Invest in these relaxing scalp massagers to stimulate hair growth

Anyone else on a constant quest to make their hair grow faster and longer? While it may seem to be an impossible task, scalp massagers may be the very inexpensive secret to stimulating hair growth. Here’s everything you need to know.

What are scalp massagers?

Scalp massagers are generally brush-like portable devices that stimulate and exfoliate the scalp. Soft silicone or synthetic bristles help to massage the scalp and buff away dry, flaky skin. While some scalp massagers are intended to be used on dry hair, others of the most popular tools are designed to be used in the shower and provide a soothing alternative to scrubbing and exfoliating your scalp.

Do scalp massagers actually stimulate hair growth?

The secret to healthy hair begins with the scalp. When your scalp is clogged with dead skin cells and product buildup, it’s difficult for your hair to grow and thrive. Scalp massage, according to research, enhances hair thickness by stretching the cells of hair follicles. As a result, the follicles are stimulated to grow thicker hair. A scalp massage may also help dilate blood vessels beneath the skin, stimulating hair growth by allowing more nutrients to enter the hair follicle.

How to use a scalp massager?

You’re probably thinking about how long and how frequently you should use one now. There are no set rules when it comes to the time of your massage session. However, if you’re dealing with dry hair, experts recommend a solid three minutes and one to two minutes in the shower or while washing. There is, however, one golden guideline that applies regardless of how long your scalp massage lasts: when using a scalp massager, always apply light to medium pressure—anything rougher may irritate your skin.

Experts recommend including a hair oil in your dry scalp massage to help hydrate and soothe your scalp. Aromatherapy hair oil, such as lavender, will enhance the relaxing benefits of a scalp massage.

