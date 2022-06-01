Best hair masks you must try for shiny and smooth tresses

One can’t deny that a good hair day is a pleasant surprise. Many would also agree that having beautiful, lustrous hair transforms how someone looks and enhances their personality. No wonder people put in so much effort into their hair care routine.
Besides oiling and washing your hair, it’s also important to condition your scalp to accelerate hair growth and provide extra nourishment. And that’s when a hair mask comes into the picture.
A good mask helps moisturise your scalp which eventually enhances the texture of your tresses. Your hair can get damaged due to constant exposure to environmental aggressors, artificial colouring or heat. To protect your hair from these factors, you may consider applying a mask. As the name suggests, it ‘masks’ your hair from pollutants, which can cause breakage and make your tresses frizzy.
Some of the best ingredients in a nourishing mask include avocado oil, argan oil, rosehip oil, aloe vera, eggs, bananas and coconut oil. You can either whip up a DIY mask at home or buy one from a nearby store.
Hair masks are similar to facial masks. They are meant to hydrate and soothe your tresses, as well as enhance growth. When you have a healthy scalp, your locks naturally feel softer and luscious. However, unlike a shampoo or conditioner, you don’t immediately rinse off your mask. It takes time for the hair and scalp to absorb the product’s nutrients so that it can bolster your hair follicles.
The market is flooded with a wide variety of masks for hair from numerous brands, and it could be a struggle to find your match. To make things easier for you, we have created a list of the best hair masks based on different hair types and concerns.
How to choose hair masks?
The first step to choosing a mask is to evaluate the state of your hair. If you have dry and frizzy hair, you might have to go for a mask with natural oils that can repair your locks and promote a healthy scalp. Ingredients like keratin protein, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and fruit oils are best to treat damaged hair.
Similarly, if you have thick and unmanageable curls, you should opt for a rich, punchy mask that contains almond oil, avocado extract and shea butter. The oily texture of the mask penetrates your strands and makes your tresses supple and smooth.
Look for the ingredients in any product before you purchase. Pick a mask based on what your hair requires; you may also consult a dermatologist or hair expert before taking your pick.
Here are some of the best hair masks for healthy and moisturised hair
If you have excessively dry hair, this is one of the best products. Wella has created a hair mask, rich in nutrients from goji berry extracts that condition every strand of your hair to make them lush and bouncy. The product exudes a mild, fruity fragrance that leaves your hair smelling fresh.
Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Mamaearth leverages the age-old technique of rinsing your hair with fermented rice water and creates a damage repair hair mask that can give you healthier locks. The formula is packed with vitamins, minerals, amino acids and keratin protein that treats concerns like split ends, frizziness and roughness. The mask is free of toxic chemicals and safe for all hair types.
Image credit: Courtesy of Mamaearth
TRESemmé brings forth a nourishing and smoothing hair mask infused with keratin to tame unruly and frizzy tresses. This mask easily penetrates your strands and intensely moisturises them to keep them soft. Besides keratin, the solution also contains African marula oil that seals your hair follicles to deliver strong, thick locks.
Image credit: Courtesy of TRESemmé
Christophe Robin’s regenerating hair mask is for those with chemically treated or damaged hair. The solution is enriched with pear oil, which deeply nourishes your hair to improve its texture and adds more shine to your locks. Say goodbye to split ends and get strong and flowy tresses.
Image credit: Courtesy of Christophe Robin
Who doesn’t love long, soft, flowing hair? Well, you can get just that with Schwarzkopf Professional’s keratin-infused hair mask. Experience a hair spa from the comforts of your home with this mask. The solution moisturises your strands from the roots to the tips and leaves them smooth, velvety soft, as well as frizz-free.
Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon
If your hair is brittle and weak, L’Oréal Professionnel Inforcer Masque is what can save you. Rich in biotin and vitamin B6, this mask targets split ends and breakage, bolstering your tresses from the roots. This is recommended for long hair that tends to be fragile towards the tips.
