13 hair sprays to invest in for effortless hair styling at home

You may don the most tasteful outfit and wear the most flawless makeup, but what really crowns your look and stitches it all up is your hairstyle. Even if it’s a freshly done blow-out, an impeccably styled hair can do wonders to your look. And when it comes to styling your hair, a hair spray is unarguably one of the most essential products to have.
Spending hours on creating that perfect style is no good if it won’t stay put for at least a few hours. And what ensures that your hairstyle stays in place, come what may? A good quality hair spray.
Gone are the days when using hair sprays meant giving your hairstyle a sticky, crunchy and an unnatural look and feel. Formulations today are much more lightweight and non-greasy and rather lend a smooth natural finish. They allow flexibility and movement to your hair and some of them even help in maintaining the hair health because of their nourishing formulas. So, if you’ve been looking to cop out a hair spray that’s best for you, skimming through this list that we’ve created is all you need to do.
However, before you jump onto the list, here’s a quick guide that’ll help you find the right one for you.
What are the types of hair sprays and how to choose one?
The different types of hair sprays are-
1. Light Hold / Regular Spray- Your everyday spray that simply holds your hair in place lightly.
2. Volumising Spray- It works like a regular spray but makes your hair appear thicker by adding volume to it.
3. Shaping Spray- Can be used both for making your hairstyle and also for locking it in place. It takes more time to dry and allows maximum movement which lets you work through the hairstyle.
4. Thermal Spray- It is a heat protection spray that is used to protect your hair from the damage that excessive heat styling causes.
5. Texturising Spray- Similar to a dry shampoo, this adds volume and texture to your hair sans any extra weight or visible residue.
6. Finishing Spray- It’s the last product you use to lock and set the style in place. They’re heavier and stiffer than other sprays.
7. Freeze Spray- As the name suggests, this one literally freezes your hairstyle and doesn’t let it move an inch for a good few hours. It offers the most hold among all kinds of sprays.
Always choose a spray based on your needs and the specific reasons why you want to buy one. If you want your hair to look voluminous, a texturising or volumising spray would work the best. If you’re looking for a product that helps you in making a style, a shaping spray is what you should opt for. Also consider the kind of hold you want from a spray—light, medium or extreme.
And now that you’re well-versed with all-things hair spray, here’s the list of some of the best ones that you must check out.
- TRESemmé Tres Two Spray
- L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin - Extra Strong Hold
- Schwarzkopf Taft Power Hair Lacquer Hold 5
- Wella Professionals Eimi Mistify Me Strong
- Tigi Bed Head Masterpiece Massive Shine
- Gatsby Set & Keep Spray - Extreme Hold
- Schwarzkopf Professional Osis+ Sparkler Shine Spray
- Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Medium
- TRESemmé Compressed Micro Mist
- Toni & Guy Heat Protection Hair Mist
- Set Wet Extreme Hold
- Enliven Ultra Hold Spray
- Man Arden Hair Spray
Perfect to keep your hairstyle in place throughout the day, The TRESemmé Tres Two hair spray is one of the bests. Delivering maximum hold and superb flyaway control, this spray is even a stylist’s favourite. The product doesn’t feel stiff or sticky on the hair and is humidity-resistant.
This is a brushable and long lasting hair spray that offers a non-sticky, soft and clean finish with an extra hold. This spray locks your hairstyle in place for hours and manages flyaways and curls easily. The product residue does not leave your hair looking all hard and flaky but rather disappears with brush strokes.
A go-to hair spray for a powerful hold, the Schwarzkopf Taft Power Hair Lacquer Hold 5 uses its caffeine strength to keep your hair in place. It provides a hold of up to 72 hours without weighing it down. Its all-weather non-sticky formula protects your hair from dryness, wind, humidity and even UV-rays.
Want to give your hair that salon-style finish? If yes, then Wella Mistify Me should be your choice. This hair spray for women is a fast drying spray that locks your style instantly because of its micro-mist technology. It’s a workable lightweight formula that offers super fine diffusion to hold your hair for up to 24 hours.
