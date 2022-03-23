facebook
12 hair volumizing products you should invest in for a magnificent mane
23 Mar 2022 10:00 AM

Anushka Narula
Some are born with hair that looks like it’s straight out of a shampoo commercial, while others, well, are envious. Whatever hair type your mama gave you, each texture has its own set of pros and cons. Whether you’re looking for unreal hair volumizing products or something that can plump up your hair follicle to make each strand thicker, we’ve got you covered! Read on to find out.

 

We understand how tempting it is to over-wash and over-style your hair to avoid it from feeling weighed down and stringy. But here’s the catch: Stripping your hair with clarifying shampoos and then attempting to add volume with a combination of heat tools will just irritate your scalp and maybe stimulate even more oil production. What is the solution? Investing in the best hair volume products, such as sprays, mists, shampoos and serums that are specifically designed to help improve your hair’s volume without causing damage.

12 volume products that will make your full-hair dreams come true

Get ready for commercial- and Instagram-worthy hair! Invest in these 12 best hair volumizing products right now.

Table of Contents

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Body Builder

1 /12

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Body Builder

Most days are definitely not perfect hair days unless you use this Living Proof Perfect Hair Day body-building hairspray. The nozzle allows you to choose how much or how little product you want in your hair. Meanwhile, the formula is fabulous. There is no crunch. There is no stiffness. It’s also created with antistatic agents, which makes styling your hair even simpler.

Price:
Rs 2,170
shop here
OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

2 /12

OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

The sulfate-free shampoo contains hydrolyzed wheat protein and biotin, which bind to your hair strands to temporarily boost thickness even after you rinse it out.

Price:
Rs 799
shop here
Serge Normant Meta Lush Volumizer

3 /12

Serge Normant Meta Lush Volumizer

When you want your blowout to be extra-voluminous, spritz this volumizer on while your hair is still damp. Spray it directly on your roots, crown, and sides, then lightly spritz it on your ends. Blow-dry your hair as usual, and it’ll give you more lift, texture, and volume throughout.

Price:
Rs 2,046
shop here
L'Oréal Professionnel Série Expert Volumetry Root Spray

4 /12

L'Oréal Professionnel Série Expert Volumetry Root Spray

The combination of volume, shine, and frizz control may sound too good to be true, but L’Oréal’s Volumetry spray truly does it all. It provides a good hold and a long-lasting shine from root to tip while controlling frizziness.

Price:
Rs 1,557
shop here
Nexxus Mousse+ Volumizing Foam

5 /12

Nexxus Mousse+ Volumizing Foam

This Nexxus Mousse + Volumizing Foam will not dry out your hair or make it feel stiff or crunchy. Instead, it will leave your hair with a smooth and natural feel that will last all day. The formula, which is loaded with keratin protein and ceramides, is suitable for all hair types and protects against humidity as well as fighting frizz.

Price:
Rs 1,515
shop here
Bumble and Bumble Go Big Volumizing Treatment

6 /12

Bumble and Bumble Go Big Volumizing Treatment

This Bumble and Bumble Thickening Go Big Volumizing Treatment, which gives lifeless hair high-impact volume for many hours, is ideal for flat hair. This pre-styler has strand-swelling Emblica technology, which delivers heat protection and volume.

Price:
Rs 2,511
shop here
Aveda Pure Abundance Style-Prep

7 /12

Aveda Pure Abundance Style-Prep

Begin your hairstyle with the proper base. To retain fullness all day, spray on some Aveda Pure Abundance Style-Prep before executing your hairstyle. It works especially well on fine hair because the solution feels weightless yet provides volume thanks to a natural, corn-derived polymer.

Price:
Rs 2,990
shop here
Ouai Soft Mousse

8 /12

Ouai Soft Mousse

Mousse is cool again! This gravity-defying volume-booster makes hair bouncy and full—never sticky. It fights frizz, too!

Price:
Rs 2,133 (approx.)
shop here
Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo

9 /12

Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo

Fine hair, you’ve met your match. Sachajuan’s Thickening Shampoo is formulated with sea algae extracts to add fullness to your hair. What’s more, it contains heat- and UV-protectants to make hair healthier and shinier.

Price:
Rs 4,150
shop here
Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Conditioner

10 /12

Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Conditioner

If you’re going to wash your hair and use a conditioner anyway, you may as well choose one that’s specifically intended to boost volume, if that’s your objective. The blend of ginseng and biotin in this Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Volumizing Conditioner accomplishes the trick. These essential components take your hair from flat to full. It is also suitable for color-treated, keratin-treated, chemically-treated, and relaxed hair.

Price:
Rs 1,987
shop here
Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose Extracts

11 /12

Christophe Robin Cleansing Volumizing Paste with Pure Rassoul Clay and Rose Extracts

If you thought clay would weigh down your hair (which we did, honestly), think again. This fantastic product foams into a beautiful rose-scented shampoo that refreshes fine hair while adding volume where it’s needed: right in the roots.

Price:
Rs 930
shop here
Kérastase Bain Densité Shampoo

12 /12

Kérastase Bain Densité Shampoo

Fine hair types can benefit from this shampoo, which is filled with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump hair. Use the Kérastase Densifique Bodifying Shampoo regularly to boost your hair’s volume, and prevent breakage simultaneously.

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@tarasutaria; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@negin_mirsalehi

Price:
Rs 2,300
shop here
Anushka Narula
