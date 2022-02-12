Nourish your tresses with these reviving hair masks available in India

Winter damages your hair like no other weather. And to top it all, your heating irons make it worse for your tresses to retain their nourishment. Amidst this, one can’t just rely on shampooing and needs some nutrient-packed hair mask.

Best hair masks to invest in right now!

Adding hair masks to your usual hair care routine once a week can hydrate your hair and replenish the winter damage. Hair masks can soften your locks while repairing the damage caused by excessive heat and dryness. Also, if you have coloured your hair, hair masks can turn out to be your best product as shampoo can end up making your hair strands quite brittle. So, we’ve listed out a few premium hair mask brands you can add to cart right away to get back your luscious locks.