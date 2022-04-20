facebook
10 best shampoos and conditioners to maintain your freshly-dyed locks
20 Apr 2022 08:00 AM

Anushka Narula
The best way to keep your hair colour fresh is to switch to shampoos and conditioners that are specially designed for coloured hair. We’ve handpicked the most gentle, hydrating, and sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners for coloured hair to ensure your new hue stays as fresh as the day you dyed it, so you spend less money on touch-ups.

Best shampoos and conditioners for coloured hair

Jump To / Table of Contents

Living Proof Colour Care Shampoo

1 /10

Living Proof Colour Care Shampoo

Living Proof’s shampoo for coloured hair is free of sulphates, silicones, and parabens and is designed to guard against three key culprits that cause the colour to fade (damage, UV, and hard water) using a unique filter. It’s a favourite among hairdressers all over the globe since it softens and brightens the hair, giving it that “just stepped out of the salon” look.

Rs 2,385
Rs 2,385
shop here
Love Beauty and Planet Shampoo & Conditioner for Color-Treated Hair

2 /10

Love Beauty and Planet Shampoo & Conditioner for Color-Treated Hair

This duo gives vibrancy to colour-treated hair and is formulated with plant-based cleansers, detanglers, and organic coconut oil. Bulgarian rose petals, sustainably harvested from Bulgaria’s rose valleys, will give your hair a sweet kiss of nature.

Rs 1,712
Rs 1,712
shop here
Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri-enrich Shampoo

3 /10

Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri-enrich Shampoo

Wella’s Invigo Nutri Enrich formula is thick and creates a lot of lather for a deep clean while preserving your colour. Your hair feels clean but never stripped after this nourishing and moisturising wash. It also has a low pH, which helps in the closure of the cuticle, allowing for greater colour retention.

Rs 650
Rs 650
shop here
Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

4 /10

Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

A nurturing bond-repairing shampoo for hair weakened by frequent colouring, bleaching, chemical treatments and heat styling. Reinforcing the hair structure, the colour-safe shampoo thoroughly cleanses and leaves hair with silky softness and shine. Restore moisture and maintain healthy hair at home with this saviour shampoo.

Rs 2,066
Rs 2,066
shop here
L'Oreal Paris Color Protect Shampoo

5 /10

L'Oreal Paris Color Protect Shampoo

If you’re searching for a budget-friendly shampoo for coloured hair, this is a crowd-pleaser. It’s extremely nourishing, promising to leave your hair touchably soft, and contains various UV filters to help protect your colour for weeks on end.

Rs 150
Rs 150
shop here
Aveda Colour Conserve Shampoo

6 /10

Aveda Colour Conserve Shampoo

Extend the vibrancy of your colour-treated hair in a way that only nature can do. Aveda Colour Conserve Shampoo is a mild organic plant-infused shampoo with a 100% organic aroma, designed to resist fading. This prolongs the life of your hair colour and protects it from the harmful effects of the sun, water, and environmental stresses. Its mild formula makes hair smooth, soft, and shining.

Rs 2,135
Rs 2,135
shop here
Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

7 /10

Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

Purple shampoo can help to neutralise any unwanted yellow or brassy tones in the hair, which is incredibly useful for blondes. Moroccanoil’s purple pigment formula contains the brand’s hero ingredient, nourishing argan oil, as well as a unique technology that helps to restore hair from the inside and seal the cuticle.

Rs 1,983
Rs 1,983
shop here
Redken Colour Extend Magnetic Conditioner

8 /10

Redken Colour Extend Magnetic Conditioner

Extend the life of your hair colour with this Redken Color Extend Magnetic Conditioner. Providing targeted repair for colour treated hair, this conditioner also helps to detangle your locks giving you a softer, smoother and more conditioned feel all over.

Rs 3,492
Rs 3,492
shop here
Nexxus Hair Color Assure Conditioner

9 /10

Nexxus Hair Color Assure Conditioner

Infused with an exclusive Protein Fusion blend with Elastin Protein and Quinoa, this colour safe conditioner for colour-treated hair protects essential proteins within the hair fibre while enhancing colour vibrancy. This deep conditioner for colour-treated hair helps extend and protect hair colour while helping coloured hair look smooth and soft.

Rs 1,360
Rs 1,360
shop here
Sachajuan Colour Protect Conditioner

10 /10

Sachajuan Colour Protect Conditioner

Conditioner with Ocean Silk Technology and UV-protection to shield color treated hair. Conditions and detangles, leaving hair supple and strong with bounce and shine.

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@functionofbeauty; Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Rs 4,650
Rs 4,650
shop here
shampoo for coloured hair conditioner for coloured hair hair care for coloured hair
Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
