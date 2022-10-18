Bombay Shaving Company’s trimmers turn your grooming into a ritual of excellence

With Rannvijay Singha’s seal of approval, Bombay Shaving Company debuts an all-new range of trimmers proving that affordable can be efficient too. Here’s all about it.

“I’ve witnessed how self-confidence has changed the lives of many young gentlemen. In most cases, this self-confidence derives from simply feeling and looking good. However, this confidence is only derived by grooming solutions driven by expertise, and I feel they deserve nothing lesser” Perfectly put by Rannvijay Singha, on how the right grooming tools, or perhaps, even a right trimmer, can give you the confidence you’ve been looking for. In his new campaign titled ‘Take it from the Experts’ with India’s coolest grooming and hair management specialists, Bombay Shaving Company, he voices this message loud and clear, “Young men need to make better grooming choices”, and we most certainly concur.

Over the last decade, I’ve witnessed the Indian men’s grooming market boom and roar with vibrance and offerings that are conscious, innovative, luxe, and quirky. Each, undeniably, embraces its own unique appeal. However, while diversity and variance are great, having two too many options, isn’t so much. I’ve seen plenty of beard trimmers in my days, but apart from the fancy feats, the sleek designs, and brilliant tech, if there’s one thing I’d unhesitatingly put my faith in, it’s genuine expertise. Knowing that my trimmer was designed and built by grooming experts, who intimately understand the needs of their customers, offers satisfaction and trust that’s unmatched.

It’s almost like knowing that the car you’re buying, comes from a great carmaker, whose values match yours. It’s an odd sense of satisfaction, isn’t it?

Rannvijay embraces this emotion too in his latest campaign too, about placing your bets on the true experts of the game, referring to Bombay Shaving Company and their new trimmers. He comments “I’ve been an avid user of Bombay Shaving Company’s trimmers and can personally vouch for the thought and attention to detail that goes into their products”. Bombay Shaving Company, being a house dedicated to men’s grooming, has always been a true ace in the affairs of men’s grooming, and it’s prominent once again, with its new range of trimmers.

We got our hands on Bombay Shaving Company’s Electric Blue Trimmer and it definitely has quite a few talking points. First things first – This is where affordability meets efficiency. It offers best-in-segment battery performance at 90 minutes. Expect a good 15 trimming sessions out of a two-hour charge-up. It also bears self-sharpening stainless-steel blades assuring crisp trims on every go. If you’re looking out for beard-fading feats, the Electric Blue Beard Trimmer comes with four detachable trimmer combs measuring 3-mm, 6-mm, 9-mm, and 12-mm. All of this, for an absolute steal of Rs 899 /- with a one-year warranty.

If you’re looking to up the ante, try out the Signature Grey Trimmer. Apart from the 80-minutes run time which converts to five weeks of trimming, it only needs two hours of juice and even comes with a stylish charging pod which uses a sleek USB-powered dock. Its sleek, metal-body design is quite impressive, but they’ve paid quite a bit of attention to efficiency too. It uses precision-perfect T-shaped, IPX6 water-resistant, washable blades. Also, you get two years (plus one year) of warranty extension. Price? a cool Rs 1,999 /-

Bombay Shaving Company’s Electric Blue Trimmer and their Signature Grey Trimmer & Hair Clipper are available at their online store for Rs 899 and Rs 1,999 respectively. Happy trimming.

All images: Courtesy Bombay Shaving Company