Nourish your tresses with these reviving hair masks available in India

Winter damages your hair like no other weather. And to top it all, your heating irons make it worse for your tresses to retain their nourishment. Amidst this, one can’t just rely on shampooing and needs some nutrient-packed hair mask.
Best hair masks to invest in right now!
Adding hair masks to your usual hair care routine once a week can hydrate your hair and replenish the winter damage. Hair masks can soften your locks while repairing the damage caused by excessive heat and dryness. Also, if you have coloured your hair, hair masks can turn out to be your best product as shampoo can end up making your hair strands quite brittle. So, we’ve listed out a few premium hair mask brands you can add to cart right away to get back your luscious locks.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 100ml
- OMORFEE Citrusy Burst Hair Conditioner 250 ml
- Kiehl's Sunflower Color Preserving Deep Recovery Pak
- Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask 8.5 oz
- The Earth Collective Traveller's Spa Hair Mask 200 ml
- Forest essentials Intensive Hair Repair Masque Japapatti & Brahmi 200 gms
- Fix My Curls Moisture Melt Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
- Juicy Chemistry Organic Hair Mask for Dry & Frizzy Hair
This hair mask focuses on improving manageability and repairs damaged hair. Backed by the brand’s patented bond-building technology, Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask provides deep conditioning and treats your tresses back to normal.
Omorfee’s Citrusy Burst Hair Conditioner is loaded with Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, and more which hydrates and nourishes your hair. This mask is also rich with the goodness of Aloe Vera that works wonders for your locks to repair the damage.
This hair mask is the go-to recovery treatment for colour-treated hair. Packed with conditioning oils of Sunflower, Vitamin E and essential fatty acids, it will help in providing deep hydration. Kiehl’s Sunflower Color Preserving Deep Recovery Pak make your tresses healthier and moisturised.
Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask deeply repairs environmentally damaged hair. Equipped with the properties to nourish your hair like high profile salons, this mask claims to reconstruct, strengthen and rebuild your strands easily.
The Earth Collective Traveller’s Spa Hair Mask is rich in coconut, argan and almond oil which make your hair soft, shiny and revive them back to health. Also, it is devoid of harmful chemicals like paraben, sulphate and mineral oil.
Forest essentials Intensive Hair Repair Masque repairs frizzy and damaged hair. This hair mask is loaded with effective Ayurvedic properties and contains Banana pulp with Japapatti and Brahmi infusions. It is free from harmful chemicals like parabens.
Stuffed with maracuja oil, shea butter, olive oil, banana extracts like potassium, magnesium, and biotin, this hair mask will nourish, condition your hair. Fix My Curls Moisture Melt Deep Conditioning Hair Mask is designed to strengthen and moisturise your locks while eliminating frizz.
Loaded with argan oil, this hair mask restores your natural shine and adds extra bounce to your tresses. Juicy Chemistry Organic Hair Mask plumps up your hair while making them manageable, smooth and healthy.