer won’t do for you.
So, whether you’re already planning to add one to your assortment of hair styling machines or looking for an all-in-one styler that would save you both space and money, hair dryers sure deserve a corner in your dresser.
How to choose a hair dryer?
Of course, there’s a huge pool of hair dryers out there to choose one from and it might look like a tough nut to crack. But we’re here to help you out like always. First and foremost, here are some important things to keep in mind that’ll help you in deciding which hair dryer to opt for.
1. The first thing to consider is your hair type because there are different hair dryers for them. For instance, ceramic or porcelain hair dryers are meant for thin hair and ionic ones for thick and frizzy hair.
2. While for everyday drying purposes, a dryer with a wattage of 1300 to 1800 is enough, you might want to look for lesser power if you have frail hair or a higher power for heavy hair and other styling purposes.
3. Look for attachments that come along with or you can buy separately as they help in styling your hair.
4. And equally important is to ensure that the dryer comes with different heat and speed settings so that you can manage the efficiency as per your needs.
5. Nowadays, apart from other essential features, various technologies that help in maintaining your hair’s health are also being incorporated into a blow dryer’s make. So, don’t forget to look for such specifications as well, among others.
And now that you have all the tips handy to make your choice, let us take you through this list that we’ve curated, which includes some of the best hair dryers. It has devices that range across budgets and come with varied key specifications. So, go pick one and make every day a good hair day because it’s like they say, ‘Life isn’t perfect but, your hair can be!’
Here are the best hair dryers that you must check out
Engineered to do the needful without damaging your hair with extra heat, the Dyson Supersonic is one of the most coveted blow dryers. It offers controlled styling that leads to increased smoothness and shine and decreased frizz. To make styling easier for different hair types, the Dyson hair dryer comes with five separate magnetic attachments, the latest one being their flyaway attachment.
Image: Courtesy Dyson
Owing to being one of the most sought-after hair dryer brands in the market, Philips has a wide range of products to offer. However, the best budget buy that’s quite popular among people is this purple beauty, the HP8100/46. With a compact and easy-to-carry design, this 1000W hair dryer with thermo protect temperature setting gives you the best result without causing damage. It has two flexible heat settings that help in drying your hair without overheating. Furthermore, the narrow concentrator provides a focused flow that aids in precision styling.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
Designed in a stunning Teal-hued body is this lightweight and simple-to-use hair dryer that’s as easy on your pocket as it is damage-free for your hair. This 1000W blow dryer has two different temperature settings and a heat balance technology that protects the device from overheating. While the targeted concentrator increases the accuracy of the flow, the honeycomb inlet enhances the air efficiency.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A 2100W powerful hair dryer that gives you a salon-finish style at home, the ghd professional hair dryer is an investment that you wouldn’t regret making. Boasting of a strong motor and patented removable air filter, it provides a high pressure air flow for super quick drying. While the advanced ionic technology reduces flyaways and frizz, its cool shot button gives you that final blast of cold air to lock your style in place.
Its ergonomic design makes it user-friendly and comfortable whereas its variable temperature and power controls are all you need to tailor your blow-dry as per your hair type.
Image: Courtesy ghd Hair
Vega Blooming Air hair dryer is the perfect at-home and travel companion that lets you dry and style your hair effortlessly. It’s equipped with both heat and cool settings for complete drying and versatile styling. While the concentrator attachment is apt for precise styling, its removable end cap aids in cleaning the device. The foldable handle makes using, carrying and storing the dryer very convenient.
