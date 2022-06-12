13 of the best hair serums to tackle your dry hair problems

Picture stepping out in hot and humid weather or a dry and windy one and not having to fret about your hair being unruly and unmanageable.
Flaunting silky-smooth and shiny hair even in the worst weather is everybody’s dream, which sometimes seems unattainable for especially those with dry and rough hair. Additionally, frizz and flyaways make your hair look unkempt.
Thus, people are on the lookout for a solution to this problem. And no, spending hours at salons getting hair treatments done or trying out DIY-ing hacks (that might not even work) that the internet is flooded with is not the ideal option for many.
Instead, a quick fix that’s time-saving, affordable and one of the easiest ways to manage dry and frizzy hair is using hair serums. With formulations that tackle dryness, frizziness and coarseness to give you smooth, shiny and healthy-looking hair, these serums ensure you look like a million dollars with not a strand of hair out of place, no matter what the weather is.
Some of the best hair serums for dry hair are packed with multiple benefits that are not just restricted to providing silky, glossy hair but also giving them the nourishment and health they need. Additionally, incorporating such hair serums into your everyday hair styling and hair care routine is one of the best things you can indulge in.
So, if you’ve never given hair serums a shot, this is your chance to do so. And if you’ve already been searching for some of the best hair serums for dry hair, this list will be your holy grail.
Here are the best serums for dry hair to bookmark right now
- L'Oréal Paris Smooth Intense
- Livon Serum For Rough & Dry Hair
- John Frieda Frizz Ease Serum
- Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum
- Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum
- Wow Skin Science Red Onion Black Seed Hair Serum
- Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum
- St. Botanica Moroccan Argan Hair Serum
- L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Hair Serum
- Streax Hair Serum
- Biolage Smoothproof Deep Smoothing 6-in-1 Professional Hair Serum
- OGX Nourishing Coconut Oil Weightless Hydrating Oil Mist
- Schwarzkopf Professional Osis+ Magic
Providing instant smoothening and intense nourishment that lasts up to 48 hours is the L’Oréal Paris Smooth Intense hair serum, and it is one of the best out there. Protecting your hair from the effects of dry and humid weather, this serum smoothens your hair from root to tip and improves manageability. It is a healthy mix of argan oil and silk protein in a rich crème formula that transforms unruly and frizzy hair.
Livon is one of the most popular and loved brands when it comes to hair serums. It is perfect for those with excessively frizzy and unmanageable hair.
Infused with Moroccan argan oil extracts, the serum provides intense hydration to your hair strands, without making them limp. Livon eliminates frizz, tames flyaways and makes hair smooth for up to 24 hours. Apply it to your hair before styling them for a moisturised and glossy finish.
The John Frieda hair serum for dry hair is an extra-strength multi-tasker for dry and coarse hair. Its six-in-one formula tames frizz and flyaways, protects hair from humidity and heat, and lends shine to them.
Packed with the benefits of oil, this hair serum is a blend of moringa, coconut and argan. It can be used on both wet and dry hair and delivers 72 hours of frizz protection and 90 percent resistance to humidity. It’s vegan, paraben-free and cruelty-free.
Give your dry and uncontrollable hair the love it needs with this best hair serum for dry and frizzy hair by Garnier Fructis.
Enriched with an exclusive combination of sustainably sourced argan oil and Kera-system (a blend of vitamin E, conditioning agents and plant protein), this serum delivers intense smoothness and shine.
With frizz control of up to 72 hours, even in 97 percent humidity, it is ideal for straight to curly hair types. It is formulated sans any animal-derived ingredients, parabens and sulphates.
Probably the most sought-after hair serum for dry hair, the Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum is a leave-in overnight serum that nourishes your dry hair while you sleep.
Enriched with iris root extract and a blend of five vitamins, this serum deeply restores and balances your hair’s nutrition levels. The lightweight and milky-gel formula gets absorbed quickly and lends a satin finish to the hair the morning after. It makes the hair easier to style, too.
A non-sticky and replenishing hair serum formulated with the goodness of natural ingredients, the Wow Skin Science serum has multiple benefits. The water-based mix enhances your hair texture to increase softness, strengthens hair strands, reduces breakage and lends shine.
A blend of antioxidant-rich red onion extracts, black seed oil that’s rich in fatty acids and watercress extracts, the serum acts as a conditioning and moisturising agent. It is ideal for all hair types and should be applied on freshly washed and slightly damp hair to get maximum efficacy.
