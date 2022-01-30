Bid adieu to bad hair days with these two-minute hairdo hacks

”Give a girl the right hairstyle, and she will conquer the world.” The statement rings true, especially on good hair days!
And we are here to tell you that until there’s a team working with you, it’s almost impossible to have frizz-free and
oil-free hair all the time. To tackle this problem, check out these super chic hairdo hacks to deal with (or hide) bad hair days.
Top hairstyles for bad hair days
Braid: Let’s not limit this style to the school days. Bring back the braid with sleek hairdos, just like Sonam Kapoor here. Image: Courtesy Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Sleek low bun: No one likes to wake up to the oily scalp, but if you don’t have time to wash your hair, then let the bun deal with it! Image: Courtesy Instagram/@aslisona
Ponytail: Simple, easy and quick. Deal with your hair problems and life head-on with this hairdo hack of winners. Image: Courtesy Instagram/@Saraalikhan95
Beanie: Winter’s here, and so is this style. If you’re not having a good hair day, just put on your favourite beanie! Image: Courtesy Instagram/@ananyapanday
Hairband: A fashion cue from our lord and saviour of the noughties, Blair Waldorf. The hairband is back, and it’s again Gossip Girl-approved! Image: Courtesy Instagram/@aliabhatt
Pigtails: Some back-to-school hairstyles like these are real saviours. Just like braids, try pigtails on your bad hair days and trust us, it does look stylish. Image: Courtesy Instagram/@janhviKapoor
Messy bun: Kapoor’s known for her top buns and barely shies away to show up in this hairdo while stepping out. Take some cues from her and tie a messy bun right on the top of your head. You can even use a pen or a pencil. image: Courtesy Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Bandana: The bandana is one of the most sought after hair accessories that time and again has proved its worth in times of need. Image: Courtesy Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Lower ponytail: Wet hair look is also a thing these days. All you can do is use a hair serum and tie a sleek low ponytail. Image: Courtesy Instagram/@anushkasharma