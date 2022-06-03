Best hair towels and wraps for healthy and smooth locks

It’s time to swap out a traditional towel for a hair towel in your routine. If you’re still using a bath towel to dry your body and locks, it’s time to start using some hair towels, often known as hair turbans or wraps. You might be wondering if you really need to add another step to our hair-care routine. Yes, at least if you want to keep your locks as healthy as possible. Read on to learn more and get your hands on our top picks.

Everything to know about hair towels and wraps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Park🍒 (@laurenh.park)

Microfiber hair towels are one of the finest, most game-changing additions you can make to your haircare routine—especially if you have curly, damaged, or hair that is prone to frizz and flyaways. Regular bath towels include small nubs that rough up the cuticle of your locks as it dries, resulting in knots, flyaways, and less-than-healthy strands over time. Microfiber towels, on the other hand, absorb excess moisture to reduce drying time while also reducing friction.

The end result? Smoother hair and more defined curls, which will provide a better foundation for your styling routine, whether you’re air-drying, diffusing, or blowing it out.

Best hair towels for healthier, shinier hair

While these appear to be extremely similar, they all offer various functions for different hair needs. Some contain little loops for hands-free drying, while others are made of jersey cotton and are designed for colour-treated hair. Whatever your hair needs are, we guarantee there is one for every hair type. Continue reading to find the best picks for the healthiest hair you’ve ever had.