A blowout primer that speeds up drying for you to get faster results, the Super Skinny Serum by Paul Mitchell leaves your hair silky smooth. The humidity-resistant formula consists of lightweight silicones to condition and seal the hair cuticle for a frizz-free look.
While the serum has a mild scent with hints of apple, berries and sweet florals, it is gluten-free, paraben-free and vegan. Simply rub one pump of the product on your palms, and apply it on freshly washed damp hair before drying or styling.
The St. Botanica Moroccan Argan Hair Serum for frizzy dry hair leaves you with smooth and luscious locks with every use. It’s a nourishing serum that’s infused with the properties of plant extracts and premium oils like avocado, grapeseed, olive and signature Moroccan argan.
Ensuring shine and softness with no greasiness, the hair serum also strengthens your hair strands. Additionally, it enriches them with the goodness of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals present in it. It’s cruelty-free and formulated without mineral oils, sulphates and parabens.
Leaving those strands extraordinarily smooth, frizz-free and super soft is the L’Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Serum that transforms the look of your hair. Ideal for all hair types, it is a generous mix of oils of six rare flowers — lotus, sunflower, tiare, chamomile, flax and rose.
What makes this serum for dry hair stand out is the multiple ways in which it can be used. While you can use it before shampooing for nourishment and after washing for detangling the strands, you can also use it as an overnight spa or before styling for heat protection.
Yet another best hair serum for dry and frizzy hair, the Streax serum gives you frizz-free and smooth hair every single time. It is enriched with walnut oil that lends a glossy look and makes this hair serum one of the most gentle and effective ones. Its frizz-control action aids in hair styling and keeps hair manageable all day. It can be used on damp hair before styling, as well as on dry hair to give that perfect shine.
Inspired by nature’s water-resistant camellia is the Biolage Smoothproof hair serum for dry hair that delivers anti-frizz smoothness and humidity control with a lot of shine. Get a salon-like finish with this serum which heals and hydrates even the frizziest and most brittle hair for a smooth look that lasts up to 72 hours. It also protects your hair against the hairstyling heat and would not make your hair look limp or greasy. The serum is also suitable for colour-treated hair.
A weightless hydrating mist that improves the appearance of dry and lacklustre hair and lends them a healthy look, this hair serum will breathe new life into your dull and lifeless hair. In addition to the oil-based formula that conditions and hydrates your hair, coconut oil and bamboo extract promotes shine and softness. It has a tropical fragrance that keeps your hair smelling great while looking stunning.
Truly working like magic on your hair is the Schwarzkopf Professional Osis+ Magic hair serum for dry hair that controls frizz and lends a beautiful shine. A hairstylist’s favourite, this serum provides lustrous workable tresses devoid of any dryness, owing to its formula of glycerine and silicon agents. It further ensures a weightless hold to keep your hairstyle in place while taming all the flyaways.
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: Some of the primary advantages of using a hair serum is that it controls frizz and curbs flyaways. Because of its anti-frizz effect, a hair serum makes your hair strands look smooth, soft and polished. They also lend a stunning shine to your hair for the desired look. Detangling and managing your hair becomes easier when done after the application of a serum. They are also known to protect against heat damage, which can result from excessive hair styling.
Answer: While hair serums are mostly applied to damp hair after a fresh wash, some serums can also be used on dry hair. When using it on wet hair, take a pump of the serum on your palms, rub them together and gently apply along the length of your hair, working your way up from the tips to the middle. Avoid applying the product to the roots or using too much of it, as it can make your hair look limp and greasy. Comb your hair once done and style. As for using it on dry hair, you can lightly spritz some product onto the strands of the hair for a beautiful sheen.
Answer: Choosing a hair serum as per your hair type is absolutely essential. For dry, thick and frizzy hair, always choose a hair serum that not just tames frizz, combats humidity and adds shine to your hair but also nourishes it. While a silicon-based serum always works, you may also look for hydrating ingredients like argan and Moroccan oils. For thin and frizzy hair, look for lightweight serums that don’t weigh your hair down and yet keep them hydrated and frizz-free. Curly and frizzy hair gets super difficult to manage, especially in humid weather. Hence, always choose hair serums that are lightweight (to ensure they don’t weigh down your curls) and have an intensely nourishing formula rich in ingredients like jojoba oil, almond oil and argan oil. If you have coloured hair, always look for hair serums that are specifically designed for chemically treated hair. They are usually formulated with ingredients like keratin, coconut oil, a blend of different oils and green tea extracts.