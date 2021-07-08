New season, new scents. Looking to restock or regulate your perfume counter? Here are 7 of the best new men’s perfumes on our radar.
They say a man’s scent plays a crucial role in the impression he makes, and we wholeheartedly believe that. As we’re entering a new season, it’s high time we rotate or regulate the scents in our grooming cabinet. Well, in case you’d be in the market for a few new perfumed bottled of excellence, we thought we’d have something special prepared for you. Whether it’s musky, woody, fruity or spicy, we’ve found a few new men’s perfumes that won’t disappoint.
Here are seven of the best new men’s perfumes for Indian men.
One for him and one for her, united by the vibrancy of blue sequoia. Tiffany & Love for him, master-perfumed by Sophie Labbé and Nicolas Beaulieu promises a citrusy burst with a woodland base. At its heart, you’ll find a juniper-cypress blend topped with the oils of ginger, mandarin, and cardamom. It’s the perfect mix of freshness and fire, bottled up elegantly by Tiffany.
Price: Rs 7,600 (100 ml)
Available at Tiffany stores and select e-comm websites.
Guerlain believes ‘The Ideal Man is a myth. His fragrance, a reality’, and the L’Homme Ideal Extreme is proof of that. Aiming to be masculine, elegant and audacious, the bottle’s shape keeps up with this emotion. With top notes of almond, pink pepper and bergamot, we sense plum and cinnamon at its heart and leathery tobacco sent at its base. Just by reading this, you can sense its vibrancy.
Price: Rs 10,375. (100 ml)
Available at Sephora.
On track and road, Mercedes-Benz is all about performance and luxury, this emotion also carries to their perfumery department too. However, in this case, things might seem a little different. With top notes of pink pepper and bergamot, you’ll find notes of violet leaves and saffron. More so, it’s based with Agarwood (Oud), Vetiver, Amber, and Patchouli. Not your usual Mercedes-Benz scent right?
Price: Rs 7,900 (100 ml)
Available at Nykaa Man.
There’s a unique mix of tropical and freshness that I found with this perfume. It’s simply waiting to be worn to the beach, road trips or any event on a sunny day. Sky from the Urbane Nights collection is a citrusy and spicy mix that comes topped with Aldehydes and Lemon, with heart notes of clove and orange along with a musky base. It’s a perfect cocktail of all things refreshing, spicy, and elegant.
Price: Rs 1,490 (100 ml)
Available at All Good Scent’s online store.
As a woody, elegant and radiant scent, L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Shades of Kolam perfectly bottles the aromas of a spice and tea marketplace. They evoke the incandescent warmth of southern India and the softness of the milky cardamom tea drunk in the markets of Chennai. Top notes? Cardamom and bergamot with green tea and coriander at its heart and based in sandalwood.
Price: Rs 4,000 (125 ml)
Available at Nykaa.
The Guess Seductive Homme Noir is and always has been a class apart. At first impression itself, you’ll see how it embodies the unique magnetism and playfully captivating style of a GUESS man. With the new Seductive Noir, things go sweet and spicy. Topped with black pepper and nutmeg, you’ll find a hearty note of lavender and orange flower. At its base, expect tonka beans, liquid amber, and sandalwood.
Rs: 3,990 (100 ml)
Available at Nykaa.
Fresh out of the French oven is this piece of bottled excellence. With the H24, Hermes wanted to drift from the conventional woodland notes of men’s perfumery and create one that expresses an alter-ego of nature. With a dose of rosewood essence and topped with an intriguing note of clary sage, the H24 also houses one secret ingredient that even master-perfumers rarely meddle with, sclarene. Read our experience of the H24 to know more.
Price: 8,800. (100 ml)
Available at Nykaa Man.