Image: Courtesy Myntra
With three heat settings— hot, warm and cool, the Havells HD33201 is known for its Ionic flow that gives you frizz-free and shiny hair after your blow-dry. Its foldable handle makes it highly portable and the concentrator with fixed nozzle delivers a targeted flow. This dryer is gentle on your hair yet powerful enough to dry and style your hair to a tee.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Image: Courtesy Wahl
Take your hair styling game a notch above with the Braun Satin Hair 3 Perfection dryer that gives you a stylish look without damaging your hair’s health. Equipped with Ionic function, it infuses your hair with ions that boost its shine and combat frizz to lend you softer-looking hair. Its infrared heating system ensures efficient and fast drying with the three heat and two airflow settings. Furthermore, the hair dryer is an optimal combination of weight and power that makes it a must-have.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Shooing away all your hair blow-dry worries is the Carrera 532 professional hair dryer that’s unlike any other. It’s a compact and smart hair dryer that does not take away from your hair but gives to it. One of the best blow dryers out there, it has permanent ionisation that lends your hair a healthy and silky look. Yet another feature that sets this device apart from other hair dryers is its argan oil and keratin enriched airstream that takes care of your hair.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Get that perfect professional finish at home with the Remington Pro hair dryer that stands out among the rest for its pearl ceramic technology. It gets activated because of the heated air that in turn transfers micro-conditioners to your hair delivering the smoothest blow-dry. It has a 1875W AC motor that lends a 40% faster airflow. You can also manage the airflow by switching between its three heat and two speed settings.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A popular hair dryer with a power of 1200W, the Syska HD1610 comes with an overheat protection function that will never let your hair become too hot and consequently dry. With two pre-selected speed and heat settings and gentle drying, this hair dryer can be used everyday for blow-drying your hair and giving it a natural bounce.
It is lightweight, has a low noise and a handle that can be folded easily which makes this device travel-friendly.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
The Vega Pro Touch hair dryer caters to all your styling needs with a professional finish at 1800-2000W. Its powerful AC motor and a rather faster airflow helps in achieving smooth and frizz-free hairstyles with absolute ease. Apart from the classic two heat / speed settings and a cold shot button, it is also equipped with an automatic overheat cutout feature for safety purposes. You’ll also get two different-sized nozzle concentrators along with.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
Yet another Philips hair dryer that makes for a highly preferred choice is the BHD318/00 which comes with a thermo protect attachment that mixes both warm and cool air for damage-free drying. Its powerful ionic system enhances the shine of your hair and reduces its frizz whereas its 1600W power is enough to give you flawless hairstyles everyday.
Other primary specifications of this hair dryer include three heat and speed settings and a foldable handle for easy storage.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
An extremely lightweight yet powerful hair dryer, Mr. Barber Airmax makes for an ideal choice if excessive and efficient styling is one of your requirements. It is designed with a turbo motor to deliver a strong airflow and further comes with two different air nozzles.
It has two speed and three heat settings along with a cool shot and also ensures safety because of its auto overheat protection system.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
The Nova hair dryer is one of the most affordable blow dryers that’s apt for everyday use at a power of 1200W. It offers the classic two heat and one speed settings with both hot and cold function and overheat protection. It has a super lightweight and compact design with a foldable handle that makes it easy-to-carry.
Image: Myntra
FAQs
Are hair dryers bad for hair?
Hair dryers can be bad for your hair’s health only if not used in the correct way. According to a study, the right formula to blow-drying your hair is by using it from a distance of 15 cm with continuous motion. This is less damaging than letting your hair dry naturally because your hair strands swell when they come in contact with water. And the longer they remain swollen, the more pressure it puts on the hair proteins which is harmful.
Is Ionic hair dryer better or Ceramic?
The type of hair dryer you choose depends on your hair type. Ionic dryers are meant for thick and frizzy hair as they release negative ions that break the positive water molecules in turn drying your hair faster and also sealing the hair cuticles with moisture.
Ceramic hair dryers, on the other hand, work by evenly distributing the heat and stabilising the temperature to reduce the damage, making it an apt pick for anyone with frail and weak hair.
What is a hot and cold hair dryer?
A blow dryer comes with at least two different heat settings and they both have their own separate purposes. While the job of hot air feature is to dry and style your hair, the cool air shot locks that style in place and seals the cuticles of the hair shaft delivering a smooth finish.
Hero & Featured Image Courtesy: Andrea Donato/Unsplash