Image credit: Courtesy of L’Oréal
Banana is one of the basic natural ingredients used to condition hair. Garnier combines this nourishing fruit with natural oils from olive, coconut and sunflower seed to formulate a hair mask designed to treat dry hair. You can also use the formula as a leave-in conditioner and reveal soft, healthy locks in just a few weeks.
Image credit: Courtesy of Garnier
TONI&GUY brings forth a nourishing hair treatment suitable for all hair types. The solution is enriched with keratin and fibre actives that intensely condition your strands and repair damaged hair. The solution has a thick texture that penetrates every strand, from root to tip.
Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Say no to hair breakage by conditioning them with this shea butter hair mask crafted by The Body Shop. The product comes in a creamy texture that easily gets absorbed into your scalp and strands. This 100 percent vegan solution gently moisturises your hair leaving them soft with a healthy shine.
Image credit: Courtesy of The Body Shop
Is your hair lacking its natural lustre? If so, get yourself Kevin Murphy’s Young Again Masque, which is formulated with the extracts of lotus, baobab seeds and amino acids. The solution repairs damaged hair and brings back its natural luminosity by protecting it from external pollutants and conditioning them deeply. The product is free of sulphate, paraben and gluten.
Image credit: Courtesy of Kevin Murphy
K18 has created a four-minute hair treatment in the form of Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask. The product is recommended for chemically treated hair. It is formulated with peptide technology that restores strength to reveal lush, thick, flowing tresses.
Image credit: Courtesy of K18
The ultimate solution to thick and luscious hair is this hair repairing treatment from Olaplex. Give your hair a luxurious spa at home every week by applying this gentle hair mask. The solution contains jojoba seed oil that deeply moisturises your strands, adding bounce to your hair. The mask is compatible with all hair types and is cruelty-free.
Image credit: Courtesy of Olaplex
Here’s an Ayurvedic hair repair mask infused with botanical ingredients from Forest Essentials. The two main ingredients — japapatti and brahmi — have been used for hair care for ages. Forest Essentials blends these herbs with banana pulp and methi and nagarmotha to give you a nourishing hair mask that can turn damaged hair healthy and luscious.
Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon
Tired of detangling frizzy curls and wavy hair? Well, let’s put an end to your trouble by applying this avocado hair mask from Plum. The formula also contains argan oil and shea butter that repairs brittle, damaged hair and keeps dryness at bay. The super creamy texture easily penetrates your curls and makes them bouncy and soft. The product comes in sustainable packaging, which is another plus.
Image credit: Courtesy of Plum Goodness
Let your hair indulge in a luxurious therapy with the OGX Hair Renewing Treatment. This solution is infused with exotic Moroccan argan oil that replenishes your hair follicles, softens the strands and accelerate growth. The product also protects your hair from harmful UV rays.
Image credit: Courtesy of OGX
Aveda’s Nutriplenish Intense Hydration Crème Masque deeply hydrates your hair and leaves it with a mellow, decadent aroma. This nutrient-rich formula adds a healthy shine to your hair while leaving them bouncy and smooth. The product is free of toxic chemicals like parabens, harmful minerals and sulphates.
Image credit: Courtesy of Aveda
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: Hair masks can be applied to all hair types. It especially does wonders to dry and frizzy hair. These masks also help tame unruly curls or wavy hair.
Answer: Hair masks can be applied before or after washing your hair. However, it is recommended that you apply it to clean hair.
Answer: No, hair masks can be applied once or twice a week. Applying masks daily might affect the natural pH balance of your scalp.
Answer: Choose a mask that suits your hair type and contains ingredients that can fight any hair concern that you might be suffering from. Remember to cleanse your hair before applying a mask. Applying it to dirty hair might not be effective, as the dirt may stick to your scalp and cause further damage. Use lukewarm or cold water to rinse off the mask. Once you’re done, let your hair air-dry.