A finishing hair spray that not only gives intense hold to your hairdos but also lends it a massive shine. This spray makes your hairstyle the star of your look, every time. Concocted with an exotic tropical fragrance, this spray works well with all hair types and textures.
A great hair spray for men to style their hair like a total pro, the Gatsby Set & Keep Spray maintains your hairstyle for long without any coarseness being shown. It stays intact even under humid weather conditions whilst lending your hair a natural shine.
It is suitable for all hair types and textures.
Enhancing your hair with a light and glossy finish in a mere few seconds, the Osis+ Sparkler also detangles your locks to have them looking luscious. The spray is further known to control frizz, hide hair damage and add a touch of bounce and conditioning. It leaves your hair feeling light, smooth and picture perfect.
Appropriate for soft and natural styles, the Moroccanoil Luminous hair spray provides a medium yet long-lasting hold. Its weightless and workable formula leaves your hair shining without any sticky and flaky residue being visible while resisting frizz and humidity. It is further enriched with argan oil that has nourishing antioxidant properties.
Get salon-like hair at home with the TRESemmé Compressed Micro Mist that offers a natural finish and a smooth-looking style. It fights frizz, is humidity-resistant and leaves your hair free to move with no signs of them crunching.
This heat protection hair mist is a must have in your hair care kit if you style your hair often. This mist from Toni & Guy protects your hair against the damage that regular heat styling causes to your hair. It lends a soft and smooth finish to your hair, is non-greasy and is suitable for all hair types.
Use it over damp hair by spritzing it evenly and comb through before you start styling your hair.
Set Wet Hair Spray for men is a widely used product owing to its strong holding power. It is free from harmful chemicals and works perfectly well with all hair types. For the hold that it delivers, this spray does not flake or weigh the hair down. It can be easily brushed or washed off.
An unscented spray with strengthening benefits, the Enliven Ultra Hold Hair Spray also maintains your hair health apart from keeping your hairstyle in place. It is formulated with amino pro-vitamin B5 to make up for the lost amino acids that are naturally found in hair.
The spray is ideal for all hair types and is pocket-friendly.
If perfect hair styling with an added dose of nourishment is what you’re looking for then the Man Arden Hair Spray is what you should get right away. Apart from holding your hairstyle strong throughout the day and under all weather situations, its argan oil rich formula keeps your hair conditioned and healthy. It is free from all chemicals and is further enriched with Bhringraj oil that prevents hair loss and promotes hair growth.
FAQs
What does a hair spray do?
Hair sprays are one of the most popular styling products that people use to style their hair and hold them in place for hours. They are usually formulated with alcohol and polymers that make your hair shafts stick with each other and stay put as they were shaped.
Is hair spray good for hair?
It won’t damage your hair if you’re using it in moderation. If you’re too frequent with the usage or tend to use a lot of the product in one go, make sure to wash your hair regularly. Incorporate hair care products like hair masks and serums in your routine to maintain the health of your hair.
Is hair spray better than hair gel?
Both sprays and hair gel help in styling and you can use either of them. While the gel helps in creating the hairstyle, a spray is used to hold that style in place as a finishing touch. For simple curls and blow-outs, you might not need a gel and only a spritz of hair spray at the end would be sufficient. Whereas, a shaping spray can also be used to make your hairstyles just like a gel. It all comes down to what works for you.
Is sleeping with hair spray bad for hair?
Sleeping with a hair spray left on your hair can have consequences in the long run. It may lead to dryness and weak hair follicles. However, you don’t need to wash your hair before bed. Sleeping with wet hair also damages your hair and hence, it is recommended to brush out the spray before going to bed. You may also use a leave-in conditioner that’ll help you break down the spray.
Furthermore, a good quality hair spray wouldn’t leave a residue which makes the hair fall back into its original position after brushing. So, always invest in a good spray.
Can hair sprays be used daily?
If you’re not over-using the product but using it in moderation and washing your hair regularly, you may use a hair spray daily. Use it correctly by holding it at least a few inches away while spraying. And don’t forget to brush your hair before sleeping every time you use a spray to remove its leftover residue.
