10 best shampoos and conditioners to maintain your freshly-dyed locks

The best way to keep your hair colour fresh is to switch to shampoos and conditioners that are specially designed for coloured hair. We’ve handpicked the most gentle, hydrating, and sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners for coloured hair to ensure your new hue stays as fresh as the day you dyed it, so you spend less money on touch-ups.
Best shampoos and conditioners for coloured hair
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Living Proof Colour Care Shampoo
- Love Beauty and Planet Shampoo & Conditioner for Color-Treated Hair
- Wella Professionals Invigo Nutri-enrich Shampoo
- Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
- L'Oreal Paris Color Protect Shampoo
- Aveda Colour Conserve Shampoo
- Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo
- Redken Colour Extend Magnetic Conditioner
- Nexxus Hair Color Assure Conditioner
- Sachajuan Colour Protect Conditioner
Living Proof’s shampoo for coloured hair is free of sulphates, silicones, and parabens and is designed to guard against three key culprits that cause the colour to fade (damage, UV, and hard water) using a unique filter. It’s a favourite among hairdressers all over the globe since it softens and brightens the hair, giving it that “just stepped out of the salon” look.
This duo gives vibrancy to colour-treated hair and is formulated with plant-based cleansers, detanglers, and organic coconut oil. Bulgarian rose petals, sustainably harvested from Bulgaria’s rose valleys, will give your hair a sweet kiss of nature.
Wella’s Invigo Nutri Enrich formula is thick and creates a lot of lather for a deep clean while preserving your colour. Your hair feels clean but never stripped after this nourishing and moisturising wash. It also has a low pH, which helps in the closure of the cuticle, allowing for greater colour retention.
A nurturing bond-repairing shampoo for hair weakened by frequent colouring, bleaching, chemical treatments and heat styling. Reinforcing the hair structure, the colour-safe shampoo thoroughly cleanses and leaves hair with silky softness and shine. Restore moisture and maintain healthy hair at home with this saviour shampoo.
If you’re searching for a budget-friendly shampoo for coloured hair, this is a crowd-pleaser. It’s extremely nourishing, promising to leave your hair touchably soft, and contains various UV filters to help protect your colour for weeks on end.
Extend the vibrancy of your colour-treated hair in a way that only nature can do. Aveda Colour Conserve Shampoo is a mild organic plant-infused shampoo with a 100% organic aroma, designed to resist fading. This prolongs the life of your hair colour and protects it from the harmful effects of the sun, water, and environmental stresses. Its mild formula makes hair smooth, soft, and shining.
Purple shampoo can help to neutralise any unwanted yellow or brassy tones in the hair, which is incredibly useful for blondes. Moroccanoil’s purple pigment formula contains the brand’s hero ingredient, nourishing argan oil, as well as a unique technology that helps to restore hair from the inside and seal the cuticle.
Extend the life of your hair colour with this Redken Color Extend Magnetic Conditioner. Providing targeted repair for colour treated hair, this conditioner also helps to detangle your locks giving you a softer, smoother and more conditioned feel all over.
Infused with an exclusive Protein Fusion blend with Elastin Protein and Quinoa, this colour safe conditioner for colour-treated hair protects essential proteins within the hair fibre while enhancing colour vibrancy. This deep conditioner for colour-treated hair helps extend and protect hair colour while helping coloured hair look smooth and soft.
Conditioner with Ocean Silk Technology and UV-protection to shield color treated hair. Conditions and detangles, leaving hair supple and strong with bounce and shine.
Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@functionofbeauty; Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock