Nourish your tresses with these reviving hair masks available in India
12 Feb 2022

Nourish your tresses with these reviving hair masks available in India

Sanyukta Baijal
Nourish your tresses with these reviving hair masks available in India
Nourish your tresses with these reviving hair masks available in India

Winter damages your hair like no other weather. And to top it all, your heating irons make it worse for your tresses to retain their nourishment. Amidst this, one can’t just rely on shampooing and needs some nutrient-packed hair mask.

Best hair masks to invest in right now!

Adding hair masks to your usual hair care routine once a week can hydrate your hair and replenish the winter damage. Hair masks can soften your locks while repairing the damage caused by excessive heat and dryness. Also, if you have coloured your hair, hair masks can turn out to be your best product as shampoo can end up making your hair strands quite brittle. So, we’ve listed out a few premium hair mask brands you can add to cart right away to get back your luscious locks.

 

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 100ml

1 /8

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask 100ml

This hair mask focuses on improving manageability and repairs damaged hair. Backed by the brand’s patented bond-building technology, Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask provides deep conditioning and treats your tresses back to normal.

 

Rs 2,325
Rs 2,325
OMORFEE Citrusy Burst Hair Conditioner 250 ml

2 /8

OMORFEE Citrusy Burst Hair Conditioner 250 ml

Omorfee’s Citrusy Burst Hair Conditioner is loaded with Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, and more which hydrates and nourishes your hair. This mask is also rich with the goodness of Aloe Vera that works wonders for your locks to repair the damage.

 

Rs 1,319
Rs 1,319
Kiehl's Sunflower Color Preserving Deep Recovery Pak

3 /8

Kiehl's Sunflower Color Preserving Deep Recovery Pak

This hair mask is the go-to recovery treatment for colour-treated hair. Packed with conditioning oils of Sunflower, Vitamin E and essential fatty acids, it will help in providing deep hydration. Kiehl’s Sunflower Color Preserving Deep Recovery Pak make your tresses healthier and moisturised.

 

Rs 3,740
Rs 3,740
Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask 8.5 oz

4 /8

Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask 8.5 oz

Moroccanoil Restorative Hair Mask deeply repairs environmentally damaged hair. Equipped with the properties to nourish your hair like high profile salons, this mask claims to reconstruct, strengthen and rebuild your strands easily.

 

Rs 3,329
Rs 3,329
The Earth Collective Traveller's Spa Hair Mask 200 ml

5 /8

The Earth Collective Traveller's Spa Hair Mask 200 ml

The Earth Collective Traveller’s Spa Hair Mask is rich in coconut, argan and almond oil which make your hair soft, shiny and revive them back to health. Also, it is devoid of harmful chemicals like paraben, sulphate and mineral oil.

 

Rs 1,050
Rs 1,050
Forest essentials Intensive Hair Repair Masque Japapatti & Brahmi 200 gms

6 /8

Forest essentials Intensive Hair Repair Masque Japapatti & Brahmi 200 gms

Forest essentials Intensive Hair Repair Masque repairs frizzy and damaged hair. This hair mask is loaded with effective Ayurvedic properties and contains Banana pulp with Japapatti and Brahmi infusions. It is free from harmful chemicals like parabens.

 

Rs 1,650
Rs 1,650
Fix My Curls Moisture Melt Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

7 /8

Fix My Curls Moisture Melt Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Stuffed with maracuja oil, shea butter, olive oil, banana extracts like potassium, magnesium, and biotin, this hair mask will nourish, condition your hair. Fix My Curls Moisture Melt Deep Conditioning Hair Mask is designed to strengthen and moisturise your locks while eliminating frizz.

 

Rs 1,799
Rs 1,799
Juicy Chemistry Organic Hair Mask for Dry & Frizzy Hair

8 /8

Juicy Chemistry Organic Hair Mask for Dry & Frizzy Hair

Loaded with argan oil, this hair mask restores your natural shine and adds extra bounce to your tresses. Juicy Chemistry Organic Hair Mask plumps up your hair while making them manageable, smooth and healthy.

 

Rs 900
Rs 900
Sanyukta Baijal
Apart from scrunched up paper with recycled aspirations, Sanyukta is also a writer. When not reading or scribbling, she loves playing copious amounts of video games and watch tons of films.

