What is Capixyl? How can it stop hair loss and spur hair growth?

Capixyl has been a breakthrough treatment for hair loss for men and women in recent years. The solution is a biomimetic peptide formulated with extracts from red clover.

Applied directly to the scalp, Capixyl penetrates into the roots and follicles to promote hair growth and reduce inflammation. The formula is clinically tested and has been found to mitigate alopecia and enhance hair density by about 46 percent in women.

However, one must note that Capixyl comes in different formulae for men and women. There are different approaches to treat hair loss in men and women because of the hormonal differences between the two. Nonetheless, in both cases, Capixyl is believed to work like a magic potion, preventing not only thinning of hair but yielding thick, lustrous hair and lashes.

Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it? Well then, let’s dive a little deeper into the specifics of this innovative formula.

Ingredients in Capixyl

Capixyl is a revolutionary formula that prevents hair loss and has a host of active ingredients. Some of them are:

Red Clover Extract

Naturally derived ingredients tend to work best on issues like hair fall and hair thinning. Capixyl comes with one such ingredient — red clover extract, which is derived from a plant.

In a study cited in Healthline, postmenopausal women showed improvement in the overall quality of skin and hair after 90 days of being administered 80 mg of red clover. While another study cited in the same article said that 30 men reported an enhancement of 13 percent in the hair growth cycle when they applied a 5 percent red clover extract on their scalp for four months.

Red clover extract contains an abundance of Biochanin A, an isoflavone known for its phytoestrogen effects. Owing to these effects, the extract can prove to be beneficial for your hair.

Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3

A patented peptide, Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3, works directly on the hair follicle and the extracellular matrix surrounding them. The peptide can stimulate tissue remodelling, rebuilding and even boost the strength and life of proteins present in the extracellular matrix.

Benefits of Capixyl

Regulates and slows down the production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) hormone, which is a prime cause of hair fall in men and women.

Renews Extra Cellular Matrix (ECM) protein, which is responsible for forming tissues for hair follicles to prevent hair damage.

Stimulates healthy dermal papilla to enhance hair volume.

Combats scalp infections that may cause irritation or inflammation, leading to hair fall.

Side effects of Capixyl

Little is known about the side effects of Capixyl. It can cause an allergic reaction, in which case, users must discontinue the application of Capixyl immediately, and consult a verified dermatologist.

However, research and studies on the effects of the solution are ongoing. People with chronic illnesses and pregnant women are advised not to use this solution without a prescription. An overdose of Capixyl can cause skin rashes or topical itching. So, it is advised to consult a dermatologist before using Capixyl.

How to use Capixyl?

Capixyl usually comes in the form of a topical lotion or serum and is applied to the scalp directly. The formula is generally prescribed once or twice a day or a few times a week.

However, you must remember that the dosage depends on the severity of one’s hair loss condition. As a safety precaution, make sure you maintain a 12-hour gap between two applications. Additionally, do not over apply to make up for a missed application.

Check out some of the best Capixyl products you can try