Best salons in Delhi for a stunning hair colour makeover this festive season

The festive season is approaching, and it is time to start celebrating! You know you want to try on a new look before Diwali hits. And with all of the parties that come with this time of year, you’re going to need a festive hairstyle, so what better way to ring in the festive season and new year than with a new hair colour? So, here are the best hair salons to try in Delhi.

Since the festive season is fast approaching, you may indulge in all things festive, including fashion, food, and beauty trends. The new hair colour trend that emerges is one of our personal favourites. The monsoon damage to your hair may be swiftly reversed with a new colour update, and this is the season for Browns and Blondes. So pay a visit to one of the best salons listed below, which feature incredible colouring techniques, sustainable beauty products from brands like Davines, and much more.

Fancy a new hair colour? Visit these best salons for freshly coloured locks

Looks Privé

When you want to experiment with your hair, this is one of those places you can put your trust in! Winning hearts all across the city for many years, we couldn’t leave this one off the list. Looks Privé Salon is well-known for providing high quality services, particularly when it comes to hair makeovers. If you’ve been wanting to undergo a much-needed metamorphosis, you should certainly come here since their stylists will glam you up with their expertise. So, whatever vision you have, they’ll turn it into a reality. The most exciting aspect is that they employ sustainable hair brands like Davines. So you don’t have to be concerned about all those nasties.

Sunny Hair Port

Sunny Hairport Salon, one of the top-rated Salons in Delhi, is a go-to destination for Hair, Beauty, and Grooming services, with a strong presence and reputation in the industry. It is the best place to check out the current hair colour trends, since they are known for their edgy and stylish haircuts, trims, hair colours, hair treatments, and ultra-lavish makeup and beauty services for Men and Women.

Geetanjali Salon

Geetanjali Salon is India’s most stable and fastest expanding high-end salon chain, offering world-class amenities. It was started three decades ago with the goal of providing clients with a world-class salon experience. It has been a pioneer in offering clients with a luxury experience for Hair, Skin, Hands & Feet, Barber Shop, and Makeup via the use of best-in-class products, finest amenities, and highly educated personnel over the years. They’ve collaborated with all of the leading companies, including L’Oréal, Kérastase, Dyson, and others.

Tweak Salon

Tweak is an exciting and experiential brand that aims to give clients with an unparalleled experience that goes beyond beauty services. Doused in the spirit of luxury, the hub offers outstanding tailored hair care and beauty treatments, giving consumers a feeling of individuality. Tweak’s artists have an intricate understanding of what their customers want, helping them appear and feel beautiful from within, thanks to a chosen team of highly qualified International maestros. The parlour’s tagline “Be your own kind of Beautiful” is adorned with deep-rooted brand principles. So, whether you want to colour your hair pink, blue, or any other bright colour, these people can help.

Madonna

Madonna has been making women feel beautiful since 1994 and has been in business for almost 27 years. It is one of Delhi’s most prominent brands in the hair and beauty care industry. They’ve partnered with every major brand, including L’Oréal, Davines, and others. So, if your hair is screaming for a makeover, give this one a try!

Noir

Noir Salon at The Chanakya is a luxury salon with pristine décor, comfortable massage seats, and the most outstanding stylists. It specialises in bespoke services such as hair spas, Kera therapy, quick conditioning, intense nourishing, densifying, and hair colouring, among others. So, if you want to indulge yourself, drop by.

Toni & Guy

TONI&GUY is the salon hairdressing leading company. They’re improving the hairstyling experience from start to styled finish, thanks to three generations of expertise and creative vision. They are the most well-known hairstylists in the field, and trust us when we say your hair is in good hands.

