7 of the top clinics in India to check out for laser hair removal treatment

We’re all a little furry, and while that’s perfectly OK and normal, some people aren’t particularly into that life. While some may gladly relish in what mother nature has given them, others would prefer if she weren’t so kind with some of her gifts, such as body hair. And so, we prefer laser hair reduction (or laser hair removal) technology, which can help us keep all that excess fuzz to a minimum.

Here’s everything to know about laser hair removal

There’s a lot to talk about when it comes to the social constructs that surround beauty choices, but one thing is certain: body hair is nothing to be ashamed of. Permanent beauty procedures, like laser, are an extremely personal choice and are not for everyone.

Sick of the expense of monthly waxes and feeling ready to finally check an item off your to-do list? Here’s everything you need to know before you decide that it’s time to take the plunge.

What is laser hair removal?

Laser hair removal is one of the most efficient methods for removing unwanted body and facial hair. According to experts, it works by sending light at a specific wavelength that targets melanin, the pigment that colours hair, to a depth sufficient to act on the hair bulb. The desired result, hair removal, is resulted by thermal injury to the hair bulb caused by the energy in the light being absorbed by the pigment located there.

It is important to consult with a specialist prior to treatment to establish which wavelength will be utilised based on the patient’s skin colour and type. Skin can be burnt if skin colour and laser settings are not accurately accounted for (i.e. focused enough).

Don’t expect instant results

This isn’t a one-and-done deal, folks. If you’re looking to eliminate the hair in a certain part of your body, it’s going to take a few visits to the dermatologist (and there’s no guarantee that it’ll be gone forever, but more on that later). According to experts, it takes six to eight sessions to remove at least 90% of the hair in an area. The number of sessions required may also differ depending on the location being treated.

How much does it cost?

How much you’ll shell out for your treatments depends on what you’re getting lasered, where you’re getting lasered, and what types of tools the dermatologist is using.

Total and permanent hairlessness is not guaranteed Nothing in life is certain, and laser hair removal is no exception. When the therapy was approved, a significant reduction in hair in the treated area was characterised as “permanent hair removal.” Not all treated hair is permanently removed. We’re mammals, as previously stated, and we grow hair! So you could notice some errant strands appear between sessions, or you might notice new growth after all of your sessions are completed. You could use a razor if it’s really bothering you. “Because the laser only addresses the hair you have today, not the hair you will grow later, additional sessions throughout the years are helpful,” specialists say. “Also, hormonal changes, such as PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) or perimenopause, can often cause additional hair growth and should be controlled to keep the hair away.” Here are some of the top laser hair removal clinics in India to consider.