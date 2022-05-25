Canola oil for hair: This oil might be the secret to healthy, nourished hair

Don’t be fooled by Canola Oil’s broad availability and use in the kitchen. This unassuming ingredient might be one of the most effective methods to improve the health of your hair. But what exactly is it, and what does it do for our hair? Continue reading to learn everything you need to know about canola oil for hair, plus a few product recommendations.

Everything to know about Canola Oil for hair

What is Canola Oil?

Canola oil is extracted from the canola seed, a low-erucic acid variant of rapeseed. Although it is still one of the most versatile and popular cooking oils in many households, it also has various beauty and health advantages and may be used to nourish and strengthen hair, skin, and nails.

Canola oil contains vitamin E, an active ingredient that has been acclaimed as a reliable remedy for a variety of hair care concerns. It has various hair-transforming characteristics, however, it should not be used in situations of severe hair loss. In situations like this, it’s always better to seek medical guidance. Despite this, canola oil has the ability to revitalise lacklustre hair, restore hair follicles, and enhance blood circulation to the scalp.

Benefits of Canola Oil for hair

Nourishes the hair

Canola oil has the ability to hydrate and soften hair. Our hair requires a mix of moisture and protein to thrive. Moisture aids in the preservation of hair elasticity. Hair without it might become dry, brittle, and prone to breakage. Soft, supple, and moisturised hair is essential for detangling, styling, or doing any other sort of action.

Boosts hair growth

Because of its high fatty acid content, canola oil is extremely beneficial to the hair and scalp. According to experts, it contains 60% of oleic acid and 20% of linoleic acid. Linoleic acid has a light texture that is great for hydrating the scalp and encouraging hair growth.

Increases luminosity

Saturated and unsaturated fatty acids account for 85 % of the lipid content of hair. Lipids are in charge of increasing and influencing hair shine. Canola oil, according to experts, may reduce frizz and add shine.

Minimizes hair loss

According to experts, consuming vitamin E and applying it topically helps reduce oxidative stress on the scalp, allowing your hair to grow properly. It is capable of revitalising hair. Vitamin E is an important antioxidant for healthy hair development since it helps to reduce hair loss.

Considerations before adding Canola Oil to your beauty routine

Canola oil is typically effective on most hair types, but understanding your hair’s porosity will help you decide which sort of treatment to employ.

The porosity of your hair, according to experts, determines how easily oils and moisture can move through your cuticles. Because the cuticles on the hair shaft are securely sealed, lightweight oils are ideal for low-porosity hair. As canola oil is lightweight, it is ideal for low-porosity hair because it will not weigh it down. Canola oil may also be beneficial to high-porosity hair, which can appear and feel dry.

Although oil treatments may be beneficial for dry hair, if your scalp is sensitive, you should avoid using canola oil on your hair.

Note: If you have an allergy to a product from which the oil is derived, avoid using it altogether.

Here are several pure canola oils that could be a good addition to your pantry and haircare regimen, as well as a few hair products that include this star ingredient.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock