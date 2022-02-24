All the celebrity inspo-photos you need for your upcoming summer crop

Gents, here’s all the celebrity men’s hairstyle inspo you need for your upcoming summer cut.

Screenshotting an Instagram post from a celebrity account is only one of the many ways we find inspiration. We’ve all done it, taking a picture to show the hairstylist exactly what haircut we want. Summer haircuts for men have inherently always been crop cuts with mid to high fades on the sides but the surge of ‘embrace the natural’ trend has all kinds of cuts on the radar. Crop it, buzz it or cut it, experiment to your heart’s content! Here’s a roundup of celebrity inspiration for men’s hairstyles that you need to bookmark for summer.

Celebrity men’s hairstyles for summer

David Beckham

Men’s style or stylish men, both are pretty synonymous with the Beckham name. Has there ever been a list for haircut inspiration for men where David Beckham didn’t earn a spot? Be that what it may, this icon’s mid fade with textured brushed up hair on top is just goals for summer.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Fresh off his high from the film Gehraiyaan, catch this textured crop haircut sported by Siddhant Chaturvedi that is perfect for summer and surf days! The side low fade is on its way to beat the heat!

Angus Cloud

The Euphoria star may be making headlines for snacking front row at a runway show but we’re eyeing the buzz cut sported by the actor. With hair design all the rage these days, his is a subtle adoption of the trend with a single shaved line on one side. The summer buzz with a buzz cut is the way to go!

Farhan Akhtar

Clean, crop, not too short, and not too long, Farhan Akhtar’s short cut with low side fade is the go-to summer style this year. Easy to style and maintain and perfect for just about anybody!

Timothee Chalamet

Short hair for summer has been a norm for far too long, Timothee Chalamet’s shaggy curls are dripping with charm for those who are edging towards a longer hairstyle without committing to a man bun just yet.

Tom Holland

If getting a cut isn’t on your to-do list for summer, Tom Holland’s longer curls may be just the excuse you need for your own longer waves. Summer is catching on but it’s not the reason for all the heat!

Chris Hemsworth

The might Thor A.K.A Chris Hemsworth’s short fade and long top with textured side-swept hair is a classic mix of long and shorter layers. Always amongst the favorite men’s hairstyles, it is in the books for this summer yet again!

Hero Image: Courtesy David Beckham & Angus Cloud Instagram. Featured Image: Courtesy Chris Hemsworth Instagram