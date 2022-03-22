13 hair sprays to invest in for effortless hair styling at home

You may don the most tasteful outfit and wear the most flawless makeup, but what really crowns your look and stitches it all up is your hairstyle. Even if it’s a freshly done blow-out, an impeccably styled hair can do wonders to your look. And when it comes to styling your hair, a hair spray is unarguably one of the most essential products to have.

Spending hours on creating that perfect style is no good if it won’t stay put for at least a few hours. And what ensures that your hairstyle stays in place, come what may? A good quality hair spray.

Gone are the days when using hair sprays meant giving your hairstyle a sticky, crunchy and an unnatural look and feel. Formulations today are much more lightweight and non-greasy and rather lend a smooth natural finish. They allow flexibility and movement to your hair and some of them even help in maintaining the hair health because of their nourishing formulas. So, if you’ve been looking to cop out a hair spray that’s best for you, skimming through this list that we’ve created is all you need to do.

However, before you jump onto the list, here’s a quick guide that’ll help you find the right one for you.

What are the types of hair sprays and how to choose one?

The different types of hair sprays are-

1. Light Hold / Regular Spray- Your everyday spray that simply holds your hair in place lightly.

2. Volumising Spray- It works like a regular spray but makes your hair appear thicker by adding volume to it.

3. Shaping Spray- Can be used both for making your hairstyle and also for locking it in place. It takes more time to dry and allows maximum movement which lets you work through the hairstyle.

4. Thermal Spray- It is a heat protection spray that is used to protect your hair from the damage that excessive heat styling causes.

5. Texturising Spray- Similar to a dry shampoo, this adds volume and texture to your hair sans any extra weight or visible residue.

6. Finishing Spray- It’s the last product you use to lock and set the style in place. They’re heavier and stiffer than other sprays.

7. Freeze Spray- As the name suggests, this one literally freezes your hairstyle and doesn’t let it move an inch for a good few hours. It offers the most hold among all kinds of sprays.

Always choose a spray based on your needs and the specific reasons why you want to buy one. If you want your hair to look voluminous, a texturising or volumising spray would work the best. If you’re looking for a product that helps you in making a style, a shaping spray is what you should opt for. Also consider the kind of hold you want from a spray—light, medium or extreme.

And now that you’re well-versed with all-things hair spray, here’s the list of some of the best ones that you must check out.